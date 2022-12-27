Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Three arrested in Othello Wednesday in suspected gang-related shooting
Dec. 30—One man and two juveniles were arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting the previous night in Othello, Washington, that injured a man, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said. Othello police and Adams County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a 20-year-old man, Freddy Gonzalez-Rodriguez, who was...
YAHOO!
Court docs: Alleged stolen sweatshirt, drugs may have led to shooting at North Spokane RV Campground
Dec. 30—The man who was shot in the leg last week at North Spokane RV Campground claimed the shooter may have been high on methamphetamine and upset about a stolen sweatshirt before firing the single round that damaged a bone in the victim's leg, according to court documents. Cody...
YAHOO!
Police allege 16-year-old killed, injured apartment residents after they ended a late-night party early in north Spokane
Dec. 29—A shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured on Dec. 18 stemmed from a dispute after the two victims attempted to disperse a party at their apartment, new court documents revealed on Wednesday. The suspect, 16-year-old Joshua D. Reed, was arrested the same day as...
Comments / 0