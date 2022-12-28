ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker received terrible news about his groin injury on Wednesday. The Suns announced that Booker, who ranks 12th in the NBA in points per game with 27.1, will miss the next four weeks. Their team account tweeted, “INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker sustained a left groin strain. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Suns SG Devin Booker Shows Respect to Carmelo Anthony

“I want to be [in the NBA]. I love the game. But I realize there’s a lot of things that’s not in my control. So I can sit back and let it play out, and whatever it’s going to be, it’s going to be and I accept that. I’m at peace with that," said Anthony to Malika Andrews.
NBA announces slew of suspensions following Pistons-Magic brawl

Pistons guard Killian Hayes received the harshest punishment from the NBA, suspended for three games without pay for his role. Meanwhile, the two other main combatants also received suspensions. Magic center Moritz Wagner got two games, while Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo received a game suspension without pay. Additionally, eight other...
Things Seem Tense With The Phoenix Suns

No one will ever really know what’s going on within teams. However, it does seem like the Phoenix Suns have experienced a tense few months that started in the off-season and have continued into the regular season. Suns Power Forward Jae Crowder has been sitting out the season. Reports...
Hawks, Suns, Jazz Have Talked Three-Team Trade

The deal would send Collins to the Jazz, Crowder and others to the Hawks, and Jazz big man Jarred Vanderbilt and shooting guard Malik Beasley to the Suns, Scotto relayed, citing a report from Shams Charania on Bally Sports. Suns guard Landry Shamet was also part of the discussion and...
Suns Pull Off Road Upset Over Grizzlies

The Phoenix Suns managed to stop their three-game losing skid on Tuesday night after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 125-108. After head coach Monty Williams made remarks that the team felt like prey following last Friday's loss to Memphis, the team's attitude and physicality was obvious even in the absence of notable scorers.
