UCONN Men, Women Win; Girls HS BB Lyman Hall Beats Maloney; HS Scoreboard
The UCONN Men's Basketball Team defeated Villanova 74-66. Jordan Hawkins had 22 points for UCONN. The UCONN Women's Basketball Team beat Creighton 72-47. Aaliyah Edwards had 23 points for the Huskies. NBA. Brooklyn Nets 108 Atlanta Hawks 107 Kyrie Irving had 28 points for the Nets. Miami Heat 112 Los...
Reading Tournament: Central Dauphin boys basketball fall to host Red Knights
The Central Dauphin boys basketball team dropped a 73-56 decision to Reading Tuesday night in the first round of the Reading Tournament. The Rams couldn’t overcome three double-digit performances from Ruben Rodriguez (18 points), Myles Grey (17 points) and Aris Rodriguez (14 points). For CD, Georgious Arahovas netted 15...
Mount Holiday Hoops Festival: Pope John, North Hunterdon earn convincing wins - Girls basketball recap
Double-double performances from Madison Miller and Addison Platt propelled Pope John to a dominant 66-30 victory over Mount St. Dominic in round-robin play at the Mount Holiday Hoops Festival in Caldwell. Both players tallied similar stat lines in this game. Miller tallied 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Platt recorded...
Middletown boys hoops dispatch Bermudian Springs 47-41 in New Oxford Colonial Holiday Tournament
Middletown picked up a 47-41 victory against Bermudian Springs in the opening contest of the New Oxford Colonial Holiday Tournament Tuesday. The Blue Raiders will face off against the winner of the James Buchanan vs New Oxford showdown for the tournament championship. Mason Blazer led all players with 19 points.
Tristen Waters pours in 32 to lead Bishop McDevitt boys basketball over Elmira, N.Y. in holiday tourney
Tristen Waters poured in a game-high 32 points Thursday afternoon to lead Bishop McDevitt to an 84-78 victory over Elmira, N.Y. in a consolation round game of the Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Classic. The game was a high-scoring shootout throughout four quarters. McDevitt’s Brandon Keith hit 4 three-point goals...
Seaford gets out early and dominates
The 2023 Slam Dunk to the Beach presented by Hoophall East, showcases some of the greatest talent in high school basketball in the country during its annual visit to Cape Henlopen High School. Since the event returned to Lewes in 2014 a ton of current NBA players have graced the court at Cape including Mo Bamba (Westtown/Orlando Magic), Jonathan Kuminga ... Read More
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Silver Lake boys hockey repeats as Cashman Tournament champs
Brandon Cavicchi had a first-period hat trick, and Ben Cronin scored twice Wednesday night as the Silver Lake boys hockey team won the Cashman Tournament at Rockland Arena for the second straight year by beating Rockland, 5-0, in the final. Goaltender Strummer Beals earned his first varsity shutout for the Lakers (5-1), and Aiden Dunphy had three assists. ...
Palmyra boys hoops fall to Cedar Crest 59-43 in Cedar Crest Booster Club Holiday Tourney
Palmyra couldn’t overcome a slow start as the Cougars fell to Cedar Crest in the Cedar Crest Booster Club Holiday Tournament Wednesday. The Falcons led 29-17 by halftime and kept the Cougars at arm’s length in the second half. Eli Becker turned in a superb outing for the...
Hershey Holiday Tournament: Middletown girls down Governor Mifflin
The Middletown girls basketball team got 17 points from Addie Huber and a double-double from Emma Cleland en route to posting a 45-40 victory over Governor Mifflin Wednesday night in the Hershey Holiday Basketball Tournament. Cleland poured in 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Jayla Koser chipped...
Berks Catholic at Trinity boys basketball to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch
The holidays might be nearing their end, but the Mid-Penn boys basketball season is just heating up. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. And on Thursday, PennLive will be providing live streaming coverage of a big winter tournament matchup, as the talented Trinity Shamrock boys basketball team hosts Berks Catholic as part of the school’s holiday tournament this week.
Mechanicsburg boys hoops take down Selinsgrove, 53-26, in Sauve Bros. tourney consolation
Chance Yanoski poured in 19 points Wednesday night to pace Mechanicsburg to a 53-26 victory over Selinsgrove in the consolation round of the Mechanicsburg Sauve Bros. Boys Basketball Tournament. Spencer Nolan added 12 points and Josh Smith another 10 for the Wildcats, who improved to 5-4 with the victory. Thanks...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton leads the pack after first day of BHWC wrestling
What a difference a year makes. This time in 2021, Easton came to Liberty’s Memorial Gym for the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic and, over two days, scraped and scrapped to a fifth-place team finish with 128.5 team points. After Wednesday’s first day of the BHWC, the Red Rovers are...
