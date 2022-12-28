Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news
Phoenix Suns blast Memphis Grizzlies in revenge rematch without injured Devin Booker
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
NBA Fans React To Latest Update About Devin Booker's Injury: "Suns Are Headed For The Play-In Tournament"
Shams Charania provided the latest update on Devin Booker's groin injury, and NBA fans had a lot to say about it.
Luka Doncic nets another triple-double, Mavs down Rockets
Suns SG Devin Booker Shows Respect to Carmelo Anthony
“I want to be [in the NBA]. I love the game. But I realize there’s a lot of things that’s not in my control. So I can sit back and let it play out, and whatever it’s going to be, it’s going to be and I accept that. I’m at peace with that," said Anthony to Malika Andrews.
NBA announces slew of suspensions following Pistons-Magic brawl
Pistons guard Killian Hayes received the harshest punishment from the NBA, suspended for three games without pay for his role. Meanwhile, the two other main combatants also received suspensions. Magic center Moritz Wagner got two games, while Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo received a game suspension without pay. Additionally, eight other...
Duane Washington Jr. helps Suns spoil Grizzlies’ home winning streak
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors
Things Seem Tense With The Phoenix Suns
No one will ever really know what’s going on within teams. However, it does seem like the Phoenix Suns have experienced a tense few months that started in the off-season and have continued into the regular season. Suns Power Forward Jae Crowder has been sitting out the season. Reports...
Suns All-Star Booker out at least 4 weeks with groin strain
Hawks, Suns, Jazz Have Talked Three-Team Trade
The deal would send Collins to the Jazz, Crowder and others to the Hawks, and Jazz big man Jarred Vanderbilt and shooting guard Malik Beasley to the Suns, Scotto relayed, citing a report from Shams Charania on Bally Sports. Suns guard Landry Shamet was also part of the discussion and...
Suns Pull Off Road Upset Over Grizzlies
The Phoenix Suns managed to stop their three-game losing skid on Tuesday night after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 125-108. After head coach Monty Williams made remarks that the team felt like prey following last Friday's loss to Memphis, the team's attitude and physicality was obvious even in the absence of notable scorers.
Suns' Devin Booker shut down at least one month with groin injury
