Tony’s Pizza on Pierce Street closing January 1
A local pizzeria on Pierce Street will be closing for good at the start of 2023.
Kathy (Kowalke) Sitzmann
Kathy Sitzmann, 69, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 26, 2022, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Sunnybrook Community Church in Sioux City, Iowa. Pastor Jan King will officiate. Interment will be at a later date at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Le Mars-based Nor-Am purchases Cherokee cold-storage warehouse
CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A cold-storage warehouse at the south end of Cherokee has been sold. Le Mars, Iowa-based Nor-Am Cold Storage purchased the 98,000-square-foot Americold warehouse at 1530 S. Second St., Cherokee, Nor-Am announced Tuesday. Sioux City-based Cloverleaf Cold Storage had long operated the warehouse; Cloverleaf's sprawling cold-storage business was acquired by Atlanta-based Americold in 2019.
Update: Senior living center water to be restored
This morning KCAU9 reached out to Connections Area Agency on Aging, the sponsor of the property, which contracts out the management of the property.
Well This Stinks! Why Is This Tasty Sioux Falls Bakery Closed?
It's truly hard to believe that the New Year is right around the corner. Before individuals begin to crowd the gyms on January 1st, they might choose to enjoy some sweet treats this holiday weekend. Unfortunately, one local bakery won't be open to ring in the New Year. Known for...
Kari Vander Woude
Kari (Jeppesen) Vander Woude, age 57 of Storm Lake, IA, passed away at Care Initiatives in Cherokee, IA on Thursday, December 22, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake, IA. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph’s Parish Center, next to the church, on Thursday, December 29th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.; family will be present at this time. Burial will take place at a later date at Roseland Cemetery near Sanborn, IA.
Dakota County Clerk retiring after 30 years of service
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. — For the longest time, she's been at the forefront of Dakota County. now the County Clerk, Joan Spencer, has retired after more than three decades of service. Spencer celebrated her retirement Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27, at the Dakota County Courthouse. She began working as the...
Sioux Center Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident There
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center teen was taken to the hospital after an accident on the outskirts of Sioux Center on Christmas Day. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:05 p.m., 17-year-old Katie Van Maanen of Sioux Center was driving a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on 380th Street at the northeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits. The report says she attempted to turn south onto Harrison Avenue, but lost control of the vehicle, which entered the ditch southeast of the intersection and rolled.
EVEN CITY POLICE RECEIVE SCAM CALLS
SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY A QUESTIONABLE CHARITY ORGANIZATION CALLED THE NATIONAL POLICE AND TROOPER ASSOCIATION IS CONTACTING PEOPLE AND CLAIMING TO HELP LAW ENFORCEMENT FAMILIES. SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER VALERIE ROSE SAYS THE LEGITIMACY OF THE “NPTA” CANNOT BE VERIFIED, BUT THEY DO KNOW THAT LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT IS NOT...
The Boat House opening third location in downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local, family-owned business is opening up a new location in historic Downtown Sioux City. The Boat House is a fan favorite with locations in Yankton, South Dakota and Norfolk, Nebraska. The bar with a nautical theme is home to entertainment like axe throwing, a...
Cold Makes For Frigid Friday Firefighting Near George
George, Iowa– Two farm buildings and their contents were destroyed in a fire on Friday, December 23, 2022, near George. According to George Fire Chief Bill Sprock, at about 12:10 p.m., the George Fire Department was called to the report of a building fire at 2273 Kingbird Avenue, a mile east and a mile and a half south of the funeral home corner in George.
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Event honors men killed in largest US mass execution
160 years ago today President Abraham Lincoln ordered the largest mass execution in U.S. History killing 38 Dakota Sioux Tribe men
Sioux City Police Warn Of Scam After Chief Gets Call
Sioux City, Iowa — The Sioux City Police Department is warning the public about a group called the National Police and Trooper Association after it contacted the police chief. Officer Valerie Rose says the legitimacy of the group cannot be verified. She says they do know that local law...
KCAU 9 2022 Year in Review: Sergeant Bluff officer-involved shooting, 31st Saturday in the Park
2022 is coming to an end and that's a chance to reflect on what happened over the past year. The Siouxland area saw many headlines take the spotlight this year and we'll be highlighting them here in our 2022 Year in Review.
Sioux Falls man hurt in crash by Matlock
MATLOCK—A 32-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, on 280th Street, two miles east of Matlock. Timothy Allen Morris was driving east when he lost control of his 2016 GMC Savana Cutaway box van, which entered the south ditch and rolled onto the driver’s side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
One driver hurt in collision near Archer
ARCHER—One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision about 7:35 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, on the 5300 mile of 390th Street about three miles southeast of Archer. Forty-one-year-old Cassandra Sue Steffens was driving east when her 1997 Chevrolet K-1500 pickup began drifting into the westbound lane, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Canton Woman Taken To Hospital After Accident
Inwood, Iowa– A Canton, South Dakota woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Inwood on Friday, December 23, 2022. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 12:05 p.m., 49-year-old Tina Cronin of Canton was driving a 2008 Toyota southbound on Highway 18, two and a half miles south of Inwood.
Passenger hurt in rollover near Hospers
HOSPERS—One person was injured in a one-vehicle rollover about 8:35 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, on 400th Street, two miles west of Hospers. Eighteen-year-old Gilberto Lopez Barrios Jr. of Hawarden was driving west when he lost control of his 2004 Honda CR-V, which entered the north ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Spencer Citizens Petitioning City To Stop Factory From Expelling Obnoxious Odors
Spencer, Iowa — A group of people in Spencer are upset about the stench emanating from a processing plant in the northwest part of that city. According to the website SpencerStinks.com, the group states that something smells like raw sewage, or dead animals. They say the “horrible smell” is coming from a plant in the Spencer industrial park that is processing egg parts into animal food.
