proclaimerscv.com
Will Florida Legalize Marijuana for Recreational Use?
The usage of medical marijuana for “qualified” people is reportedly going to be legal as of 2022. However, as per “News4Jax,” it remains illegal to sell, grow, and consume marijuana for recreational use in the state of Florida. Many people on both sides of the issue have been discussing if marijuana should be made legal in Florida.
Marconews.com
Is weed legal in Florida? Here's what to know about marijuana laws in the Sunshine State
The number of states that have legalized recreational marijuana has risen to over 20 in the last decade. But Florida is not one of them. Recently introduced State House bills seeking to legalize personal marijuana use died in committee, but each year more are filed. President Joe Biden issued a...
DeSantis to Make Major Changes to Property Insurance. What does It mean for Homeowners?
Property insurance has been a painful part of Florida's story. However, Florida leadership has now introduced major changes to property insurance after insurance companies fled the state earlier this year, leaving millions without proper coverage.
Yahoo Sports
Cerabino: DeSantis: Proposed state license plate features warning to "out-of-state cars"
Editor's note: This column was originally published on Aug. 7, 2022. It’s hard to keep up with Florida’s official enemies list. Just when you think we’re running out, Gov. Ron DeSantis dreams up a new imaginary villain. It’s impressive. Move over college professors, “woke” corporations, tech...
mynews13.com
New Florida laws take effect January 1
On January 1, 2023, several new laws will take effect in the state of Florida. These laws were passed by the state legislature either during the regular session last year, or during the most recent special session to address several state issues like property insurance and hurricane damage. What You...
Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health
The 2018 tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health. Then-Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision – to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health. Today, thanks to great leadership, that vision is becoming a reality.
mynews13.com
New property insurance laws take effect January 1
TAMPA, Fla. — New property insurance laws will take effect on January 1, just weeks after the details were hammed out by Florida lawmakers. SB 2A, which addresses Florida’s property insurance industry, was passed in a special session mid-December. The changes were made following a catastrophic hurricane season on top of what has been an already troubled property insurance market.
fox13news.com
What new Florida laws go into effect in 2023?
With a new year, it means new laws are going into effect in Florida. New lobbying restrictions, toll credits, and property tax rebates are just a few of the changes coming to the Sunshine State.
Gov. DeSantis expects lawmakers to pass a permitless gun carry law in 2023
"Constitutional Carry" could be coming to Florida in 2023
Florida AG wants to shut down ‘deceptive’ Pinellas hot tub and spa companies
The Florida Attorney General's Office is working to shut down a hot tub and spa cover company for deceptive business practices.
YAHOO!
Has Florida reached an endemic stage of COVID?
While thousands of Floridians continue to be infected by coronavirus, state health officials already are treating COVID-19 as an endemic disease — with health experts clinging to hope that it has become more predictable, manageable and less deadly. Memorial Healthcare System had only one patient die from COVID for...
calleochonews.com
New rules hike up medical marijuana license fees
The new rules will change the way operators apply for a medical marijuana license. Florida is considered one of the most promising medical marijuana markets in the United States due to its large and growing elderly population. During the first half of 2022, Florida had 22 licensed operators, while medical marijuana sales totaled over $1 billion.
WCTV
New Florida landlord, property manager laws in effect Jan. 1
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new law for Florida property managers and landlords will take effect next week. Beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, landlords will be required to keep an accurate log of everyone who has been issued a copy of an apartment key. The law will also require landlords and property managers to set up systems for returning and tracking who is in possession of keys.
communitynewspapers.com
Theft is too easy in Florida’s Homeowners Associations by State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle
The recent arrests of members of the Hammocks Community Association have shed a. long overdue public light on the plight of helpless homeowners when the directors of a. Homeowners Association (HOA) go deliberately wrong. The Florida Legislature specifically designed Florida’s HOA law to limit government’s ability to regulate HOAs, explaining,...
Lawsuit over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 14th Amendment-flouting redistricting map scheduled for September
Too little, too late for politicians who lost their seats, and the constituents who supported them
alachuachronicle.com
DCF Continues to Foster Innovation and Accountability to Strengthen Florida’s Families
Press release from Florida Department of Children and Families. TALLAHASSEE, Fla – Today, Department of Children and Families (Department) Secretary Shevaun Harris highlighted the successes accomplished by the Department, praising Governor and First Lady DeSantis for their innovative initiatives, strong leadership, and dedication to the children and families of Florida. These accomplishments include a renewed vision for the Department that focuses on preventative integration across programs, systems, and supports and enhanced crisis intervention services, which will continue to expand in the Governor’s second term.
WINKNEWS.com
New Florida law helping law enforcement crackdown on street racing
Maybe you’re at home and hear an engine roar in the distance, or perhaps you’re driving in your car when bright lights go speeding by; street racing is a problem across Florida and can have deadly consequences. The sights and sounds of street racing are easy to recognize....
Positive Trend In Palm Beach County's Opioid-Related Deaths
While deaths attributed to drugs like fentanyl have gone up 5 percent year-over-year, they're down 14 percent in Palm Beach.
fox35orlando.com
Miya’s Law: Parts of Florida's tenant safety bill go into effect in the new year
ORLANDO, Fla. - Changes are on the way aimed at strengthening the safety of tenants in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 898, or "Miya’s Law," over the summer and key parts go into effect on January 1, 2023. Paul Howard runs Florida Landlord Network, connecting and informing...
alachuachronicle.com
Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles highlights major accomplishments of 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is highlighting major accomplishments of 2022, all in pursuit of the department’s vision: A Safer Florida. FLHSMV’s more than 4,000 members serve in all of Florida’s 67 counties and are committed to the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles, and the operation of the Florida Highway Patrol.
