ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee faces 4 additional murder charges

By CBS13 Staff
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QpJHU_0jwHgZ2g00

STOCKTON — Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee now faces four additional murder charges and an attempted murder charge after prosecutors filed an amended complaint, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Two of the new murder charges relate to the shooting deaths of Juan Alexander Vasquez and Mervin Harmon, both in Alameda County. The other two relate to the shooting deaths of Paul Yaw and Salvador Debudey, Jr., both in San Joaquin County.

The attempted murder charge is tied to Natasha LaTour , who was shot in Stockton on April 16, 2021, but survived.

Brownlee, 43, was previously charged with the murders of Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, who died Aug. 30, 2022; Juan Cruz, 52, who died Sept. 21, 2022; Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54, who died Sept. 27, 2022.

"The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office continues to collaborate with our local law enforcement agencies to ensure justice for these victims," said District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar. "We would like to thank the community for their support and law enforcement for their diligent investigation and apprehension of the suspect."

Brownlee is expected to appear in court on Jan.3 for further arraignment.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Alleged Stockton serial killer Brownlee suspected in second East Bay death

STOCKTON – New murder charges announced against alleged Stockton serial shooter Wesley Brownlee revealed that he allegedly killed two people in Alameda County, according to charging documents.  The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office announced four new murder charges for Brownlee on Tuesday, bringing the total to seven people he is accused of killing. Brownlee is being charged for the murder of a newly named victim out of Alameda County, Mervin Harmon, who was shot on April 16, 2021. The District Attorney's Office has also filed a murder charge for the death of Juan Alexander Vasquez in Alameda County.  Both Harmon...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police investigating death of 2-year-old boy

OAKLAND -- Homicide detectives in Oakland are trying to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of a two-year-old boy whose body was discovered in Napa County last week."This is a tragic case of a two-year-old child, this should have not happened," Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a briefing Thursday.  According to the chief, Oakland police received a call from San Pablo police around 2:30 a.m. on December 23 of a possible homicide of a two-year-old child.Armstrong said a preliminary investigation revealed the child's death occurred in Oakland. Several hours later, Oakland detectives located the body of the boy, identified...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police arrest suspect in Richmond District fatal shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting in the city's Richmond District early Wednesday morning.According to an SFPD press release, on Wednesday just after 4:3o a.m., officers assigned to Richmond Station responded to a residence on the 100 block of Willard North a few blocks from the University of San Francisco campus after a report of a person breaking into a home. Arriving officers found a 42-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers summoned medics to the incident and rendered aid, but the victim succumbed to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fairfield man facing 2nd degree murder, DUI charges in hit-and-run that killed cyclist

FAIRFIELD – A Fairfield man who has multiple drunk driving convictions has been arrested on second-degree murder, DUI and other charges after a cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday evening.Shortly after 5:20 p.m., officers were called to the area of Cordelia Road between Beck and Pennsylvania avenues after a male cyclist was fatally struck. The victim's name has not been released pending notification of family.Officers determined that the driver, who was heading eastbound in a 2022 silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup, fled the scene and headed into neighboring Suisun City. The driver then struck a second vehicle and fled the...
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police: Man arrested with over 34 pounds of cannabis, cash in Pacifica

PACIFICA – Police in Pacifica arrested a man Monday on drug charges after he was allegedly found with more than 30 pounds of cannabis during a traffic stop.Around 1 p.m., an officer patrolling the 300 block of Firecrest Avenue spotted a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway, police said. The officer contacted the driver, and found he had a bag with what police described as a "large quantity" of marijuana.An investigation determined that the driver was in possession of more than 550 ounces, or 34.375 pounds of cultivated marijuana. Police said they also found a large quantity of U.S. currency.The driver, identified as 25-year-old Salvador Macieli of San Francisco was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.It was not immediately known when Macieli would appear in court on the charges.Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Pacifica Police at 650-738-7314, referring to case 22-3473.
PACIFICA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman killed during confrontation with neighbor identified

ANTIOCH, Calif. - An altercation in an Antioch neighborhood Tuesday led to a woman retrieving a gun from her home and shooting the woman with whom she argued, killing her. Antioch police say they received calls about a shooting at 2:13 p.m. in the 2300-block of Mandarin Way. Responding officers...
ANTIOCH, CA
goldrushcam.com

Third Former California Correctional Officer Charged in Cover-Up at CSP-Sacramento Arrested and Five Count Indictment Unsealed

December 28, 2022 - Sacramento, Calif. — A third former CSP-Sacramento California state correctional officer was arrested and made her initial appearance yesterday in connection with false. statements regarding civil rights violations. A federal grand jury in Sacramento returned a five-count indictment as to Brenda Villa, 32, of North...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SSF police arrest teen after he hit police car while fleeing in stolen vehicle

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – South San Francisco police arrested a teenage boy Tuesday after he allegedly rammed a police car with a stolen vehicle. The 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a pursuit that began when officers attempted to pull over the vehicle after recognizing it was stolen, according to the South San Francisco Police Department. The attempted stop occurred at Radburn Drive and King Drive around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect rammed the police car and fled, with officers giving chase. The vehicle was later located in the 200-block of South Airport Boulevard. After driving the wrong way and causing an injury collision, the suspect was taken into custody and booked into jail on suspicion of assaulting an officer with a deadly weapon and other offenses.The boy's name was not released because he is a juvenile.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco woman charged in Bayview double homicide that left 2 young girls dead

