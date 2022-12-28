Arizona Cardinals star defensive end J.J. Watt to retire after this season
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the NFL's best defensive players of all time is calling it quits after twelve seasons.
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt has announced he'll retire at the end of this season.
J.J. is brothers with T.J. and Derek, who both play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Watt is a five-time Pro Bowler and a five-time First Team All-Pro.
He's also only the third player to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award three times, joining Lawrence Taylor and Aaron Donald.
Watt took to Twitter on Tuesday, saying he played his last ever home game this past Sunday and that is heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude.
He's expected to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Comments / 0