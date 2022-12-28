ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, SC

counton2.com

Woman charged with DUI in Florence crash that injured 3

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been charged with DUI after a crash Thursday night in Florence sent three people to a hospital, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Liliana Casarrubias, 30, of Florence, was arrested and charged with DUI first offense, .16 or...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Longs area. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the incident happened Thursday evening at a home on Jefferson Road. She added that 51-year-old Bobby Liles, of Liles died of a gunshot wound. The Horry County Police...
LONGS, SC
wpde.com

Camper, several barns catch fire in Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a reported structure fire in Aynor Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:29 a.m. to the fire near Rogers Road. A camper and several barns caught fire along with nearby woods, crews said. As of 7:28 a.m.,...
AYNOR, SC
wpde.com

Deputies searching for missing Florence teenager

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Sheriff’s Investigators need the public's help to locate a missing Florence teenager. Dhanel Martin, 16, of 1102 Pitty Pat Drive was last seen at his residence Friday night, a release said. According to his family, Dhanel may have been wearing a red...
FLORENCE, SC
wach.com

Police searching for man after fatal New Year's Eve shooting

SUMTER, SC (WACH) — A man is on the run after a fatal shooting in Sumter. Sumter police say 23-year-old Amani Kennedy is responsible for shooting and killing 46-year-old Channing Goodman in his front yard. "I feel sad for the family, I hope the person comes forward and admits...
SUMTER, SC
WBTW News13

81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing found safe

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing Friday morning by family members has been found safe, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

Police: Man threw pills out car window during Horry County chase

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been accused of throwing pills out of a car window during a chase Thursday afternoon in Horry County, according to a police report obtained by News13. 26-year-old Chance Wesley Mitchell, of Little River, was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, trafficking methamphetamines, and littering, […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

SLED: 18-year-old suspect opens fire at Conway police officer during traffic stop, officer returned fire

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Conway. In a statement released Friday afternoon, SLED said the incident happened Thursday night at around 8:45 p.m. Conway Police Chief Dale Long said earlier in the day that an officer performed a traffic stop on Forest Loop Road just off 9th Avenue.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Early morning house fire in Marion under investigation

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of a house fire in Marion is under investigation. Marion Fire Rescue was dispatched just after 1 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 800 block of Georgetown Street. Firefighters arrived within minutes to find flames coming from the home. Crews battled the...
MARION, SC

