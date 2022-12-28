Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
3 injured after tractor-trailers collide on I-95 in Cumberland County
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were injured when a tractor-trailer smashed into another along Interstate 95 south of Fayetteville on the morning of New Year’s Day, officials said. The crash was reported at 9:05 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Cumberland County near mile...
Sheriff: 1 killed in early morning shooting near Maxton; suspect charged with murder
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A person was shot and killed in the early hours of New Year’s Day near Maxton and one person has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph N. Locklear, 26, of Maxton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, the sheriff’s office […]
Firefighters respond to crash in Georgetown County; lane closures expected
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Firefighters responded to a crash Saturday afternoon in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS. It happened at Highmarket and North Hazard streets in Georgetown County, Georgetown County Fire & EMS said. Drivers should expect lane closures and should use caution in the area. Count on News13 for […]
counton2.com
Woman charged with DUI in Florence crash that injured 3
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been charged with DUI after a crash Thursday night in Florence sent three people to a hospital, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Liliana Casarrubias, 30, of Florence, was arrested and charged with DUI first offense, .16 or...
wpde.com
Lanes closed after crash on Highmarket Street in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are closed due to a crash on Highmarket Street in Georgetown Saturday afternoon. Georgetown County Fire & EMS reported the crash at 3:38 p.m. near N. Hazard Street. The Georgetown City Fire Dept. also responded. Drivers are asked to use caution in...
WMBF
Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Longs area. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the incident happened Thursday evening at a home on Jefferson Road. She added that 51-year-old Bobby Liles, of Liles died of a gunshot wound. The Horry County Police...
WMBF
Coroner: 18-year-old on dirt bike killed in Garden City-area crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a crash involving a dirt bike near Garden City. South Carolina Highway Patrol LCpl. Nick Pye confirmed around 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon two vehicles, a 2013 Suzuki dirt bike and a 2016 Chevrolet SUV collided along Highway 17 Business. The...
EMS responds to crash in Georgetown on New Year’s Eve
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a crash is impacting traffic in Georgetown Saturday afternoon. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, the incident happened at Highmarket Street and N. Hazzard Street around 3:30 p.m. Law enforcement expects to close lanes of Highmarket Street.
wpde.com
Camper, several barns catch fire in Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a reported structure fire in Aynor Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:29 a.m. to the fire near Rogers Road. A camper and several barns caught fire along with nearby woods, crews said. As of 7:28 a.m.,...
wpde.com
Deputies searching for missing Florence teenager
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Sheriff’s Investigators need the public's help to locate a missing Florence teenager. Dhanel Martin, 16, of 1102 Pitty Pat Drive was last seen at his residence Friday night, a release said. According to his family, Dhanel may have been wearing a red...
wach.com
Police searching for man after fatal New Year's Eve shooting
SUMTER, SC (WACH) — A man is on the run after a fatal shooting in Sumter. Sumter police say 23-year-old Amani Kennedy is responsible for shooting and killing 46-year-old Channing Goodman in his front yard. "I feel sad for the family, I hope the person comes forward and admits...
wpde.com
Man throws pills from car during police chase near Little River hospital: Report
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested and charged Thursday after leading police on a chase near a Little River area hospital. Chance Mitchell is charged with failure to stop for a blue light, trafficking cocaine (200g or more, but less than 400g) and littering (less than 15 pounds).
81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing found safe
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing Friday morning by family members has been found safe, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
Police: Man threw pills out car window during Horry County chase
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been accused of throwing pills out of a car window during a chase Thursday afternoon in Horry County, according to a police report obtained by News13. 26-year-old Chance Wesley Mitchell, of Little River, was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, trafficking methamphetamines, and littering, […]
Report: Horry County officer hears gunshots; home found with bullet holes in Green Sea area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County police officer heard gunshots early Thursday morning in the Green Sea area before police found a home with multiple bullet holes, according to a report obtained by News13. An officer was responding to an unrelated call at about 1:50 a.m. when he heard “a barrage of rounds […]
wpde.com
2 people with gunshot wounds show up at Little River-area ER; police investigate
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two victims with gunshot wounds went to the emergency room at McLeod Seacoast on Highway 9 Tuesday night. Hospital security told police that two gunshot wound victims arrived at the ER entrance at the Little River-area hospital, according to an incident report.
wpde.com
'I still don't know what happened to my child' Mother of suspect in Conway shooting speaks
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — SLED is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at around 9 p.m. on Thursday along Forest Loop Rd. near 9th Avenue. An 18-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A woman who says the suspect is her son spoke with ABC15 News.
WMBF
SLED: 18-year-old suspect opens fire at Conway police officer during traffic stop, officer returned fire
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Conway. In a statement released Friday afternoon, SLED said the incident happened Thursday night at around 8:45 p.m. Conway Police Chief Dale Long said earlier in the day that an officer performed a traffic stop on Forest Loop Road just off 9th Avenue.
wpde.com
Police hear 'barrage' of gunshots, respond to Green Sea home hit by bullets: Report
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An officer responded to reports of shots fired on Highway 9 near Green Sea early Thursday morning. Before arriving, the officer heard a barrage of rounds being shot in the area while answering another call nearby, according to an incident report. The report said...
WMBF
Early morning house fire in Marion under investigation
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of a house fire in Marion is under investigation. Marion Fire Rescue was dispatched just after 1 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 800 block of Georgetown Street. Firefighters arrived within minutes to find flames coming from the home. Crews battled the...
Comments / 0