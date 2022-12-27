Police in Eau Claire are once again asking for help in finding a murder suspect from back in September. Investigators yesterday asked for help in finding Kemone Golden. He is one of three suspects in the killing of Christopher Conner, but he is the only one on the run. Detectives say Conner died after a fight that followed a night of bar hopping. Anyone with any information about Golden is being asked to call Crime Stoppers.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO