Read full article on original website
Related
Anger as Man Demands 30 Percent of Wife's Wages As She Works From 'His Home'
The top comment, receiving 48,300 upvotes, said: "Start looking for a new place to live because this marriage is over."
£1.1bn in fees, 3.1m hours, 14 years: the UK cost of winding up Lehman Brothers
Administrators will spend at least three more years winding up the London-based arm of Lehman Brothers, swelling the almost £1.1bn in fees that PwC has already raked in since the bank’s calamitous collapse in 2008. PwC has secured court approval to extend the administration process for the investment...
Refinery29
Is She A Bad Friend Or Are You Over-Investing?
In the 21st century, female friendships are celebrated like no other. From Dolly Alderton's Everything I Know About Love to that summer of #SquadGoals, today's young women have come of age in a golden era of female friendships. We’re told that these friendships are the backbone of our 20s, that they can replace and, in some cases, be more fulfilling than romantic love. But while these friendships are constantly celebrated and explored on social media, in literature and via our TV screens, they’re also scrutinised with the same level of intensity.
BBC
Christie cancer patient says 'her miracle baby is a blessing'
A woman who gave birth after pioneering cancer treatment said her "miracle" baby was a "blessing every day". Sammy Gray, whose CAR-T cell therapy trained her body to fight back against cancer, feared chemotherapy had left her infertile. But the 26-year-old from Blackpool became one of the UK's first to...
Aldi is the US' fastest-growing grocer. Here's how a small German convenience store run by 2 brothers turned into one of the world's biggest retail chains.
After the Albrecht brothers took over their mom's small store post-WWII, they shaped the chain's history by cutting costs and arguing over cigarettes.
BBC
Cost of living: The hidden poverty in England's least deprived area
Christmas is looking "cold and very, very bleak", says Anne-Marie, a domestic abuse survivor who volunteers at her village's toy library. She is one of a number of people who use the food bank in Prestwood, Buckinghamshire, part of which is officially England's least deprived area. The prime minister's country...
BBC
Midlands charities challenged by cost of living crisis
Charities in the Midlands say they are facing increasing demand and soaring energy costs while receiving fewer public donations. As the cost of living rises, volunteers have chosen to donate their time rather than money this year, say charities. While donations have reduced, Helping Hands is still a lifeline for...
The Burna Boy philosophy: 'Anybody not comfortable with my reality is not my fan'
Burna Boy opens up about his connection to his fans, his home, and the ways he makes sense of who he is as a person and who he is as a performer.
BBC
Anglesey: Cartrefi Clyd lets children stay near to home
A council which tries to keep children in care close to home hopes its methods are adopted elsewhere in Wales. The Cartrefi Clyd - or cosy homes - scheme on Anglesey has won an award for helping youngsters build trusting relationships. Last year more than 7,000 children were taken in...
Comments / 0