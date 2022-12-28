Read full article on original website
Related
Inflation hits Michigan food banks hard as statewide need increases during the holidays
Some food banks in Michigan are spending significantly more than what they normally would to stock shelves this holiday season as inflation strains the food supply chain in the state. Phil Knight, the executive director of the Food Bank Council of Michigan, said food distribution was at its peak last year during the pandemic when […] The post Inflation hits Michigan food banks hard as statewide need increases during the holidays appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Natural gas prices rising could hurt your wallet during the winter season
According to Consumers Energy, the price of natural gas has gone up meaning you could be looking at bills even 20% more expensive than usual.
Michigan rejects DTE proposal to start prepayment program because of risk to lower-income customers
Attorney General Dana Nessel said the program lacks consumer protections
wkar.org
The Michigan Department of Treasury might be holding on to your unclaimed money
There might be some money being held for you by the State of Michigan that you simply don’t know about. State law requires abandoned financial assets to be turned over to the Michigan Department of Treasury. These could be things like an uncashed paycheck, money from dormant bank accounts...
New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each month
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Changes are coming to the Michigan Unemployment System
Big changes are coming to the Michigan Unemployment Agency that should make it easier for people to file. "It's going to provide such a great opportunity for transformation, to provide better customer service in a way that is going to be user-friendly for both claimants and Michigan businesses," said Julia Dale, Director of the Unemployment Agency. "We're not just talking about fixing one area of the system, but replacing the entirety of the UI program and it's going to be a new design that is more intuitive for our users."Dale said they have contracted with a company called Deloitte to...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan lawmakers are likely to keep taxing pensions
Despite campaign pledges to repeal the pension tax, Michigan legislators are likely to keep taxing pensions next year. Michiganders should instead expect an increase in state tax preferences to seniors. A basic reason why lawmakers will not repeal the pension tax is that there is no pension tax. There is...
orangeandbluepress.com
$95 Food Assistance To be Given to Michigan Families
All Eligible Michigan Families to Receive $95 Additional Food Assistance. All eligible Michigan families are to receive another set of food assistance to continue to help with the high cost of groceries this month ahead of the holidays. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipient Michigan families, formerly known as food stamps, will receive at least $95 more in December, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Tuesday.
abc12.com
Michigan regulators turn down DTE Energy electric pre-pay program
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - DTE Energy won't be able to launch a pre-pay program for electric customers after the Michigan Attorney General's Office argued successfully against the concept. DTE sought approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission to spend $13 million on launching the program, in which customers could pay...
Nessel: Denied prepay program would’ve cost DTE customers $13M
The Michigan Public Service Commission denied the company's request to instill a prepay program, as well as rescinding some customer protections.
lansingcitypulse.com
2022 brings new highs for cannabis
This year has been an absolutely wild ride. Here are a few of the many highlights that 2022 has bestowed upon us in the cannabis community:. This year, stoners of Lansing saw a wave of new dispensaries enter the city as well as expansions to already established pot shops. Herbana’s drive-through dispensary and jaw-droppingly low prices had folks from all over the city flocking to its circular building. Bazonzoes expanded and opened a second location towards the south side. Pure Roots entered the scene with a proper introduction from Lansing Mayor Andy Schor during its grand opening ceremony in September. Ascend Wellness descended upon Michigan Avenue with its budget-friendly ounces. And new signs for future Pure Options locations have appeared in three different spots throughout Lansing. Cannabis lovers can now shop in-store or online at one of the 28 licensed dispensaries in the area.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Attorney General Helps Save DTE Customers Nearly $13 Million
LANSING — The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) denied in full a request from DTE Electric Company to implement an expensive prepay program and to rescind certain customer protections. In its order, the MPSC cited extensively the Department of Attorney General’s argument and noted that the Department’s involvement in the case was key to its determination, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today.
24-hour diners are getting rarer – but a few hold strong in Michigan
BYRON CENTER, MI - A couple huddles in their favorite booth after finishing their shift at a nightclub. An overnight gas station clerk orders a cherry Coke under warm lights. And a group of retired men trade jokes over plates of buttered toast and hot mugs of coffee. This is...
michiganradio.org
More rescue plan money to make its way through Michigan communities in 2023
Hundreds of millions of dollars in rescue act funding from the federal government will be making its way through Michigan communities in 2023. Michigan cities and counties received a total of more than $4 billion dollars in local funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Local governments have until 2024...
$300K donation to help Michigan veterans pay heating bills from Consumers Energy
(CBS DETROIT) - A reprieve for potentially hundreds of Michigan military veterans coming from a targeted donation from Consumers Energy. The Michigan Veterans Trust Fund (MVTF) will receive $300,000 from the utility company to help veterans pay their heating bills and make emergency home repairs that fall under energy efficiencies, such as furnace and roof repairs. More than 51% of Michigan's nearly 550,000 veterans are age 65 or older and about 21% receive disability compensation, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The gift is the largest single donation in the history of the trust fund. The fund is operated by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA). "Utility assistance continues to be one of our biggest needs, especially during these cold winter months," said MVTF Director Lindell Holm. "We are incredibly thankful to have the support of Consumers Energy as we work to assist veterans and their families during this time. This donation allows the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund to expand our reach to more veterans facing critical needs besides utilities like emergency rent assistance and home payments." Veterans can call 800-MICH-VET for more information or visit the MVTF webpage and fill out the emergency assistance form.
michiganradio.org
You got a new present? Here's how you recycle your old electronic gear
The holidays might mean new electronics in your house. Maybe the old stuff ends up in a closet or your garage with all the other old monitors, hard drives, and cell phones. But, that electronic waste can be recycled. There are valuable materials in some of that gear. “And the...
Gov. Whitmer looking into fees for Michigan electric vehicle drivers
The road-building industry and others are asking Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the new state legislation to find a new way to tax EVs.
laprensanewspaper.com
Majority of older Michiganders concerned about affording prescription drugs
– Today, AARP Michigan announced key findings from its newly released Michigan Prescription Drug Survey that shows more than half (57%) of Michigan adults 50 and older are concerned they will not be able to afford prescription drugs over the next few years for themselves or their families. Three in four (75%) report they take prescription medications on a regular basis, and 58% cite not filling a prescription because of cost.
Power utility ponders fate of 13 historic Michigan dams
Federal licenses to operate dams owned by Consumers Energy are set to expire in 2034
Michigan flu cases still on the rise
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The number of flu-like illnesses being reported at health care providers around the state is still increasing. In fact, Michigan now ranks as one of the nationwide hotspots. There were almost 4,000 patient visits to providers that had flu-like symptoms for the week of Dec. 17, and that number continues an […]
Comments / 1