Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
Dallas Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Drug ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Golf Digest
Luka Doncic had an iconic response when asked about his 60-point triple-double in historic comeback win
With just over 33 seconds remaining on Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks trailed the New York Knicks by nine. It was done and dusted. Game, set, match. But you are never truly out of it when facing the New York Knickerbockers, and the Mavericks game roaring back to tie the game on a ludicrous Luka Doncic intentional-missed-free-throw-fadeaway at the buzzer.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s insane 60-point triple-double has NBA Twitter on fire
FOX Sports
Luka Doncic drops 60-point triple-double in Mavericks OT win over Knicks
FOX Sports
It's no typo: 60-21-10 stat line for Mavs' Doncic goes viral
Luka Doncic’s ‘recovery beer’ request after 60-point triple-double answered in Slovenia
On Tuesday night, Luka Doncic became the first player in NBA history to drop a 60-20-10 triple double. He astonishingly finished with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in an overtime win vs. the New York Knicks. After the game, Doncic remarked how tired he was, saying he needed ‘a recovery beer.’
New York Post
Want to see Luka Doncic after his 60-point triple-double? Some tickets are $12
Luka Doncic made history twice in one night. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the 6-foot-7 All-Star became the first player in NBA history to record a 60-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. That wasn’t enough for Doncic though. With 35 seconds left in regulation, he and his Dallas Mavericks overcame a nine-point...
NBA announces slew of suspensions following Pistons-Magic brawl
Pistons guard Killian Hayes received the harshest punishment from the NBA, suspended for three games without pay for his role. Meanwhile, the two other main combatants also received suspensions. Magic center Moritz Wagner got two games, while Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo received a game suspension without pay. Additionally, eight other...
Luka Doncic posts 60-point triple-double, hits wild game-tying shot
It was a "Luka Magic" show. Luka Doncic hit a wild shot to force overtime and finished with a career-high 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in the Dallas Mavericks' 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday. It was the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history.
Dallas Mavericks Gift Luka Doncic Crates Of Beer After Incredible 60-Point 21-Rebound Triple Double
Luka Doncic joked about wanting a recovery beer after his incredible performance last night and the Mavericks delivered.
Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Are The Only Team In 13,884 Games Who Won A Game After Trailing 9 Points Under 35 Seconds Left
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks pulled off one of the rarest wins in NBA history by overcoming the New York Knicks in a stunner last night.
Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday.Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory.Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves.Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the Wild on both of their opportunities with the extra skater.The game was tied entering the third period, but Johnston's fourth goal in the last five games gave Dallas a 2-1 lead. Benn doubled the cushion with a power play goal, and Seguin scored his second of the night into an empty net.Seguin has four goals in his last four games. Jason Robertson assisted on Dallas' third goal, running his point streak to six games (one goal, eight assists).UP NEXTStars: Host San Jose on Saturday.Wild: Visit St. Louis on Saturday.
