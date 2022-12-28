Read full article on original website
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee State University Spotlight Honorees at Mrs. Gwendolyn Vincent Holiday Brunch
NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessee State University Nashville Alumnae Association Nashville Chapter held their annual Mrs. Gwendolyn Vincent Holiday Brunch on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at TSU’s Avon Williams Campus downtown. This year’s brunch was a spotlight on honorees, the amazing Mrs. Sonya Smith, Assistant Director of Alumni...
clarksvillenow.com
Buc-ee’s Travel Center planning location in Clarksville at Exit 1
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A record-holding convenience store chain with Texas roots is making its way to Clarksville. Visit Clarksville, an arm of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council, said in a news release this week that residents can expect to see more dining, shopping, live music events, lodging options and features at new and existing attractions in 2023. The news release included that a Buc-ee’s Travel Center is slated to open at Exit 1, off Interstate 24 in northeast Clarksville.
dicksonpost.com
Family favorite Sisters Restaurant closes after 25 years
Longtime customer Arlinda Baxter sat with her mother Evelyn Copelin, who was enjoying iconic meat-and-three fare on E. Rickert Ave. for the last time. Andrew Looney and his three children, Jake, Mason and Sophia, exchanged laughter and loving looks as they ate lunch together. Janet Grimes cooked up Dickson residents’ favorite turkey and dressing, served up by son Wesley Grimes.
Two Local Women Achieve Home Ownership Through Habitat for Humanity
After more than 280 hours of sweat equity, homebuyer education, and one-on-one budget coaching, two local women purchased homes through Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) with an affordable mortgage. There was not a dry eye in the house as friends, family, and the community gathered in Columbia, TN to celebrate...
clarksvillenow.com
423-acre ‘Killebrew’ development in Montgomery County begins construction, renamed ‘Marcelina’
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large-scale community development featuring schools, housing, retail and dining has begun construction in Montgomery County. The development, called “Killebrew” during the initial zoning process, has been renamed “Marcelina.” With multiple phases planned, Phase 1 is now underway and is slated to be completed in the spring of 2024.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.759M Beautiful Custom Home in Gallatin, TN Features Elegant Interior and Amazing Amenities
The Estate in Gallatin is a luxurious home offering privacy in a lakefront golf community now available for sale. This home located at 1440 Rozella Way, Gallatin, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,692 square feet of living spaces. Call Shannon Draper (615 924-5085) – Reliant Realty ERA Powered (615 859-7150) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Gallatin.
Raising Cane’s Making Entry into Nashville Market in 2023
Chicken Finger Chain Setting Up in West Nashville
WKRN
Mt. Juliet family concerned about future of farm
A Mt. Juliet father and son are asking for help saving part of their farm. A Mt. Juliet father and son are asking for help saving part of their farm. Rental car companies are seeing record call volumes for bookings after many flight delays and cancellations. Newsmaker: Goodwill end-of-year surge...
smokeybarn.com
Grandfather Who Died In Walmart Parking Lot Identified, How You Can Help The Family
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – We are learning more about the man that was found unresponsive in the parking lot of the Springfield Walmart on Thursday, and a GO-Fund-Me has been set up for his family. His name is Charles Edward Birdwell, Sr. of Springfield, and he was...
wpln.org
5 businesses that closed in 2022 and why they mattered to Nashville
In Nashville, mom and pop owned businesses that make up the city’s cultural fabric continued to close their doors in 2022. The city lost Hermitage Café, Exit/In, Mercy Lounge, a Piggly Wiggly, Emma’s Florist and Dandugre’s just to name a few. Scroll through memory lane to...
‘It was like Niagara Falls:’ Gallatin family displaced after pipe burst in apartment
A Gallatin mother and her two daughters' Christmas Eve plans changed drastically after their sprinkler line burst in their apartment, and they say two days later, they still can't get help from their apartment.
Remembering Opryland: Selling off pieces of Nashville’s history
It was around this time in 1997, when fans of Opryland U.S.A. had the opportunity to take a piece of nostalgia home.
weddingchicks.com
A Glass Chapel Wedding Full of Whimsy in Nashville, TN
This Nashville, TN wedding is overflowing with whimsical yet timeless wedding inspiration. Married in a glass chapel, their ceremony aisle not only had beautiful lighting but a breathtaking view of the woods that surrounded the venue. Add to that the flowers inside made the venue feel like an absolute fairytale! They also had a unique and fun menu for their wedding reception inspired by their love for breakfast food!
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
mainstreetmaury.com
Maury Regional Medical Group welcomes physician assistant
Brian Lovely, PA-C, is now a part of the staff at Maury Regional Medical Group (MRMG) Primary Care in Columbia. Lovely joins the team with 13 years of experience as a physician assistant. He received his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and soon after completed his master’s degree in medicine from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.
2 Tennessee Restaurants Among America's 40 Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Esquire compiled a list of the 40 best new dining spots around the country, including two in Tennessee.
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Buc-ee’s Opening Date Announced
I promised everyone an update on Buc-ee’s as soon as I had a new one. Well, here you go!. Buc-ee’s just announced the construction dates and projected opening date of their new location in Murfreesboro, TN. Set to start in August of 2023, they’re planning on being up and running in September of 2024.
Nashville Parent
Top Things To Do With Kids Dec. 26 – Jan. 1
Christmas is over, so it’s time to kick back and relax before the new year! Here’s our top things to do with kids — listed in no particular order — for Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 1. Click on the links for more information about...
60 dogs headed to Gallatin for adoption after rescue in West Tennessee
Animal Rescue Corps team members went to the town of Dyer in Gibson County this morning to assist local law enforcement in the rescue of more than sixty dogs from a home.
Water leaks, burst pipes reported around Sumner County
Major water issues have led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning, according to Sumner County officials.
