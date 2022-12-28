ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Nuggets' Bruce Brown (ankle) inactive Wednesday night

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown (ankle) is out Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets have ruled out Brown and Jamal Murray (injury management) on the second leg of their back-to-back. Bones Hyland will start and Christian Braun should benefit from a larger role off the bench. Davon Reed and Vlatko Cancar could also see more minutes.
Keldon Johnson (back) questionable for Spurs Thursday

San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (back) is questionable for Thursday against the New York Knicks. Johnson was also considered questionable ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he played 31 minutes and scored 19 points (7-18 field goals, 2-6 3-pointers) with 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Stanley Johnson, Malaki Branham, Josh Richardson, and Keita Bates-Diop could see more minutes on Thursday if Johnson is ruled out.
Nuggets' Bones Hyland starting Wednesday for Jamal Murray (injury management)

Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. Hyland is replacing Jamal Murray (injury management) in the lineup to make his first start of the season. Bruce Brown (ankle) is also out on the second leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back, so Hyland should see plenty of minutes.
Suns Pull Off Road Upset Over Grizzlies

The Phoenix Suns managed to stop their three-game losing skid on Tuesday night after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 125-108. After head coach Monty Williams made remarks that the team felt like prey following last Friday's loss to Memphis, the team's attitude and physicality was obvious even in the absence of notable scorers.
Jerry Rosburg gets his head coaching chance after 40 years

Jerry Rosburg was more than three years into his retirement following a 40-year career as an assistant coach when a phone call in mid-September interrupted his morning coffee as he sat on his lakeside deck in Florida. It was his old friend George Paton, who needed a favor: Would Rosburg come to Denver to handle game management duties for Nathaniel Hackett, who had stumbled through his first two games as the Broncos' coach? Rosburg accepted the offer and the challenge, setting in motion an unimaginable journey that led to an even bigger request from Paton this week. Several years after...
Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance

Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
