Denton, TX

New North Texas AD Jared Mosley signs five-year deal with starting base salary of $500,000

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
inforney.com
 2 days ago
inforney.com

UNT makes first five additions to new football staff official

North Texas made the first round of hires for new football coach Eric Morris’ staff official on Wednesday. Morris retained running backs coach Patrick Cobbs and also announced the addition of three other on-field coaches as well as a member of his support staff. Former Alabama assistant Drew Svoboda...
DENTON, TX
Dallas Observer

Looking for a Place To Catch the TCU Playoff Game? We Got You

Since the inception of the College Football Playoff format in 2014, a Texas team has never made it in. Fresh off a stellar 12–1 season that few saw coming, the TCU Horned Frogs will have an opportunity to play for college football’s ultimate prize. Win two games and get their name etched into history. Frogs will take on Big 10 champions, the Michigan Wolverines, at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in Glendale, Arizona, with the winner advancing to the National Championship game to play either the defending national champions Georgia or Ohio State.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Former medical student sentenced to 7 years in prison for DWI death of TCU dean

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A former medical student has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the DWI death of TCU Assistant Dean Dr. Jamie Dulle.Cristen Danielle Hamilton, 37, pleased guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. She also pleaded "true" to the deadly weapon finding in her case, which made her ineligible for probation.Police said that on March 10, 2019, Dulle was driving westbound on Rosedale Street at around 3:30 a.m. when Hamilton crashed into her from behind. Dulle was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries."This is one of the most sad cases...
FORT WORTH, TX
Voice of America

Dallas Becoming a Center for South Asians in America

Near a large Hindu religious building, the Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple, a cricket game is in progress. But the game is not taking place in India, where cricket is very popular. Instead, the game is taking place in the American state of Texas. The cricket game and the Hindu temple...
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CHACON, ALBERTO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
GRAPEVINE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas School District Lays off Teachers

Alleged financial mismanagement has led the Tioga Independent School District (TISD) to move to terminate roughly 20 employees, including teachers. TISD issued an announcement to district parents just days before Christmas, becoming one of the only (if not the only) school districts in Texas firing teachers during a statewide teacher shortage.
TIOGA, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so if you have never tried their food, pay them a visit next time you are around.
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

Dr. Stephanie Howard is officially the MISD Superintendent

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Over the last three weeks, the MISD Board of Trustees has been in the final phases to hire Dr. Stephanie Howard as superintendent. And as of today, Dr. Howard is officially the new superintendent. After a long semester of uncertainty for MISD. Dr. Stephanie Howard signed the...
FORT WORTH, TX

