Read full article on original website
Related
715newsroom.com
More Pardons Planned
More pardons by Governor Tony Evers just before the new year. Today Evers announced 171 new pardons, pushing his record total since the start of his administration to 774. A full list of Evers’ pardons is available online.
715newsroom.com
DNR Battle Carries High Price Tag
The legal fee in the battle over the state’s DNR Board cost taxpayers about 76 thousand-dollars. The State Journal got ahold of the invoices for Fredrick Prehn’s lawyer. Prehn fought all the way to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to keep his seat on the DNR Board, successfully arguing that he could stay on until the Wisconsin Senate approved his replacement. Prehn just this week agreed to step down from the board and allow Governor Evers to try and get his replacement confirmed.
715newsroom.com
Evers Touts Investments in Education
Governor Tony Evers says investing in Wisconsin’s kids is an investment that no one will regret. The governor tweeted today that since his time in office the aid per pupil has increased by more than 300 dollars per student. Because of the additional financial investment Evers says the state’s schools have returned to the top ten in the country after falling to 17 under the prior administration.
715newsroom.com
Funding To Launch Housing Program in WI
Governor Evers is launching a new program to help people experiencing homelessness and those battling opioid-use disorders also known as OUD. The Recovery Voucher Program will provide two-million dollars towards providing access to affordable and safe housing for the homeless and those diagnosed with OUD. The governor says basic needs like housing and food need to be met before anyone can overcome an illness, including opioid use disorder.
715newsroom.com
Cheers to a Safe New Years
If you’re going to be out on New Year’s Eve there’s a program in Wisconsin to help people get home safe. The Tavern League of Wisconsin is offering SafeRide, which is designed to keep drunk drivers off Wisconsin roads. On the Tavern League website you can find member bars that will help you find a ride home. The Tavern League says the program has provided over one-million rides since 2004.
715newsroom.com
Temps Drop, Gas Prices Rise
Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two dollars and 94 cents a gallon, up five cents from yesterday and up nearly 20 cents from last week. In Madison the average is also two-94 a gallon, but up seven cents from yesterday.
Comments / 0