In the 21st century, female friendships are celebrated like no other. From Dolly Alderton's Everything I Know About Love to that summer of #SquadGoals, today's young women have come of age in a golden era of female friendships. We’re told that these friendships are the backbone of our 20s, that they can replace and, in some cases, be more fulfilling than romantic love. But while these friendships are constantly celebrated and explored on social media, in literature and via our TV screens, they’re also scrutinised with the same level of intensity.

2 DAYS AGO