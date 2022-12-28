New businesses that recently launched or are coming soon to the Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt have filled the available units at the North Naples lifestyle center. “We’ve really maintained over 90% occupancy here within the center over the past few years, and at this point now we’re at 100%, full capacity, which is great. It’s continuing to grow,” said P.J. Hill, leasing manager for the Shoppes at Vanderbilt, the sprawling commercial center on the northwest corner of Airport-Pulling and Vanderbilt Beach roads.

NAPLES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO