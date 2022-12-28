Read full article on original website
Knoebels plans new ride for 2023, eliminates 40-year-old attraction
This article originally published March 12. Elysburg, Pa. – Knoebels Amusement Resort is looking ahead to next year's season as they announce they will add Bayern Kurve to their lineup. According to Knoebels’ spokesperson, Stacy Yutko, the 32-passenger ride is expected to be ready for the park’s 2023 season. “Sixteen cars lined up front to...
Flagging set to be in place this week at Southern Section of CSVT
Construction of the Southern Section of Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Snyder County continues. Flagging operations will begin this week on Grangers Road between Route 15 and Route 1017 (Park Road) in Monroe Township, Snyder County as part of the CSVT project. Trumbull Corporation, the prime contractor for the project, will be using flaggers to control traffic at a recently constructed truck crossing beginning Tuesday. Traffic will be stopped on Grangers Road to allow trucks to safely cross the road. This operation will be used during daylight hours and expected to last several weeks. Recent work on the Southern Section includes the clearing of trees in Shamokin Dam in preparation for the construction of the Route 61 connector and construction of a box culvert near Eleventh Avenue. The Northern Section of the CSVT opened in July 2022.
Ames Department stores announces its return in 2023
Remember shopping at Ames in South Williamsport years ago? The department store recently announced they are making a comeback in spring 2023, although it's not clear if they will open a northcentral Pennsylvania location. The announcement showed up on the www.amesstores.com website in early December. "Ames Department Stores, Inc. is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!" the announcement reads. ...
Fire company in Sunbury gets creative raising funds for new equipment
SUNBURY, Pa. — The Lower Augusta Volunteer Fire Department covers a rural part of Northumberland County just outside of Sunbury. In the last few months, the department has brought on eight new volunteer firefighters, and those new firefighters need gear. "In the fire service, gear is several thousands of...
Montour County mobile home park water woes
COOPER TOWNSHIP MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents of a Montour County mobile home park say they have had it with the ongoing water problems and reached out to the I-Team for help after they claim their concerns were not being addressed by property management. Eyewitness News spoke with residents who are frustrated, disgusted, and some […]
Pipe burst disrupts business in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A building in Luzerne County will remain closed for the rest of the week. The Luzerne County Veterans Affairs Office and Magistrate Judge David Barilla's Office are expected to stay closed for the last few days of the year thanks to a burst pipe in the Forty Fort building.
Lewisburg Business Owner Celebrates Silver Anniversary With Fundraiser
LEWISBURG – A 25-year run in the restaurant business is cause enough for celebration but Lewisburg business owner Elizabeth Long-Furia wanted to make the bistro’s silver anniversary even more memorable. Throughout the months of October and November, Elizabeth’s raised $8,556 for Evangelical Community Hospital Women’s Health Services through...
Introducing the new Lycoming Regional Police Department
Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — A new, regionalized police force is in place starting Jan. 1, 2023 to serve nine communities in western Lycoming County. On Thursday, members of the department, flanked with law enforcement, community, and county leaders, formally introduced the Lycoming Regional Police Department. Formed after three years of collaboration, discussion, and planning, the regionalized police department merges the resources of Jersey Shore Borough, Old Lycoming Township, and Porter Township. ...
Local lottery player hits it big in Clinton County
Middletown, Pa. — In January of 2022, a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 23, 2021 drawing was sold in Clinton County. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 08-13-27-37-44-47, to win the $1 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Sheetz, 288 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize. More than 39,500 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.
Winning ticket for New Year's Millionaire Raffle sold in Columbia County
Middletown, Pa. — A ticket for the Pennsylvania Lottery's New Year's Millionaire Raffle was sold in Columbia County. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 8, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, 00141038 and 00155356, were randomly drawn from among more than 56,200 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6.The tickets were sold at Fresh-N Quik, 233 Montour Boulevard, Bloomsburg, Columbia County and Sheetz, 3695 Paxton St., Harrisburg, Dauphin County.
Cleanup continues at Williamsport superfund site decades after issues discovered near aviation company
Reprinted from Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Riverkeeper's note: This is the first in a two-part story package on Superfund sites in our watershed. Check out Riverkeeper John Zaktansky's column on important lessons to learn from these sites by clicking here. While searching online for various permits, rules and applications related to her outdoor guide service, Roambler.com, South Williamsport resident Katie Caputo stumbled across a document about pollution related to a local...
Nearly five grams of crack located in Williamsport home
Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming Narcotics Enforcement Detectives located approximately 4.78 grams of crack and drug dealing paraphernalia inside a Williamsport home. The raid took place in August when authorities received information about narcotics sales from a home near the 1000 block of Railway Street. Robert James Gillette and Donuae Kellam were taken into custody. Police located the crack and a scale with a white powdery residue on it inside the...
Woman reports cell phone stolen during shopping trip
Allenwood, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone stole a woman's cell phone while she was shopping at Dollar General in Allenwood. The victim, of Hughesville, reported the phone was stolen between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Dec. 20. The phone is a black Samsung Galaxy A53 with a green label that says "I love you Faith" and two pictures inside a clear case with black trim. Anyone with information may contact state police at Milton at 570-524-2662 and reference incident number PA2022-1620353.
Lamar area hit by power outage
LAMAR, PA – The power went out Monday morning for much of the Lamar area and as of sundown Monday had not been restored. In the meantime those without power and in need may go to the Walker Township Fire Hall in Hublersburg, per this announcement from the Clinton County Department of Emergency Services posted late Friday afternoon:
Man uses $560 counterfeit cash at dollar store
Montandon, Pa. — State police say a man used $560 of counterfeit money at a Northumberland County store. Police say Tony Faulkiner, 42, of Lewisburg, was at the Dollar General store in Montandon the morning of Dec. 23 when he attempted to use the counterfeit cash. Faulkiner attempted to load $160 of it onto a pre-paid debit card. Charges are being filed.
Muncy Township veterinary clinic open today after Wednesday night fire
Muncy, Pa. — A Muncy Township veterinary clinic is open today after a fire Wednesday night damaged an outbuilding behind the main clinic. Josh and Amy Phillips, owners of Wolf Run Veterinary Clinic on Route 220, said in a Facebook post Thursday morning that the fire affected building three. The building is behind the main clinic and houses grooming and some of the boarding kennels. The fire broke out in the garage portion of the building. ...
Luzerne County advancing long-discussed idea of selling unused land in Butler Township
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County Council’s 2023 budget advances a plan to potentially sell prime vacant parcels the county owns in Butler Township. County officials have periodically suggested selling the land for many years to bring in revenue and boost the tax base.
Senior citizen apartment faces cockroach infestation
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents of a senior citizen apartment building in Luzerne County say they are being inundated with cockroaches and say their calls for help to property management are being ignored. They reached out to the I-team for help. Nearly three dozen seniors live in the three-story building. They say they […]
