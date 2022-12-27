ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ritzville, WA

Comments / 0

Related
YAHOO!

Three arrested in Othello Wednesday in suspected gang-related shooting

Dec. 30—One man and two juveniles were arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting the previous night in Othello, Washington, that injured a man, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said. Othello police and Adams County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a 20-year-old man, Freddy Gonzalez-Rodriguez, who was...
OTHELLO, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy