proclaimerscv.com

Will Florida Legalize Marijuana for Recreational Use?

The usage of medical marijuana for “qualified” people is reportedly going to be legal as of 2022. However, as per “News4Jax,” it remains illegal to sell, grow, and consume marijuana for recreational use in the state of Florida. Many people on both sides of the issue have been discussing if marijuana should be made legal in Florida.
mynews13.com

New Florida laws take effect January 1

On January 1, 2023, several new laws will take effect in the state of Florida. These laws were passed by the state legislature either during the regular session last year, or during the most recent special session to address several state issues like property insurance and hurricane damage. What You...
FloridaDaily

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health

The‭ ‬2018‭ ‬tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health.‭ ‬Then-Gov.‭ ‬Rick Scott‭ ‬and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision‭ ‬– to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health.‭ ‬Today,‭ ‬thanks to great leadership,‭ ‬that vision is becoming a reality.
mynews13.com

New property insurance laws take effect January 1

TAMPA, Fla. — New property insurance laws will take effect on January 1, just weeks after the details were hammed out by Florida lawmakers. SB 2A, which addresses Florida’s property insurance industry, was passed in a special session mid-December. The changes were made following a catastrophic hurricane season on top of what has been an already troubled property insurance market.
YAHOO!

Has Florida reached an endemic stage of COVID?

While thousands of Floridians continue to be infected by coronavirus, state health officials already are treating COVID-19 as an endemic disease — with health experts clinging to hope that it has become more predictable, manageable and less deadly. Memorial Healthcare System had only one patient die from COVID for...
calleochonews.com

New rules hike up medical marijuana license fees

The new rules will change the way operators apply for a medical marijuana license. Florida is considered one of the most promising medical marijuana markets in the United States due to its large and growing elderly population. During the first half of 2022, Florida had 22 licensed operators, while medical marijuana sales totaled over $1 billion.
WCTV

New Florida landlord, property manager laws in effect Jan. 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new law for Florida property managers and landlords will take effect next week. Beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, landlords will be required to keep an accurate log of everyone who has been issued a copy of an apartment key. The law will also require landlords and property managers to set up systems for returning and tracking who is in possession of keys.
alachuachronicle.com

DCF Continues to Foster Innovation and Accountability to Strengthen Florida’s Families

Press release from Florida Department of Children and Families. TALLAHASSEE, Fla – Today, Department of Children and Families (Department) Secretary Shevaun Harris highlighted the successes accomplished by the Department, praising Governor and First Lady DeSantis for their innovative initiatives, strong leadership, and dedication to the children and families of Florida. These accomplishments include a renewed vision for the Department that focuses on preventative integration across programs, systems, and supports and enhanced crisis intervention services, which will continue to expand in the Governor’s second term.
alachuachronicle.com

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles highlights major accomplishments of 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is highlighting major accomplishments of 2022, all in pursuit of the department’s vision: A Safer Florida. FLHSMV’s more than 4,000 members serve in all of Florida’s 67 counties and are committed to the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles, and the operation of the Florida Highway Patrol.
