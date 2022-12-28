New North Texas AD Jared Mosley signs five-year deal with starting base salary of $500,000

Read full article on original website
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
History Uncovered: Roanoke Visitor Center & MuseumTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Son Of a Butcher Restaurant Opening A New Location In Grapevine February 2023MadocGrapevine, TX
A New Dragon in TownTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
inforney.com
UNT makes first five additions to new football staff official
North Texas made the first round of hires for new football coach Eric Morris’ staff official on Wednesday. Morris retained running backs coach Patrick Cobbs and also announced the addition of three other on-field coaches as well as a member of his support staff. Former Alabama assistant Drew Svoboda...
Three reasons UNT could be better in 2023, including the spark a coaching change could provide
A time of uncertainty for the North Texas football program is winding down. The school parted ways with Seth Littrell after seven seasons and replaced him with Eric Morris, another coach from the Mike Leach tree. UNT has yet to completely fill out Morris’ staff but has a lot of...
247Sports
'Win the state': TCU football relishing opportunity as first Texas school in College Football Playoff
Scottsdale, Ariz. — Football is king in the state of Texas, though the College Football Playoff has been void of a participant from the Lone Star State since its 2014 inception. That changes at last on Saturday when No. 3 TCU faces No. 2 Michigan in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl semifinal.
Star WR Johnston proud to have 'just focused on TCU football'
With an appearance in the College Football Playoff nearing, TCU star receiver Quentin Johnston spoke Wednesday about how proud he is to have looked the other way from transfer opportunities last season, keeping his focus solely on the Horned Frogs.
Dallas Observer
Looking for a Place To Catch the TCU Playoff Game? We Got You
Since the inception of the College Football Playoff format in 2014, a Texas team has never made it in. Fresh off a stellar 12–1 season that few saw coming, the TCU Horned Frogs will have an opportunity to play for college football’s ultimate prize. Win two games and get their name etched into history. Frogs will take on Big 10 champions, the Michigan Wolverines, at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in Glendale, Arizona, with the winner advancing to the National Championship game to play either the defending national champions Georgia or Ohio State.
No. 10 USC missing key players for Cotton Bowl vs. No. 16 Tulane
Two 11-2 teams meet in the Cotton Bowl on Monday in Arlington, Texas, when No. 16 Tulane takes on No.
Sister of Tanner Hoang honors brother by choosing Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Emma Hoang announced that she will be honoring her brother, Tanner Hoang, by continuing her soccer and academic career at Texas A&M University on Monday, Dec. 26. Emma Hoang is a part of the 2024 class at Flower Mound High School and she says she...
Layoff doesn't affect Plano East boys in opening-round win at Allen Holiday Invitational
By Cody Thorn ALLEN - Plano East coach Matt Wester admitted he wasn’t sure how his team would do coming off the Christmas break. Idle since a win against Flower Mound Marcus on Dec. 16, the Panthers started strong and held off a late charge from Austin Lake Travis, winning 67-54 in the ...
Former medical student sentenced to 7 years in prison for DWI death of TCU dean
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A former medical student has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the DWI death of TCU Assistant Dean Dr. Jamie Dulle.Cristen Danielle Hamilton, 37, pleased guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. She also pleaded "true" to the deadly weapon finding in her case, which made her ineligible for probation.Police said that on March 10, 2019, Dulle was driving westbound on Rosedale Street at around 3:30 a.m. when Hamilton crashed into her from behind. Dulle was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries."This is one of the most sad cases...
Les Schwab Invitational 2022: Live updates, how to watch, follow Sierra Canyon, Duncanville
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Three nationally ranked teams, including the nation's No. 1 ranked team, play Tuesday as the 2022 Les Schwab Invitational first round turns to its second day. The annual tournament pits some of the nation's heaviest hitters in high school boys basketball against some top Oregon ...
Dallas Observer
First Look: Edmond's Burgers & More, a Welcomed Addition to the North Texas Burger Scene
Dallas area folks clearly love a good burger, and who can blame them? Whether upscale and refined, basic backyard-style smashed, topped with exotic ingredients or simply slathered in ketchup and mustard, the ubiquitous burger is always popular. That's why The Observer’s guide to the best burgers in Dallas was the most read food story of 2022.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth?. In all Texan cities, we are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Fort Worth.
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Voice of America
Dallas Becoming a Center for South Asians in America
Near a large Hindu religious building, the Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple, a cricket game is in progress. But the game is not taking place in India, where cricket is very popular. Instead, the game is taking place in the American state of Texas. The cricket game and the Hindu temple...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CHACON, ALBERTO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
dallasexpress.com
Texas School District Lays off Teachers
Alleged financial mismanagement has led the Tioga Independent School District (TISD) to move to terminate roughly 20 employees, including teachers. TISD issued an announcement to district parents just days before Christmas, becoming one of the only (if not the only) school districts in Texas firing teachers during a statewide teacher shortage.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so if you have never tried their food, pay them a visit next time you are around.
cbs7.com
Dr. Stephanie Howard is officially the MISD Superintendent
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Over the last three weeks, the MISD Board of Trustees has been in the final phases to hire Dr. Stephanie Howard as superintendent. And as of today, Dr. Howard is officially the new superintendent. After a long semester of uncertainty for MISD. Dr. Stephanie Howard signed the...
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Fort Worth
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
