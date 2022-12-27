The top Republican in the Wisconsin Assembly says voters will not decide about abortion on their own. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos this week said there won’t be a direct vote on the state’s 1849 abortion law. That law bans most abortions in the state. Vos said lawmakers are the ones who make the laws in Wisconsin, not advocates or voters. Both Republican U.S. senator Ron Johnson and Democratic Governor Tony Evers have called for a statewide referendum on abortion. Vos said the legislature will handle any changes to the law, saying they need to get the ‘nuances’ right.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO