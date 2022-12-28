ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UCONN Men, Women Win; Girls HS BB Lyman Hall Beats Maloney; HS Scoreboard

The UCONN Men's Basketball Team defeated Villanova 74-66. Jordan Hawkins had 22 points for UCONN. The UCONN Women's Basketball Team beat Creighton 72-47. Aaliyah Edwards had 23 points for the Huskies. NBA. Brooklyn Nets 108 Atlanta Hawks 107 Kyrie Irving had 28 points for the Nets. Miami Heat 112 Los...
Seaford gets out early and dominates

The 2023 Slam Dunk to the Beach presented by Hoophall East, showcases some of the greatest talent in high school basketball in the country during its annual visit to Cape Henlopen High School.  Since the event returned to Lewes in 2014 a ton of current NBA players have graced the court at Cape including Mo Bamba (Westtown/Orlando Magic), Jonathan Kuminga ... Read More
Berks Catholic at Trinity boys basketball to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch

The holidays might be nearing their end, but the Mid-Penn boys basketball season is just heating up. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. And on Thursday, PennLive will be providing live streaming coverage of a big winter tournament matchup, as the talented Trinity Shamrock boys basketball team hosts Berks Catholic as part of the school’s holiday tournament this week.
Easton leads the pack after first day of BHWC wrestling

What a difference a year makes. This time in 2021, Easton came to Liberty’s Memorial Gym for the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic and, over two days, scraped and scrapped to a fifth-place team finish with 128.5 team points. After Wednesday’s first day of the BHWC, the Red Rovers are...
