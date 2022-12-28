ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Florida Weekly

Buyers Love Amenities, Views and Residences At Kalea Bay

Kalea Bay, the luxury residential high-rise community located on Vanderbilt Drive, just north of Wiggins Pass Road in North Naples, is very popular with buyers, as evidenced by the community’s success. Some say it’s the community’s endless amenities. Others say it’s the sophisticated design of the residences. And everyone gives a nod to the incredible Gulf views.
NAPLES, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Special Residence on Two Full Estate Lots with Ground Overlooking Golf Course and Lake Views in Naples, Florida is Asking for $15.5 Million

4454 Wayside Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 4454 Wayside Drive, Naples, Florida, is built on two estate lots with uncompromising architectural detailing, custom finishes, panoramic vistas, and beautiful lake views. This special residence takes gracious living to a whole new level. This Home in Naples offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 12 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4454 Wayside Drive, please contact David S Braverman (Phone: 239-649-1990) at Downing Frye Realty Inc. for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Uline to recruit 150+ positions at its new Naples warehouse

Uline, North America’s leading shipping industrial and packaging materials distributor, nears completion of its 915,750 square-foot warehouse in Naples. With the air-conditioned facility set to open in spring 2023, the distribution giant prepares to recruit approximately 150 employees to staff the new building, including:. — 130 Warehouse Associates. —...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

26th Annual Art Fest Naples returning to Fleischmann Park

Art Fest Naples returns to Fleischmann Park on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday. Celebrating 26 years, Art Fest Naples is a juried show that offers Southwest Florida residents and visitors an opportunity to browse and purchase fine art that includes paintings in oil and acrylic, watercolors, drawings in graphite and pastels, art photography, blown glass, turned wood pieces, sculptures, metal works, ceramics and pottery, fiber art, hand-crafted fine art jewelry and a variety of 2D and 3D mixed media pieces.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hundreds of boats up for auction at salvage yard along Burnt Store Road

Hundreds of boats are lined up, all damaged by Ian, off of Burnt Store Road in Charlotte County. The boats are all up for sale, and people are waiting to buy them. Cooper Capital Speciality Salvage, on behalf of a couple of insurance companies, is facilitating the sale of the boats. It is like a boat show for people who like do-it-yourself projects.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
floridaweekly.com

Claremont Property Co. opens Bonita Springs office

Claremont Property Co, a company specializing in remediation, restoration, roofing and recovery, recently celebrated the grand opening of its office in Bonita Springs with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by SWFL Inc. Claremont’s new office is located at 24870 S Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs. Headquartered in Houston, Texas,...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Things to do in Southwest Florida this weekend

If you haven’t made up your mind on what to do this weekend, there are several options! Eric Raddatz of Florida Weekly is here to take us through the best bets. Cirque Dreams Holidaze starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers, please. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Friday for the following week’s publication. SYMPHONY. Broadway Blockbusters – Naples Philharmonic Pops performances are set for Jan. 3-7...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New businesses fill Shoppes at Vanderbilt in North Naples

New businesses that recently launched or are coming soon to the Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt have filled the available units at the North Naples lifestyle center. “We’ve really maintained over 90% occupancy here within the center over the past few years, and at this point now we’re at 100%, full capacity, which is great. It’s continuing to grow,” said P.J. Hill, leasing manager for the Shoppes at Vanderbilt, the sprawling commercial center on the northwest corner of Airport-Pulling and Vanderbilt Beach roads.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The future of Fort Myers Beach: The personal side of progress

It’s been just over three months since Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida. For some in Fort Myers Beach, the aftermath has been the most challenging time of their lives. WINK News is profiling the rebuild of the barrier island town through the eyes and experiences of a local builder.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral hardware store hindered by construction

Construction is causing a big headache for Family Hardware, a Cape Coral business with its front parking lot completely blocked off from road access. Currently, the only way to get to Family Hardware, located at 622 SE 4th Terrace, is by driving through an alley behind the building. The construction along Southeast 47th Terrace started Wednesday morning and immediately halted business.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Trattoria Padana brings authentic Italian food to Fort Myers

Born and raised in Milan, Italy, Nino Sindona was surrounded by the best of design, fashion and food. He was known by friends and family as a gastronome, yet was teased for studying and perfecting his own recipes over years of travel. After years of developing recipes, Sindona eventually curated...
FORT MYERS, FL

