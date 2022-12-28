Read full article on original website
Related
Update: 3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone)
This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 27, 2021. Let’s talk apps. They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your d...
How to check if your text was read on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most communication apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, and the default Google Messages on the best budget Android phones allow you to see if someone read your text. When your friends, family, or co-workers make lame excuses about missing your messages, use the tricks below to tell if the person has checked your text.
Business Insider
How to clear the Messenger app's cache on an iPhone or Android
Messenger, the standalone chatting app that used to be part of Facebook, is one of the most popular apps in the world. It's not hard to find someone whose entire life revolves around Messenger conversations. But the more you use Messenger, the larger its cache — a stockpile of data...
Activate this one Android phone setting to boost your battery life
One of the best ways to save battery on your Android phone is to restrict background data and stop apps from constantly refreshing and updating while you're out and about.
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Android Apps to Remove the Background From Any Image
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Removing backgrounds from your photos used to be a hectic task that required a PC and some serious Photoshop skills. However, you no longer need such special arrangements because you can easily do it on your Android phone.
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
technewstoday.com
How to Tell if Your Phone Has Been Hacked?
If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...
Google issues urgent safety alert to millions over stolen passwords – check your phone now
GOOGLE is issuing warnings to millions of Android users who have breached passwords. The tech firm has a genius feature that alerts people if their password was part of a hack – and it even works on Android phones. It's called Password Checkup and it's something that you should...
Urgent scam warning from Google for all Gmail users – how to avoid becoming a victim
GMAIL users are being warned about the rise of scam emails being sent to accounts. Registered users are receiving a huge volume of fake emails as we head into the festive period – and are being told they need to take extra care. Google currently estimates that it has...
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
Change your Google Chrome settings now or it could cost you
CHANGING your Google settings is one of the best ways to stay safe online. If you're constantly panicking about being hacked, you should take take advantage of one of the best Google Chrome features. It could prevent hackers from breaking into your accounts. Not just your Google account either –...
Netflix Customers Could Go to Prison for Sharing Their Password
The law applies to Netflix password sharing, but also to other streaming services, including Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Apple TV+.
Should I Cancel Amazon Prime? Here Are 12 Good Reasons
The giant retailer had a year of ups and downs, leaving many wondering: Do I need Amazon Prime?
Why Netflix ‘Crackdown’ on Password Sharing Won’t Actually Put an End to Illicit Account Borrowing
Beginning next year, Netflix will start nagging customers to pay extra if it detects that they’re sharing their account with individuals outside their household — in violation of the streamer’s terms of use. But users determined to continue flouting Netflix’s password-sharing rules won’t face any draconian repercussions for now: The company will not terminate someone’s account even if they’re sharing passwords, nor is Netflix likely to impose additional fees without a customer’s consent. In early 2023, Netflix plans to roll out “a thoughtful approach to monetize account sharing,” expanding beyond its initial test markets in Latin America, the company said in October....
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today
Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has a deal you can't refuse; trade-in a damaged and cracked handset for a free 5G phone
So let's say that you are dying for a handset that supports 5G, but money is a little tight right now. You might want to consider this deal offered by T-Mobile that involves you trading in any old phone that you have laying around, even if it is so old that it is obsolete, the screen is cracked, and the device is damaged. According to The T-Mo Report, you can take this useless dust-collecting paperweight to T-Mobile and get in return a free 5G phone.
What is the purpose of the Star button on a Roku remote control?
Roku remotes have changed a lot over the years. But despite the replacement and addition of several buttons, one of them has remained consistent - the star button. What is surprising is that many don’t know the purpose of the Star button even though it's been around for a long time!
How to know if your iPhone is listening to you
Kurt "Cyberguy" Knutsson gives you a step-by-step on how to prevent companies and scammers from listening to your private conversations through your phone.
Where to position the router for the best Wi-Fi signals?
The strength of a Wi-Fi signal depends on where the router is placed. Even moving the router by a few feet can solve the internet issues you face and ensure a strong signal everywhere in the house.
Comments / 0