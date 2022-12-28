BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two assists. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves and won his third straight start. The Sabres had not practiced for a week. The Buffalo-area is recovering from a blizzard that killed at least 40 people. Okposo “is a guy that has embedded himself and his family in this community,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “This is life and lots of people in life and death situations, lots of families, too many lost loved ones, too many felt the pain of this storm that went through, and to have a guy like (Okposo) that loves this community score three I felt was appropriate.”

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO