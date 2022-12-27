Read full article on original website
715newsroom.com
End of Year Brings Open Trails in Barron Co.
Barron County snowmobile trails will open on Saturday morning, December 31st! As many folks have been working to make this happen, authorities in that area are asking that you respect the trails and adhere to the following important reminders:. 1. The trails are still not great – you may encounter...
715newsroom.com
EC Trails Open For Riders
The Eau Claire Countywide Snowmobile Trails will open as of December 30, 2022, EFFECTIVE AT 8:00 A.M. A portion of the county forest trail system that connects to Clark County will remain closed, as there are still downed trees that need to be removed for safe riding. This includes Trail #3 and a portion of Corridor 22 east of intersection 18.
715newsroom.com
Suspect Returns To Rob Same Daycare
Police in Eau Claire say a local suspect hit the same daycare twice in one week. Officers arrested 23-year-old Michael Phillippi after break-ins at the local KinderCare. Investigators say they knew it was Phillippi because he left behind his arrest card, along with a mountain of other evidence. KinderCare managers say Phillippi stole thousands of dollars worth of iPads and electronic equipment, as well as gas cards and keys.
715newsroom.com
Search For Murder Suspect Continues
Police in Eau Claire are once again asking for help in finding a murder suspect from back in September. Investigators yesterday asked for help in finding Kemone Golden. He is one of three suspects in the killing of Christopher Conner, but he is the only one on the run. Detectives say Conner died after a fight that followed a night of bar hopping. Anyone with any information about Golden is being asked to call Crime Stoppers.
