channel1450.com
Iowa Commits Freeman and Harding Power Moline Past Lanphier
Owen Freeman and Brock Harding combined for 37 points to lead Moline to a 70-40 win over Lanphier in the Pekin Holiday Tournament. Shaun Hatchett led the Lions with 15 points.
College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022
The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa at Nebraska
Iowa basketball will start up Big Ten Play on Thursday, Dec. 29 as the Hawkeyes will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers. The Hawkeyes are 8-4 on the season and are fresh off a stunning loss to Eastern Illinois. Nebraska is 7-6 on the year, and has lost three of its last four games, with all three of those losses coming to teams ranked inside the top-51 on KenPom.
Iowa Football: Five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa could see significant snaps in Music City Bowl
Iowa fans have always been passionate about defense. With Phil Parker at the helm, the Hawkeyes have churned out NFL Draft picks at a high-level and are always near the top in defensive statistics at the end of the season. Since five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa committed to Iowa, Hawkeye fans have been relentlessly advocating for Nwankpa to see the field.
hawkeyesports.com
Chelsea Bluestein Signs With Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa women’s tennis head coach Sasha Schmid announced on Tuesday that Chelsea Bluestein has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Hawkeyes next fall. “As soon as I stepped on campus, I knew Iowa was the right place for me,”...
saturdaytradition.com
Cooper DeJean flashes impressive one-handed snag during Iowa's Music City Bowl practices
Cooper DeJean is back in practice for Iowa and looking pretty good. The Iowa defensive back made a pretty one-handed practice grab in preparation for the team’s Music City bowl game against Kentucky. DeJean was injured in Iowa’s game against Nebraska back in November. The month-long layoff probably aided...
One Iowa Business Received 800 Service Calls During Cold Streak
I think it'd be pretty safe to assume every single Iowan is happy to have that terrible winter storm behind us. It brought a lot of snow, road closures, and some truly cold weather. During the winter months, I feel like there are two groups of people. The first group...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson raves about state of Hawkeyes' locker room: 'I love the culture'
Iowa fans have seen some frustrating play from their team in 2022. After starting the season 3-4, though, the Hawkeyes won 4 of their last 5 to become bowl eligible and claim a spot in Saturday’s Music City Bowl against Kentucky, the 2nd straight year they’ll face the Wildcats in the postseason.
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: Purdue at No. 12/10 Iowa
No. 12/10 Iowa (10-3, 2-0) is set to host the Purdue Boilermakers (10-2, 1-1) on Thursday afternoon. Tipoff for this contest is set for 8 p.m. (CT) inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Mediacom Court. PROGRAM QUICK HITS. • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • The No.4 ranking was...
Iowa football touches down in Nashville; preps for Music City Bowl
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – It’s no easy pill to swallow finishing one win short of the Big Ten Championship game, but Saturday’s Transperfect Music City Bowl will have plenty of benefits for Iowa who finished the regular season at 7-5, hoping end the year on a high note in a rematch with Kentucky. The […]
Daily Iowan
Iowa football tight end Sam LaPorta to serve as emergency backup quarterback in Music City Bowl after recovering from injury
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Iowa football tight end Sam LaPorta will be pulling double-duty on Saturday at the Music City Bowl. The senior pass-catcher confirmed Tuesday he will be the emergency backup quarterback if both starter Joe Labas and backup Carson May are unable to play on Saturday. “I think...
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week
There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
Cedar Rapids Food Truck’s New Restaurant Now Open!
The wait is over! If you're a fan of Coyle's Hibachi Chef food truck then you'll be happy to hear that their new sit-down restaurant is open for business!. Coyle's Facebook page posted pictures of their new location at 3847 First Ave. SE in Cedar Rapids. The building used to be the home of Winifred's until it closed back in 2020. The restaurant will offer the same amazing food that they made famous at their food truck near the Blind Pig on Center Point Road in Cedar Rapids.
saturdaytradition.com
Nico Ragaini, Iowa WR, reveals plans for 2023 season
Nico Ragaini was one of Iowa’s most experienced receivers during the 2022 season. On Tuesday, he provided a jolt to the Hawkeyes for next season. The veteran wide receiver announced he will return and utilize his sixth season of eligibility with the Hawkeyes in 2023. Ragaini was the top WR piece for the Iowa offense this season.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: Beloved Galena store expanding; Dubuque eatery to remain open; Dubuque bar gets new name, owners
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Galena, Ill., and Dubuque. A staple downtown...
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
ourquadcities.com
Arena to say goodbye to TaxSlayer in mid-January
More than four months after Vibrant Credit Union announced it was acquiring naming rights to the Moline arena, the old TaxSlayer Center name should be gone from the side of the building in mid-January. The Moline-based financial institution – with $1 billion in assets and 55,000 members – has attached...
KCJJ
New retailer appears to be on its way to IC’s southeast side
A new retailer appears to be on its way to Iowa City’s southeast side. On Tuesday the Iowa City Marketplace posted on its Facebook page that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was coming in 2023. The company touts itself as, “Good stuff cheap.”. The post said Ollie’s sells electronics,...
Hawkeyes’ Jack Campbell recalls special friendship: ‘It meant the world to me’
Friendships come in all shapes and sizes, and cancer can be a grueling obstacle to making friends in high school. For Cedar Falls student Will Reinart, who had battled acute lymphoblastic leukemia since he was nine, three years of chemotherapy and a decade of hospital visits made it very difficult. “We were friends with our […]
ourquadcities.com
High-powered pair now lead RiverCenter, Adler
Some people get a brief transition period in a new job, training with the person they’re replacing. Fortunately, Lance Sadlek gets 23 months, as new executive director of the RiverCenter and Adler Theatre. He is succeeding Rick Palmer, a 63-year-old native of Marion, Iowa (near Cedar Rapids), who earlier...
