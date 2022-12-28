Read full article on original website
Driving may be 'impossible' as atmospheric river heads for Tahoe
If you are planning to drive in or out of the Tahoe region over the next few days, it's time to seriously reconsider those plans.
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Flood Watch and Winter Storm Watch for New Year’s
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are issuing both a Flood Watch and a Winter Storm Watch as another warm atmospheric river is expected to push into the Sierra and western Nevada beginning Friday. High snow levels and prolonged heavy rainfall will allow for significant rises on...
2news.com
Area Flood Watch Goes Into Effect Friday Morning
A flood watch is up from Friday morning until Saturday evening for the green areas on the map, including Reno and the Truckee River. From the Susan River in Susanville, down to the Carson River in Gardnerville, expect fast moving and rising water levels on our rivers and streams. Flooding...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Chain controls in effect, winter advisory shortened at Tahoe; Big end of year storm on way
Update 1:15 p.m.: The National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon shortened its winter storm warning by several hours. Six hours has been chopped off the warning which is now in effect through 4 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Heavy snow is still expected with up to 4 inches possible at lake...
KOLO TV Reno
Flood watch put in place for Reno, surrounding areas
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood watch for the Reno area, as well as for surrounding communities. The effect will be in place starting Friday morning and will last until Saturday night. The following areas will also be included in the flood watch:
'It's intense': Wind gusts hit 150 mph as massive winter storm batters Tahoe
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in a warning.
List: Where sandbags are available ahead of more wintry weather
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — With more storms on the horizon, many counties in the Sacramento area are offering sandbags or sandbag-filling stations to the people who live there. Flooding remains a growing concern due to excessive rainfall and runoff putting pressure on rivers, creeks and streams. To find a...
KOLO TV Reno
Lemmon Valley residents concerned ditches won’t hold to forecasted weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Yesterday, December 27, 2022 in Lemmon Valley, culverts filled with water from rainfall and run off. For new residents in the area, it was something novel for them to see in this high desert community. “New people moved in and they are like, well isn’t what...
Sierra Sun
Small quake recorded Tuesday night at Tahoe
TAHOE VISTA, Calif. — A small earthquake shook the North Lake Tahoe area late Tuesday night. The Nevada Seismological Laboratory recorded a magnitude 1.97 quake at 11:35 p.m. about 4.8 miles east to northeast of Tahoe City near Dollar Point. The quake had a depth of more than 3...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County urges residents to prepare for storm
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for a storm expected to hit the area later this week. The county says flooding is expected due to the storms that will move through the area this Friday through Sunday. Residents of Douglas County could see some road...
Record-Courier
The Dec. 28, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The Carson River south of Prison Hill crested at 5.65 feet at 1:05 a.m. today, which was a little bit higher than the forecast 5.5 feet on the National Weather Service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service. A resident living downstream from Genoa Lane said the river is subsiding this morning.
'Doing what men gotta do' | A son, father, grandfather storm prep to protect Nevada County home
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Flooding remains a growing concern as more wet storms are forecast to have excessive rainfall and runoff, potentially threatening flooding of rivers, creeks and streams. Regularly flooded cities and residents are preparing ahead of the storms with sandbagging stations. Angelo Martino and his nearly 2-year-old...
Record-Courier
Walker River Estates bottles its last vintage
After several years as the only producing vintner in Douglas County, Greg Ross says the Walker River Estates vines will go dormant at the end of January. “It’s been a milestone for us, but the real takes of the biscuit in what we have done here came about four months ago when we went into the Douglas County planning department,” said Ross.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno urges residents to be prepared as storm blows in
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is urging residents to be prepared for a storm expected to hit the area later this week. The storm is expected to bring wet weather and strong winds starting Monday night through early Wednesday morning. They urge you to clear drainages and...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
IVCBA growing, making impact on Tahoe’s North Shore
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Crystal Bay Community and Business Association has made an impact on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore and Executive Director Linda Offerdahl is grateful to lead the growing organization. “My husband and I have lived here for 34 years and it has given...
KOLO TV Reno
Another day of chaos at the airport
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Wednesday was another day of chaos at the nation’s airports as holiday travelers found a number of flights cancelled. That was especially true for those booked on Southwest Airlines. At Reno/Tahoe International Airport, the long lines at the ticket counter were gone Wednesday. Those affected by...
visit-eldorado.com
All You Need to Know About Panning for Gold in the American River
No one can dispute the beauty and value of gold. Gold mines in Placerville hold enough gold still that you might strike rich–or at least engage in a fun outdoor activity for the whole family. Plus, the kids learn about the rich history of gold country. No one can...
kunr.org
Sandbag filling locations in Carson City, Washoe and Lyon Counties
The City of Reno’s Director of Utility Services, Trina Magoon, explained how sandbags can be used. “Sandbags can be used to build a little wall to protect your home from runoff or ponding water,” Magoon said, “Typically, they’re stacked in a brick wall formation at locations you want to protect from flooding, so at your doors, or other parts of your yard that you want to protect if you have low-lying areas.”
Record-Courier
112-year-old commercial center on the market
It has been 112 years since anyone’s had an unencumbered view of the west side of one of Gardnerville’s oldest retail centers. Built in 1910, the building at 1420 Main St. has been the home to Country Carousel since it opened Valentine’s Day weekend in 1995. Owner...
KOLO TV Reno
Southwest Airlines customers wait in line for hours at RNO
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The day after Christmas is typically one of the busiest here at the Reno Tahoe Airport. Step inside to check-in at the Southwest Airlines ticket counter; a line greets you. And not just any line. Many of these people tell us they’ve been waiting four hours.