SAN FRANCISCO – A 34-year-old woman has been charged with murder for the deaths of two young girls in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood last week, prosecutors said Wednesday.San Francisco resident Paulesha Green-Pulliam was arrested last Friday after the father of the two girls, ages 5 and 1, called 911 that morning after returning home and finding them unresponsive, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.Green-Pulliam was taken into custody at her home on Navy Road and was set to be arraigned on the murder charges Wednesday afternoon.Late last Friday morning, SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani tweeted about the incident,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RadarOnline

First Photos Of Man Charged With Homophobic & Racist Hate Crimes At In-N-Out Burger Surface After His Arrest

The first photos of the man charged with racist and homophobic hate crimes inside a California In-N-Out Burger over the weekend have surfaced after his arrest, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The suspect, since identified as 40-year-old Jordan Krah, was arrested earlier this week and charged with two hate crimes connected to an incident that took place inside a San Ramon In-N-Out Burger on December 24.Elliot Ha and Arine Kim, two friends who became the victims of the hate crimes believed to have been committed by Krah, were enjoying a meal at the burger restaurant when the 40-year-old Denver, Colorado native allegedly began...
SAN RAMON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police:16-year-old killed in Antioch shooting had been visiting from Louisiana

ANTIOCH – Police in Antioch on Tuesday released more information about the homicide of a teenage boy earlier this month. Thomas Smith, 16, was visiting family in Antioch from Louisiana when he was shot and killed on Dec. 17, police said. Antioch police dispatchers began getting 911 calls about the event reporting multiple gunshots being fired in Williamson Ranch Park, located in the 5000 block of Lone Tree Way. Officers located Smith in the park suffering from several gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital. A subject was reported running away from the scene and entering the nearby Walmart...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Search for a missing Livermore woman comes to a tragic conclusion

LIVERMORE -- The search for a missing Livermore woman came to a tragic conclusion Wednesday when her body was discovered in a local creek.Livermore police have been conducting an intensive search for Cindi Robinson ever since she was reported missing on November 21.They followed up on leads generated by 20-plus interviews and conducted numerous coordinated searches which included the use of interagency personnel, drones, a search and rescue dive team and cadaver dogs. Authorities have been focusing their efforts on the wilderness area along the Arroyo Las Positas creek in unincorporated Livermore.Information and investigative leads led detectives to believe this area was one that Robinson frequented and where she was reportedly last seen on November 19, 2022.  "Our officers located human remains in the creek, which were later identified by the Alameda County Coroner's Office as Cindi Robinson," Livermore police said in a news release.The terrain in the area surrounding the creek is dense and difficult to navigate. The cause and manner of her death were being investigated by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two suspects arrested in fatal shooting at Mission District BART station plaza

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two suspects have been arrested in the brazen daylight fatal shooting in the street-level plaza above the 24th Street/Mission BART Station in San Francisco.  BART transit police only identified the two suspects as a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man both from San Francisco.The incident took place at around 4:07 p.m. on Dec. 18.  The Sunday afternoon shooting trigger an outcry from neighborhood residents including Supervisor Hillary Ronen over safety in the plaza.Investigators used video from BART and local surveillance cameras to help identify the suspects and also got assistance from the San Francisco police department. The shooting did not involve individuals who were riding BART.  The victim's name has not been released.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Victim identified in fatal DUI crash on Christmas Eve in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD – Police in Fairfield on Wednesday identified of the man killed in a DUI crash on Christmas Eve and released additional details about the collision.According to officers, 62-year-old Henry Blank of Vacaville died in the collision, which took place in the area of East Tabor Avenue and Railroad Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Police said Blank was driving his Buick with two passengers on board when they were struck by a Ford Explorer traveling at a high rate of speed.The passengers, only identified as a man from Fairfield and a woman from Vacaville, were taken to the hospital with mild...
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

'Our baby is gone'; Family wrestles with son's fentanyl death

 (CNN) -- It was every parent's worst nightmare.Two days after Christmas 2020, Chris Didier went into his son Zach's bedroom in their home near Sacramento. The accomplished student, school theater actor and athlete was unresponsive at his desk -- his head lying on his arm."I could feel before I even touched him that something was horribly wrong," said Chris.Chris, who is retired from the Air Force, said his first aid training kicked in and he immediately began CPR, instructing another of his sons to call 911."I will never forget the shock on our son Sam's face when he came to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Person killed in Christmas Eve shooting on International Blvd. in East Oakland

OAKLAND – A person was shot and killed along International Boulevard in Oakland on Christmas Eve, police said Tuesday. The shooting was reported just before 10 a.m. in the 10200 block of International Boulevard. Officers responded and located the victim with one or more gunshot wounds, according to police. Paramedics tried to save the victim's life, but he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The name of the victim was not available Tuesday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. Police are asking anyone with more information to please call the department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821. 
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
105K+
Followers
28K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy