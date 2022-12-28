Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster
The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
The Utah Jazz Rejected A 3-Team Trade Deal And Asked For More First-Round Picks
The NBA is already approaching the trade deadline in a little over a month, and with a lot of teams within the playoff spots, there are some interesting possibilities in terms of moves across the league. While the lack of too many teams toward the bottom means not a lot of stars would be available, there are some excellent pieces that teams that want to improve their chances can go for.
Late 3-pointers cap comeback, lead Warriors past Jazz
Ty Jerome came off the bench to score 17 points and team with Donte DiVincenzo on back-to-back 3-pointers that pulled
Jazz Linked to 3-Way Trade Rumor by NBA Insider
The Utah Jazz are at the center of the NBA rumor mill, once again.
Lakers Land Jazz’s Collin Sexton In Bold Trade Scenario
Every NBA player’s career follows its own path. Some look different than others. Some players never reach stardom. That’s fine. There’s plenty to be proud of in making a career as a role player in the NBA. Other careers flirt with stardom without ever really reaching it....
When Trail Blazers’ Gary Payton II makes his debut is up to him
Last week, it was reported that Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II could make his season debut this week. For that to happen, Payton, who has been recovering from offseason core muscle surgery, must play Friday at the Golden State Warriors, his former team. Could that happen?. “I don’t...
Jae Crowder Update: Suns 'Remain Engaged', Utah's Greed Prevents Three-Team Swap
We have yet to hear anything official on the Jae Crowder front, but NBA insider Shams Charania says a deal was nearly complete for the power forward.
Jazz's Walker Kessler returning to second unit Wednesday night
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors. Kessler is heading back to the bench after starting the last four games in place of an injured Kelly Olynyk. He should play minutes in the mid-20s off the bench. numberFire's models...
Revisiting what Chris Finch said Nov. 2 and the Rudy Gobert problem
All of the data confirms what fans are watching: Rudy Gobert is not the same player he was and it's on Finch and the Wolves to figure out what's holding him back.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone says Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez can be NBA head coach
Sacramento Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez gets high marks from Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone.
HW Radio: Talkin’ Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, State of Cavs
How are the Cavs looking both for their immediate future and beyond?. I joined the Baskin & Phelps show on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland to talk Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Kevin Love and just basically take an overall look at the Cavaliers as we near the midway point of the schedule.
Kerr credits Draymond for suffocating defense late vs. Jazz
The Warriors relied on their defense in their 112-107 comeback win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at Chase Center. Golden State found themselves down 94-88 heading into the fourth quarter, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr credited Draymond Green for leading the team's defensive charge. "Yeah, I mean, you...
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
December 30 - Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory.
"Dug In And Competed" | Jazz Generate Good Looks Late, Just Can't Get Them To Fall In Loss To Golden State
Sometimes you can play poorly and win — and sometimes you can play well and lose. Unfortunately for Utah, Wednesday night was the latter. Despite a renewed effort on the defensive end and generating great looks on offense throughout the night, Utah went cold in the final 12 minutes and fell 112-107 to the defending champion Warriors in the second game of three-game road trip.
Patrick Beverley Discusses Evolution Of Relationship With Russell Westbrook
When the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Patrick Beverley in a trade over the offseason, it immediately drew eyebrows from around the league considering his dust ups with Russell Westbrook. The two guards have had their fair share of on-court mix-ups in the past, especially after Beverley injured Westbrook in the...
Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance
Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
