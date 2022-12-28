Read full article on original website
I-90 leaking onto crosswalk in downtown Spokane
Water is falling from I-90 onto a crosswalk at Monroe street in downtown Spokane due to a busted seal on the bridge joint. Crews wont be able to make repairs until all the snow on the viaduct completely melts.
Westbound I-90 fully blocked near Pleasant View Road
IDAHO. – Westbound I-90 is currently blocked from Exit 2 near Pleasant View Road to Exit 5. According a NonStop Local employee on scene, there was an crash involving a police officer. NonStop Local KHQ is working to gather more information. This is a developing story and will be...
‘When it strikes it happens quickly:’ Homes flood as Spokane warms up
SPOKANE, Wash. – The warmer weather feels is a nice change of pace, but for hundreds of Spokane families, the warmup has caused serious headaches. The jump from frozen to thawed in a matter of hours has put strain on plumbing across Spokane, with many families waking up to broken pipes and flooded homes on Tuesday.
I-90 westbound in Post Falls reopens after police shoot driver they say rammed a patrol vehicle
POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls police exchanged gunfire with a driver they say rammed a patrol vehicle Thursday in the 700 block of Spokane Street. According to a press release from the Post Falls Police Department, just after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a driver they say was intentionally crashing into other vehicles in the 300 block of Railroad Ave. in Post Falls.
Police shoot reckless driving suspect on I-90 in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho - Westbound Interstate 90 is shut down right now at Post Falls for police activity.
Moose caught on Ring Doorbell camera in southeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A moose was captured Christmas night in southeast Spokane. Homeowner Curtis Hampton, who lives in the area of S. Myrtle St. and E. 17th Ave. said he got a Ring notification just before midnight Sunday, and couldn’t believe what triggered it. There was a full-grown moose that walked through his front yard, munching on something. The moose...
Spokane couple accused of stealing trailer arrested in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police officers arrested two people from Spokane who are accused of stealing a trailer and possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine. The Lewiston Police Department was notified of a missing 2022 Roadrunner Cargo trailer on Sunday. An ISP trooper was patrolling near Lewiston Hill on US 95 and saw the trailer being pulled by an unlicensed GMC Sierra....
‘You got to survive out here’: Melting snow causes flooding at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — Melting snow is making life at Camp Hope even harder. Flooding is forcing the camp to make changes to keep people warm and dry. “Look — look at the place,” exclaimed Delilah Gamez, who used to live at the camp. “I mean, it’s difficult. You got to survive out here.” Survival is even harder in messy weather...
Shelter operating as warming shelter shutting down after 4 days
SPOKANE, Wash. — A homeless shelter that was once closed due to city code violations is back open, this time as an emergency warming shelter, but only for a few more hours. For four days, the doors at God’s Love International on 2nd and Monroe have been open. Heather Archdale is thankful for the warmth and cot she has to...
Homicide On Dalton Road
Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Detectives are investigating a homicide in the 29400 block of N. Dalton Road in North Spokane County. *** Investigators are attempting to locate a male (person of interest), with a medium/large dog observed in the area, who may have information regarding this incident. The male is described as white, approximately 25 years old, 5’10”, slim/average build, clean-shaven, wearing dark clothing, and carrying a briefcase or bag. The male is possibly associated with or driving a dark-colored SUV.
WATCH: Christmas Moose Makes Surprise Doorbell Cam Appearance in Washington
A moose paid a visit to a Spokane, Washington, community on Christmas Day, and a homeowner caught the trespasser on Ring camera. Wildlife officials are using it as a way of reminding the public that the animals are common in the area and can be incredibly dangerous. Curtis Hampton got...
More long lines, cancellations for post-Christmas travel at Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Monday after Christmas is one of the busiest travel days of the year; that was readily apparent at the Spokane International Airport. “Alright, love you guys," a pair calls to family dropping them off. "Bye”. It was a bustle of goodbyes outside and in. “Oh,...
Wolf Advisory Group to debate livestock carcass disposal
(The Center Square) – Washington’s Wolf Advisory Group meets next week and one of its new members, Stevens County rancher Scott Nielsen, will be at the table for a discussion about predator activities and state management practices. “I’m looking forward to engaging in an important dialogue that I...
Man found dead inside home with signs of burglary, investigation is underway
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – A man was found dead in his home on Monday night, with signs of a possible burglary, according to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). An investigation is now underway. In a release, SCSO says deputies responded to a north Spokane County home on the...
‘I’ll see him in heaven’: Family grieves loved one killed in domestic violence dispute
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The holidays are full of heartbreak for one local family. A man was shot and killed just one day before Christmas Eve, and the suspected shooter wasn’t even allowed to have a gun. 4 News Now first reported on the domestic violence death investigation last Friday in Medical Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has the...
