Tony Bennett Gives Injury Update on Virginia PG Reece Beekman
Bennett discussed the status of Beekman, who missed Wednesday's game against Albany with a hamstring injury
cardinalnews.org
Stinespring no stranger to VMI
In a football coaching career that had taken him to five different college programs, it’s a wonder that Bryan Stinespring had never served on the football staff at VMI. That’s not to say he didn’t know his way around the institute. He grew up in Clifton Forge,...
Virginia RB Perris Jones Announces Return for 2023 Season
UVA's starting running back will return for the 2023 football season
cbs19news
Tiger Fuel makes big donation to UVA Strong Fund
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A big donation will go to continue helping the families of the Nov. 13 shooting victims and the broader University of Virginia community. Tiger Fuel Company presented a $ 25,000 holiday donation to the UVA Strong Fund, which is administered by the UVA Alumni Association.
If This Doesn’t Get You Admitted to UVa, What Will?
By James Bacon and originally published on Bacon’s Rebellion and shared here by prior agreement. The producer of The School of Limmy, a Korean-American neuroscience major at Duke University, posts short videos about college admissions on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. One of his schticks is reading the qualifications of student applicants and listing the colleges that […]
WHSV
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, December 27
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scores from high school basketball games on Tuesday, December 27.
wina.com
Charlottesville woman murdered in Gordonsville
GORDONSVILLE (WINA) – A Charlottesville woman has been shot to death in Gordonsville. The Orange County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to a home at 19540 Gates Drive — off West Gordan a half-mile from Main Street — around 5 Tuesday afternoon. They arrived and found 48-year old Deborah Griffin of Charlottesville lying in the yard, and found 79-year old James Irvin Geer inside where he was taken into custody.
PhillyBite
5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
breezejmu.org
Old Town residents grow frustrated over JMU parties, disrespectful students
There’s a “big disconnect” between Harrisonburg residents and JMU students when it comes to parties, according to Kathy Whitten, a 35-year resident of Old Town, a downtown neighborhood located in the historic district of Harrisonburg. Whitten, who previously worked at the University Health Center from 2006 to...
Man, 2 boys dead in Central Virginia after SUV tried to cross flooded river
Authorities were still searching for two others believed to have been passengers in the Toyota 4Runner that was found submerged in the Rockfish River in Nelson County on Tuesday, Virginia State Police said in a news release.
WDBJ7.com
Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
3 dead, 2 missing after SUV found submerged in Virginia river
NELSON COUNTY, Va. — Three people died and two others are missing after an SUV was discovered submerged in a Virginia river late Tuesday, authorities said. Virginia state troopers responded to an intersection in Nelson County at about 11:45 p.m. EST, WRIC-TV reported. After arriving, troopers found a 1997...
NBC 29 News
Law enforcement honors Lonnie Tuthill with police escort
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Law enforcement officers from all over central Virginia came together early Wednesday, December 28, to honor Lonnie Tuthill. A police escort traveled from Charlottesville to Hill & Wood Funeral Home in Ruckersville. Fire trucks and civilians could also be seen offering support for the fallen officer as the procession made its way up Route 29.
cbs19news
Local family has "Christmas miracle" at UVA hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA Children’s Hospital understands that having a child in the hospital is hard, and it's even harder on Christmas. On Sunday, they made sure that patients and their families have the holiday they deserve, and one family said the says the best gift they received is the ability to be together.
Updated 5:45 PM : NEWS BULLETIN : Multiple Deaths Near Schuyler, Virginia – Water Rescue / Recovery
“At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. Local and state Search and Recovery Teams responded to the scene to assist with the vehicle recovery. At...
cbs19news
Two confirmed dead in submerged vehicle in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials are on the scene of a water rescue/recovery in Nelson County. The Virginia State Police reports there are two people confirmed dead and the investigation is ongoing. The incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on Bridgeport Lane, which crosses part of the Rockfish...
schillingshow.com
1000 words: Albemarle County students morphing into gastropods (slugs) at bus stops
The pathetic Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) has done irreparable damage to students by instilling unwarranted fear and mass paranoia during the Democrat-imposed Covid shutdowns. The result is a dumbed-down generation that not only cannot communicate with one another, but one that is morphing into human gastropods (slugs) before our...
Not So Happy Holidays: Driver Charged With Post-Christmas DUI In Virginia, Sheriff Says
The holidays were a little too happy for a driver in Virginia who was busted for alleged impaired driving on I-95 in Virginia on Tuesday afternoon.Caroline County resident Dino Davies, 31, of Ruther Glen, was busted for a DUI in Stafford County after he was apprehended for drunkenly driving and spr…
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
Crime Insider provides new details about homicide inside this Glen Allen home
Henrico Police have arrested a man and charged him with killing another man inside a Glen Allen home.
