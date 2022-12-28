ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Texas Tech lands highly coveted transfer WR Drae McCray

Texas Tech landed a big commitment in the transfer portal on Thursday, earning a verbal pledge from Austin Peay wide receiver Drae McCray. Arguably the fastest player in the transfer portal, McCray picked the Red Raiders over offers from those like West Virginia and Cincinnati. McCray said Texas Tech gave him the best opportunity to reach all of his goals as a player.
LUBBOCK, TX
coladaily.com

Day 2: Chick-fil-A Classic recap

The opening round of the American Division of the 20th annual Chick-fil-A Classic hasn’t been kind to teams from South Carolina. There are four teams from South Carolina – Keenan, AC Flora, Lexington and host River Bluff. Keenan knocked off AC Flora 53-47 in an opening round game on Tuesday and are the only team that moved on to the semifinals. The Raiders have a date with Wheeler (GA) Thursday night in the final game of the day. The Wildcats are ranked No. 17 in the country by ESPN and defeated River Bluff 66-38 on Tuesday.
LEXINGTON, SC
coladaily.com

Camden, Keenan girls take centerstage at Chick-fil-A Classic

The Chick-fil-A Classic is known nationally for the top-notch talent it’s brought to the Columbia area over the 20-year existence of the tournament. Photos of past stars Steph Curry, Zion Williamson and Anthony Edwards hang in the rafters as just some of the past stars that are now playing in the NBA.
CAMDEN, SC
Columbia Star

Diamond Hornets still learning under English

The Lower Richland Diamond Hornets finished with a 7-11 record during the 2021-2022 season, which included a second place finish in Region 4-3A and a home playoff game. “We only had two players with experience coming into last year,” head coach Jo Jo English said. “I think the kids did the best they could. We started off slow, made some adjustments to the roster, and finished strong.”
HOPKINS, SC
Columbia Star

Lower Richland looks to take the next steps

The Lower Richland Lady Diamond Hornets 2021-2022 season was successful but with some unfinished business. A 23-5 record was good enough for a No. 2 seed, but a quarterfinal loss to Southside left the Lady Diamond Hornets a few steps short of their goal. “Not reaching the ultimate goal is...
HOPKINS, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. dies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia City Councilmembers and Columbia City officials confirm Columbia City Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. has died. He is survived by his wife Amanda Taylor and their two adult children. The cause of the death is not clear. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford told WIS she...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

SCHP: Wreck blocks all lanes on I-26 West near Exit 97

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says all lanes are blocked due to a wreck on I-26 West. It happened before 9 a.m. near Exit 97/US-176. Troopers say there are injuries in the wreck as they continue to investigate. Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Four killed on roadways during holiday travel days says Highway Patrol

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports four people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Christmas Day travel period. Officials said the travel period started on Friday, December 23 at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Last year, the South Carolina...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

UPDATE: SCDMV Blythewood branch accepting transactions following network outage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) announced all branches are experiencing a network outage state-wide. SCDMV officials say all locations except the Blythewood branch are unable to process any transactions and are currently working on getting the issue resolved. Stay with ABC Columbia for more...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
News19 WLTX

'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
COLUMBIA, SC
davidsonlocal.com

Lou Lou's restaurant owners awaken by chilling concerns

On Monday morning, owners of Lou Lou's Seafood woke up to chilling phone calls. Chef Nailah L. Curry said, “We were with my parents waking up to photos from one of our customers. Immediately after, we got a call from the police department.” Curry, husband, Josh, and son, Jamir had left town for a trip to South Carolina.
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo police announce traffic safety checks near Irmo, Columbiana Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department will be conducting traffic safety checks this upcoming Friday, December 30. Officials said officers will be regulating the checks from 7:00 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. at the intersection of Irmo Drive and Friarsgate Boulevard, while the second intersection will be from 9:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. near the 900 Block of Columbiana Drive.
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia police investigating fatal shooting

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say they are investigating after a female victim was shot and killed at the Colony Apartments on W. Beltline Blvd. Investigators say it happened just before noon on Tuesday. If you have any information that can help call the Columbia Police Department or submit...
COLUMBIA, SC
