ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Black-owned hotels for your next trip: from ski lodges to luxury resorts

Black travelers make up a robust segment of the US tourism economy. According to a 2019 study conducted by market research firm MMGY Global, Black Americans spent $109.4bn on domestic travel in 2019 – plus nearly $20bn more on travel abroad. That’s over 13% of the overall US leisure travel market, roughly the same percentage of Black people in the US. “What’s often perceived to be a ‘niche’ audience actually accounts for over 458m traveler stays each year,” says Chris Davidson, executive vice president of MMGY.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy