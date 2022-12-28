Construction of the Southern Section of Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Snyder County continues. Flagging operations will begin this week on Grangers Road between Route 15 and Route 1017 (Park Road) in Monroe Township, Snyder County as part of the CSVT project. Trumbull Corporation, the prime contractor for the project, will be using flaggers to control traffic at a recently constructed truck crossing beginning Tuesday. Traffic will be stopped on Grangers Road to allow trucks to safely cross the road. This operation will be used during daylight hours and expected to last several weeks. Recent work on the Southern Section includes the clearing of trees in Shamokin Dam in preparation for the construction of the Route 61 connector and construction of a box culvert near Eleventh Avenue. The Northern Section of the CSVT opened in July 2022.

SNYDER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO