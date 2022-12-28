Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formationRoger MarshBloomfield, NJ
Brooklyn one-bedroom apartments as low as $770, and four-bedrooms as low as $1,157Beth TorresBrooklyn, NY
A Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Location is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenStaten Island, NY
The First Legal Weed Dispensary In New York Will Start Selling Weed On ThursdayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Why Southwest Airlines is canceling so many flights
Southwest Airlines is grappling with a wave of cancellations and delays that are stranding holiday travelers, a situation the CEO says highlights its need to modernize its operation. While most carriers were plagued by winter storms over the holiday weekend, only Southwest was forced to cancel a majority of its trips, pointing to systemic scheduling…
Southwest Airlines says travelers stranded by holiday meltdown can't rebook until December 31st
Southwest Airlines customers can't rebook flights until New Year's Eve after it canceled more than 70% of its flights in a single day.
American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
Routes: TSA grapples with growing gun problem; SFO gets more flights to Italy, India
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
TravelPulse
Cancun Airport Sets New Record for Daily Flights
Cancun International Airport is one of Mexico's three busiest, with 719 daily operations recorded in mid-December. According to Aeropuertos del Sureste (ASUR), the company that operates the nine most important airports in the Southeast of Mexico, 354 were arrivals in Cancun and 365 departures. The leading international airlines arriving at...
Delta, United, American Airlines Have Better News for Passengers
Anyone who had to travel by air over the past week will know the extent of the chaos taking place at many U.S. airports. As storms and extreme weather hit both coasts and the midwest, airports in multiple cities were dealing with a deluge of canceled flights, stranded passengers and the rebooking and administrative mess created as a result.
The Southwest Airlines debacle made (some of) its rivals do the unthinkable: Cap fares to help stranded passengers
To say Southwest Airlines is having a bad week on the public relations front would be an understatement. Customers are seething after the airline’s widespread flight cancellations following the massive winter storm that disrupted holiday travel across the nation far outpaced those of industry rivals. Southwest has been canceling upwards of two-thirds of its flights every day since Monday, while its peers are only canceling about 2% due to inclement weather.
What other airlines are doing amid Southwest's travel chaos
Multiple airlines are working to help travelers get home amid the chaotic mess caused by Southwest Airlines' recent flurry of cancellations and delays. The big picture: Thousands of American travelers have had to rebook their travel plans after Southwest delayed and canceled thousands of flights due to winter storms and the carrier's own scheduling system.
theaviationgeekclub.com
The story of the four British Airways Concorde Supersonic Airliners that flew in formation on Christmas Eve
On Christmas Eve 1985, a unique Concorde formation appeared in the sky. The Aérospatiale/BAC Concorde was a British-French supersonic passenger jet airliner. It had a maximum speed of Mach 2.04 (1,354 mph or 2,180 km/h at cruise altitude, over twice the speed of sound), with seating for 92 to 128 passengers. The aircraft entered service in 1976 and continued flying for the next 27 years.
US Department of Transportation says it plans to look into Southwest Airlines following the airline's 'unacceptable' holiday flight cancellations
The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will examine whether Southwest is following its customer service plan after holiday travel meltdown.
British Airways plane makes U-turn four hours into journey due to ‘technical issue’
Hundreds of British Airways passengers spent the night flying from Gatwick to central Egypt and back after their plane turned around halfway through its flight to Mauritius.The Boeing 777 left Gatwick at 7.38pm on Tuesday night for what should have been a 12-hour, 6,050-mile flight south of the Equator.The plane flew normally over France, Switzerland, Italy and the Mediterranean before entering Egyptian airspace and flying close to the Nile.But at around midnight GMT, the aircraft turned around and flew back on almost exactly the same course. The airline later said it was “because of a technical issue”.Rather than touching...
buzzfeednews.com
People Are Describing Chaotic Scenes Inside Airports After Southwest Canceled More Than 2,700 Flights
After extreme winter weather hit much of the US over the weekend, Southwest Airlines canceled most of its flights Monday, leaving holiday travelers frustrated and struggling to navigate chaos at multiple airports. The airline had canceled 68% of its 3,900 scheduled flights, and 731 were delayed, as of Monday evening,...
aeroroutes.com
Airbus A380 1Q23 Passenger Network – 25DEC22
ANA (All Nippon Airways) Tokyo Narita – Honolulu 5 weekly (3 from 03MAR23. Schedules pending) Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 6 weekly (3 from 12JAN23, 4 from 02FEB23, 7 from 02MAR23) Seoul Incheon – Sydney 12JAN23 – 28FEB23 3 weekly. British Airways. London Heathrow – Chicago...
The Best Airports In The U.S., & The World, for Layovers
Depending on where you’re coming from and where you’re going, layovers are something of a necessary evil. That being said, all things are not equal when it comes to layovers, since some airports are simply much better than others. Some may have more options for restaurants, shopping or even just walking around and seeing the sights. And when you’re going to be stuck at an airport for more than just an hour or two, being at one of these “better” airports for layovers is always helpful.
Gizmodo
How to Get In-Flight WiFi on Delta, JetBlue, United, and More
Leg room, luggage space, in-flight meals, the actual cost of the ticket—these are all important considerations when booking a flight. But for some of us, perhaps the most crucial consideration of all concerns the on-board wifi options. Are you actually going to be able to get anything done mid-journey, or will you be cut off from the world?
Alaska Airlines unveils new Award chart – no individual partner charts, no rates for routes originating outside US/Canada
We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Southwest Airlines Pilots Association on cancelations: airline 'wasn't prepared'
Capt. Casey Murray, the president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, weighed in on the thousands of flights canceled by the airline in recent days.
Southwest says process to reposition airline crew, aircraft was "manual"
Southwest Airlines passengers wait in line at the baggage services office after U.S. airlines, led by Southwest, canceled thousands of flights due to a massive winter storm which swept over much of the country before and during the Christmas holiday weekend, at Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas, U.S., December 28, 2022. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber/File Photo.
Pooch abandoned at San Francisco airport is adopted by kind United Airlines pilot
A puppy named Polaris was abandoned by his owner at San Francisco International Airport but the dog has now found a new forever home with the Dale family, who have now adopted him.
Frontier and JetBlue Airlines Earn a Dubious Crown for American Carriers
Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report had a really lousy Christmas season during which it had to cancel two-thirds of its flights. That left passengers stranded, long-time customers angry, and many Americans questioning whether they could trust the airline. That's a pretty rough position for a company that before...
Comments / 0