Michigan Advance

Inflation hits Michigan food banks hard as statewide need increases during the holidays

Some food banks in Michigan are spending significantly more than what they normally would to stock shelves this holiday season as inflation strains the food supply chain in the state. Phil Knight, the executive director of the Food Bank Council of Michigan, said food distribution was at its peak last year during the pandemic when […] The post Inflation hits Michigan food banks hard as statewide need increases during the holidays appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each month

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Detroit

Changes are coming to the Michigan Unemployment System

Big changes are coming to the Michigan Unemployment Agency that should make it easier for people to file. "It's going to provide such a great opportunity for transformation, to provide better customer service in a way that is going to be user-friendly for both claimants and Michigan businesses," said Julia Dale, Director of the Unemployment Agency. "We're not just talking about fixing one area of the system, but replacing the entirety of the UI program and it's going to be a new design that is more intuitive for our users."Dale said they have contracted with a company called  Deloitte to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan lawmakers are likely to keep taxing pensions

Despite campaign pledges to repeal the pension tax, Michigan legislators are likely to keep taxing pensions next year. Michiganders should instead expect an increase in state tax preferences to seniors. A basic reason why lawmakers will not repeal the pension tax is that there is no pension tax. There is...
MICHIGAN STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$95 Food Assistance To be Given to Michigan Families

All Eligible Michigan Families to Receive $95 Additional Food Assistance. All eligible Michigan families are to receive another set of food assistance to continue to help with the high cost of groceries this month ahead of the holidays. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipient Michigan families, formerly known as food stamps, will receive at least $95 more in December, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Tuesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan regulators turn down DTE Energy electric pre-pay program

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - DTE Energy won't be able to launch a pre-pay program for electric customers after the Michigan Attorney General's Office argued successfully against the concept. DTE sought approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission to spend $13 million on launching the program, in which customers could pay...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

2022 brings new highs for cannabis

This year has been an absolutely wild ride. Here are a few of the many highlights that 2022 has bestowed upon us in the cannabis community:. This year, stoners of Lansing saw a wave of new dispensaries enter the city as well as expansions to already established pot shops. Herbana’s drive-through dispensary and jaw-droppingly low prices had folks from all over the city flocking to its circular building. Bazonzoes expanded and opened a second location towards the south side. Pure Roots entered the scene with a proper introduction from Lansing Mayor Andy Schor during its grand opening ceremony in September. Ascend Wellness descended upon Michigan Avenue with its budget-friendly ounces. And new signs for future Pure Options locations have appeared in three different spots throughout Lansing. Cannabis lovers can now shop in-store or online at one of the 28 licensed dispensaries in the area.
LANSING, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Attorney General Helps Save DTE Customers Nearly $13 Million

LANSING — The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) denied in full a request from DTE Electric Company to implement an expensive prepay program and to rescind certain customer protections. In its order, the MPSC cited extensively the Department of Attorney General’s argument and noted that the Department’s involvement in the case was key to its determination, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

$300K donation to help Michigan veterans pay heating bills from Consumers Energy

(CBS DETROIT) - A reprieve for potentially hundreds of Michigan military veterans coming from a targeted donation from Consumers Energy. The Michigan Veterans Trust Fund (MVTF) will receive $300,000 from the utility company to help veterans pay their heating bills and make emergency home repairs that fall under energy efficiencies, such as furnace and roof repairs. More than 51% of Michigan's nearly 550,000 veterans are age 65 or older and about 21% receive disability compensation, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.  The gift is the largest single donation in the history of the trust fund. The fund is operated by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA). "Utility assistance continues to be one of our biggest needs, especially during these cold winter months," said MVTF Director Lindell Holm. "We are incredibly thankful to have the support of Consumers Energy as we work to assist veterans and their families during this time. This donation allows the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund to expand our reach to more veterans facing critical needs besides utilities like emergency rent assistance and home payments." Veterans can call 800-MICH-VET for more information or visit the MVTF webpage and fill out the emergency assistance form.
MICHIGAN STATE
laprensanewspaper.com

Majority of older Michiganders concerned about affording prescription drugs

– Today, AARP Michigan announced key findings from its newly released Michigan Prescription Drug Survey that shows more than half (57%) of Michigan adults 50 and older are concerned they will not be able to afford prescription drugs over the next few years for themselves or their families. Three in four (75%) report they take prescription medications on a regular basis, and 58% cite not filling a prescription because of cost.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan flu cases still on the rise

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The number of flu-like illnesses being reported at health care providers around the state is still increasing. In fact, Michigan now ranks as one of the nationwide hotspots. There were almost 4,000 patient visits to providers that had flu-like symptoms for the week of Dec. 17, and that number continues an […]
