URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM EST. * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and. seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, and...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO