The Hockey Writers
Oilers Should Target These 2 Flyers in Cheap Trades This Season
The Edmonton Oilers need depth and physicality. There’s no better place for them to look than the Philadelphia Flyers, who will be looking to trade whatever assets they can to help their future. The two players that the Oilers should be invested in are Zack MacEwen and Justin Braun....
The absurd numbers behind Oilers star Connor McDavid’s 16-gamepoint streak
Connor McDavid is on an absolute heater for the Edmonton Oilers, enjoying one of the best stretches of hockey throughout his entire NHL career. On Tuesday, McDavid extended his current points streak to 16 games after scoring the game-winning goal against the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta. During his ridiculous 16-game stretch, McDavid has now tallied a jaw-dropping 32 points, including 15 goals and 17 assists.
theScore
Maple Leafs' Rielly expected to return vs. Coyotes
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe announced Wednesday that defenseman Morgan Rielly is expected to return when his side takes on the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, according to Sportsnet's Luke Fox. Rielly last played on Nov. 21 against the New York Islanders. He sustained a knee injury following an...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. OILERS
FLAMES (16-12-7) vs. OILERS (18-15-2) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (32) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (14) Oilers:. Points - Connor McDavid (66) Goals - McDavid (20)
FOX Sports
Henrique helps Ducks knock off Golden Knights 3-2 in SO
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday night. Trevor Zegras had two assists to pass...
Barzal, Lee, Bailey lead Islanders past Penguins, 5-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee each scored twice, Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Tuesday night.Hudson Fasching and Brock Nelson each had two assists and Ilya Sorokin made with 19 saves in his 100th NHL appearance. New York has won two in a row."Top to bottom it was a great game," Barzal said. "It's a great hockey team over there, it's nice to know we can compete with the best."Pierre-Olivier Joseph scored for Pittsburgh and Tristan Jarry made 38 saves, but the Penguins...
NBC Sports
Sabres at Blue Jackets postponed due to travel restrictions
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres game at the Columbus Blue Jackets was postponed by the NHL because Buffalo International Airport remains closed due to a severe winter storm that has paralyzed the region. A makeup date has yet to be determined. A travel ban is in place in Buffalo,...
The Hockey Writers
Former NHLer Says Oilers’ McDavid Not An Elite Playoff Performer
Despite a ridiculous 67 points through 37 games this season, Connor McDavid still has detractors in the hockey world. The Edmonton Oilers forward has been criticized for his team’s lack of success through the first seven and a half seasons of his career. This time, the latest to do so was John Scott.
Out to boost playoff chances, Isles host slumping Jackets
The New York Islanders, fresh off their most convincing set of back-to-back regular-season wins in almost 30 years, are eager
FOX Sports
St. Louis takes losing streak into matchup with Chicago
Chicago Blackhawks (8-21-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues come into a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks after losing three in a row. St. Louis has gone 16-16-2 overall with a 3-4-1 record in Central...
Detroit Red Wings look to extend winning streak against Buffalo Sabres
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Detroit enters tonight’s game riding a two-game winning streak, especially after last night’s big comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings went down 4-0 and came back to win 5-4 in OT. The Wings have 37 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.
Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs' 4-game win streak
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton...
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Injuries Continue to Stack Up in Loss to Kings
The Vegas Golden Knights’ return from the holiday break was spoiled on Tuesday night after coming up short against the Los Angeles Kings, losing 4-2 and picking up just their third loss on the road this season. Despite missing numerous players due to injury, they had won their previous two against the St. Louis Blues and the Arizona Coyotes, while managing to put together a 7-6-0 record throughout the month of December.
