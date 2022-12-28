ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

Unbelievable experiment allowed scientists to ‘reverse time’ with a quantum computer

Time is the most valuable thing that we have in our lives, and we never seem to have enough of it. Whether you’re trying to scratch out more time, or just making the most of what you have, there’s no denying that being able to reverse time would be handy. Well, a group of scientists have managed to do just that, though it most likely won’t lead to a time machine or anything.
Mental_Floss

How Creative Are You? Scientists Developed a 4-Minute Test to Find Out

Nobody needs to be told they’re creative, nor can any test objectively define whether someone is, isn’t, or to what extent. But there may be certain neurological processes that are more common in creative types. If that’s true, a simple 4-minute test may shed some light on how verbally imaginative you might be.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Daily Mail

Wormhole is created inside a quantum computer that 'teleported' a message from one side to the other - and this could help scientists observe the theorized passages in real space

The first-ever wormhole, a theoretical passage that creates shortcuts in space-time, has been created inside of a quantum computer in a breakthrough that could lead to the first observation of one in space. While this tunnel is not through actual space, scientists made it by simulating two black holes in...
C. Heslop

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Science Focus

Are you living in a simulation? The strange reason you’ll never have the answer

Elon Musk has speculated that we might be living in a simulation. If we are, then what is real and outside of this simulation?. There is no way to know what's outside of the simulation. This isn’t just unknown, in the way that the existence of life after death, or parallel universes, is unknown; it is an unanswerable question. Let’s suppose that we are in a computer simulation, either created by a higher intelligence or humans in the future.
globalspec.com

AI lets robots recognize people

An artificial intelligence (AI) system that lets robots identify people based on images of people uploaded ahead of time has been developed by Toppan, a provider of integrated solutions in the printing, communications, security, packaging, décor and electronics industries. According to its developers, the AI system enhances the capabilities...
sciencealert.com

Not Everything We Call an AI Is Actually Artificial Intelligence. Here's What to Know

In August 1955, a group of scientists made a funding request for US$13,500 to host a summer workshop at Dartmouth College, New Hampshire. The field they proposed to explore was artificial intelligence (AI). While the funding request was humble, the conjecture of the researchers was not: "Every aspect of learning...
psychologytoday.com

The Robots Are Coming, the Robots Are Coming

AI image-generating platforms, like Dall-E and Midjourney, are used easily to produce art-like images. Some artists will use these platforms to generate and refine the visual expression of their artistic intent. The recent release of ChatGPT shows that we can use AI to generate ideas in narrative form. Artificial Intelligence...
AOL Corp

'Exceptionally rare' discovery shows a dinosaur ate a mammal around 120 million years ago

Dinosaur fossils are found throughout the world, but an "exceptionally rare" discovery sheds light on what type of animals a dinosaur fed on – mammals. In the early 2000s, the fossil of a Microraptor zhaoianus – a feathered dinosaur the size of a crow that lived about 120 million years ago – was found in northeast China. Although it was observed shortly after its discovery, Hans Larsson, a professor at McGill University in Canada, recently noticed animal remains were inside the dinosaur's fossil.
HackerNoon

23 AI-Generated Tech Predictions for 2023

Predictions are a silly business: you either make completely obvious claims, or you end up being dead wrong before the year is over. I’ve always opted for the latter, as my 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 tech predictions prove. But, every year, companies and influencers alike insist on...
AdWeek

Why Generative AI Could Reach a Tipping Point in 2023

After years in which artificial intelligence-generated content was known more for its comic absurdity—only occasionally drifting into disconcerting realism—2022 was the year that generative AI finally graduated into a full-fledged creative force. A host of realistic image generators led by research group OpenAI’s Dall-E 2 made it easy...

