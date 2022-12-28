ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

Luka Doncic had an iconic response when asked about his 60-point triple-double in historic comeback win

With just over 33 seconds remaining on Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks trailed the New York Knicks by nine. It was done and dusted. Game, set, match. But you are never truly out of it when facing the New York Knickerbockers, and the Mavericks game roaring back to tie the game on a ludicrous Luka Doncic intentional-missed-free-throw-fadeaway at the buzzer.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Luka Doncic drops 60-point triple-double in Mavericks OT win over Knicks

Luka Doncic had a franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a historic triple-double, including the tying basket off his intentionally missed free throw to force overtime as the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a wild 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Dallas was down...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

It's no typo: 60-21-10 stat line for Mavs' Doncic goes viral

DALLAS (AP) — Include the extra rebound, or don't. It doesn't really matter with Luka Doncic's logic-defying stat line that had current and former NBA stars, along with current and former teammates, buzzing on Twitter. Doncic had 60 points, a Dallas franchise record, a career-best 21 rebounds and 10...
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Want to see Luka Doncic after his 60-point triple-double? Some tickets are $12

Luka Doncic made history twice in one night. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the 6-foot-7 All-Star became the first player in NBA history to record a 60-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. That wasn’t enough for Doncic though. With 35 seconds left in regulation, he and his Dallas Mavericks overcame a nine-point...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NBA announces slew of suspensions following Pistons-Magic brawl

Pistons guard Killian Hayes received the harshest punishment from the NBA, suspended for three games without pay for his role. Meanwhile, the two other main combatants also received suspensions. Magic center Moritz Wagner got two games, while Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo received a game suspension without pay. Additionally, eight other...
DETROIT, MI
CBS DFW

Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday.Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory.Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves.Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the Wild on both of their opportunities with the extra skater.The game was tied entering the third period, but Johnston's fourth goal in the last five games gave Dallas a 2-1 lead. Benn doubled the cushion with a power play goal, and Seguin scored his second of the night into an empty net.Seguin has four goals in his last four games. Jason Robertson assisted on Dallas' third goal, running his point streak to six games (one goal, eight assists).UP NEXTStars: Host San Jose on Saturday.Wild: Visit St. Louis on Saturday.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy