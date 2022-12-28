Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis faces career uncertainty after yet another arrest
Gervonta Davis faces an uncertain future after another arrest ahead of a trial in February for a separate matter. “Tank” is due to fight Hector Garcia on January 7 in a warm-up for Ryan Garcia later in the year. However, Davis was jailed this week for alleged domestic battery.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis trolling duck hoodie gains rival nine million views
Gervonta Davis was targeted by a familiar foe on social media resulting in a viral viewing of over nine million and counting. Former sparring partner Ivan Redkach has had a problem with Davis since they fell out during training sessions. The super lightweight star faces Adrien Broner in the multi-weight ruler’s comeback in February.
Boxing Scene
Broner Aiming for Undisputed at 140: I Want Regis; Get Him Out the Way, Then Knock Them All Out
Adrien Broner apparently has not lost his mojo. The brash, multi-division champion from Cincinnati is set to return to the ring after nearly two years on Feb. 25 against Ivan Redkach in a welterweight bout in Atlanta. After that, according to Broner, he will move down to 140 to not only compete in that division but collect every single belt. Broner has not fought at the 140-pound mark since 2017, when he lost to Mikey Garcia by unanimous decision.
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene.com's 2022 Women's Fight of the Year - Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano
Amanda Serrano was left to offer that phrase as the final friendly verbal exchange with undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor as they stood center ring for referee Michael Griffin’s final pre-fight instructions. Their April 30 pound-for-pound showdown came with unprecedented press coverage and an enormous amount of hype, to where there wasn’t any way that the first-ever women’s bout to headline at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden could possibly meet exceedingly high expectations.
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene.com's 2022 Upset Of The Year: Hector Luis Garcia Over Chris Colbert
Without a fight scheduled, Hector Luis Garcia remained in the gym at this time last year. The Dominican southpaw hoped he would get the chance to change his career and his life, yet Garcia wasn’t assured of anything, let alone a televised main event. That’s why the little-known Garcia immediately accepted an opportunity to face another undefeated 130-pound contender, Chris Colbert, on about three weeks’ notice early last February.
BoxingNews24.com
Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says he’ll take Jermell Charlo’s 4 belts from him at 154
By Adam Baskin: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says he might move up to 154 to rip the four titles away from undisputed champion Jermell Charlo if he’s forced to wait too long to get his chance against the 147-lb champions Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr and Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis On Crawford's Brutal KO Over Avanesyan: "I Expected It To Go That Way"
During the lead up of Terence Crawford’s showdown against David Avanesyan, the 35-year-old pound-for-pound star did his best to posture and praise the fringe contender as a legitimate threat. Officially, the two would square off on December 10th, in Crawford’s backyard in Omaha, Nebraska. Although the WBO belt holder...
fightnights.com
Adrien Broner reveals he split with PBC following pay disagreement
Premier Boxing Champions could no longer pay Adrien Broner an exorbitant amount of money unless he was willing to take on significant opposition. And for Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs), a four-division world champion from Cincinnati, that was a risk he was unwilling to take. As a result, the working relationship between PBC and Broner came to an apparently halt in October when the 33-year-old announced a three-fight, eight-figure deal (per Broner) with BLK Prime.
CBS Sports
Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov added to Bellator 290 after Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero gets scrapped
Bellator 290 has swapped out one title fight for another. Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Elben vs. Anatoly Tokov was added to the Feb. 4 card alongside the cancellation of a light heavyweight title tilt between champion Vadim Nemkov and challenger Yoel Romero, the promotion announced on Tuesday. Nemkov withdrew from...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia Fires Back at Devin Haney: My Daughter Hits Harder!
Devin Haney doesn’t think much of Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ next opponent. On January 7th Davis will take on WBA super featherweight champion Hector Luis Garcia. The Showtime pay-per-view event will take place in Washington DC. In a recent appearance on Tha Boxing Voice, Haney said that...
Boxing Scene
Sean Hemphill vs. David Stevens Tops ShoBox Tripleheader on January 20
Two former Trainers of the Year will lead their young and undefeated fighters into the first SHOBOX: The New Generation card of 2023 as James “Buddy” McGirt’s promising super middleweight prospect Sean Hemphill faces off against Ronnie Shields-trained prodigy David Stevens in a tripleheader set for Friday, January 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT live on SHOWTIME from Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, Pa.
Boxing Scene
Arum: I've Never Seen Anyone With Concussive Power Like Naoya Inoue
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes undisputed bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue, says the punching power of the Japanese is enough to take down just about anyone he faces. Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs) had a banner year in 2022, with knockout wins over Nonito Donaire and Paul Butler to become...
worldboxingnews.net
Top trainers take young fighters into battle on Jan 20 ShoBox
Boxing Scene
Rashidi Ellis on Jaron “Boots” Ennis: "That's The Fight I Want"
On the outside looking in, Rashidi Ellis seemingly checked all the boxes. Whether it was his blazing hand speed, one-punch knockout power, or sublime defensive movement, Ellis believed that his overall skills were more than enough to be mentioned with the rest of the welterweight division’s elite. Nevertheless, as...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia's Trainer: Gervonta Davis Has Never Fought Anybody As Good As Him
LAS VEGAS – Hector Luis Garcia’s trainer is confident that his fighter will give Gervonta Davis the most difficult fight of the undefeated knockout artist’s career. Bob Santos, who guided Garcia to two career-changing wins in 2022, doesn’t see anyone on Davis’ record who was as prepared, particularly in the prime of his career, to test Davis the way Garcia will push him in their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Rugged Mexican contender Isaac Cruz is commonly considered the toughest opponent of Davis’ nine-year professional career to date.
Boxing Scene
Broner Opens Up About Split with PBC: 'They Told Me the Type of Money You Want, You Gotta Fight Godzilla'
Adrien Broner apparently wasn’t pleased when his former longtime handlers informed him of a slight tweak to his risk-reward calculus. For the longest time, the career of Broner, the multi-division champion from Cincinnati, was essentially determined by his adviser, Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions, the company which has an exclusive output deal with the premium cable network Showtime. Broner was one of the flagship fighters on the network and routinely given main event slots.
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson: Ortiz is Tough Fight, But I'm Not Older Guy Like Lomachenko
Former two division world champion Shakur Stevenson is still hunting for an opponent for a planned WBC lightweight eliminator. Several names have turned him down, but one name that is likely to agree - is Jamaine Ortiz. Back in October, Ortiz made a big impression when he face three division...
MMAmania.com
U.S. ban costing Tyson Fury ‘millions’ in WWE pay-per-view money
Tyson Fury’s connections to alleged drug cartel leader, Daniel Kinahan, continue to cost him millions of dollars. Back in June 2022, it was revealed that the boxing Heavyweight champion had been denied entry into the United States as part of sanctions against the Kinahan cartel leaders and close supporters. Not only was Fury barred from entering the United States, his younger half-brother, Tommy Fury, was also caught up in the ban.
Boxing Scene
Salita Confident Otto Wallin Would Decision Anthony Joshua in Distance Fight
Dmitriy Salita, promoter for heavyweight contender Otto Wallin, has continued to push for a fight with former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua. Joshua is slated to fight in the month of March, with several names being considered for his next fight - including Wallin. The British star is currently hunting...
Boxing Scene
Conor Benn Says He Will Return to Boxing ‘Early Next Year’, Pleads with WBC To Speed Up Investigation
Apparently even Conor Benn is fed up with all the deliberation surrounding his positive drug tests. The embattled British welterweight went on social media Thursday to plead with the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency and the World Boxing Council to speed up their investigation on his case. It was through VADA that...
