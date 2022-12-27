The legal fee in the battle over the state’s DNR Board cost taxpayers about 76 thousand-dollars. The State Journal got ahold of the invoices for Fredrick Prehn’s lawyer. Prehn fought all the way to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to keep his seat on the DNR Board, successfully arguing that he could stay on until the Wisconsin Senate approved his replacement. Prehn just this week agreed to step down from the board and allow Governor Evers to try and get his replacement confirmed.

2 DAYS AGO