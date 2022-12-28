Tri-County teacher 'Framing' lives of students for success

NELSONVILLE — In the daycare of Early Childhood Education, the delighted laughs and screams of children fill the room as they eat their breakfast. With teachers guiding their eating, the children cover the tables in strawberry yogurt and peanut butter.

In the classroom, Sharon Frame sits at her desk. In front of her is her schedule for the day, and papers that need to be graded later. Her focus is turned towards the group of juniors who have walked in through the door. She tells her students to take their seats. They do, and the class begins. This is a typical morning for the program’s instructor.

Frame attended Athens High School and after graduation she went to Ohio University. Her parents were music professors there and, at first, she began her college education by majoring in music. Nearly 33 years later, she’s the program instructor of Early Childhood Education at Tri-County Career Center and High School.

During college, after changing her major a few times, Frame earned her degree in Family and Consumer Sciences. That degree started Frame’s teaching career.

Originally, Frame entered the teaching profession with the hopes of teaching children how to sew.

“That’s what we used to teach. That was a big part of our curriculum. Now it’s a very small piece that isn’t even required anymore but you can still fit it into your curriculum,” she said.

At Alexander High School, Frame taught a class where she instructed students on the art of sewing. However, as the need for sewing fell out of the curriculum, Frame moved on to other endeavors of education.

Frame quickly began teaching in Tri-County’s adult education center and then began working as a satellite teacher, employed through Tri-County. A satellite teacher is a teacher who works wherever she is needed. Specifically, she worked in the eight schools that were involved with Tri-County.

Around six years ago, Frame began teaching the Early Childhood Education program.

Frame has a cat named Lucky, two older brothers, four children and two grandchildren.

“I love my grandchildren. I could be with them all the time,” she said.

And, when she isn’t dedicating all of her time to her loved ones, in recent years she has traded in the sewing needle for a golf club. She also spends her time repurposing and upholstering furniture.

August Steinmetz is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s Sports Journalism and New Media program.