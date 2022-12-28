ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cardinalnews.org

Stinespring no stranger to VMI

In a football coaching career that had taken him to five different college programs, it’s a wonder that Bryan Stinespring had never served on the football staff at VMI. That’s not to say he didn’t know his way around the institute. He grew up in Clifton Forge,...
LEXINGTON, VA
cbs19news

Tiger Fuel makes big donation to UVA Strong Fund

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A big donation will go to continue helping the families of the Nov. 13 shooting victims and the broader University of Virginia community. Tiger Fuel Company presented a $ 25,000 holiday donation to the UVA Strong Fund, which is administered by the UVA Alumni Association.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Roanoke Star

If This Doesn’t Get You Admitted to UVa, What Will?

By James Bacon and originally published on Bacon’s Rebellion and shared here by prior agreement.  The producer of The School of Limmy, a Korean-American neuroscience major at Duke University, posts short videos about college admissions on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. One of his schticks is reading the qualifications of student applicants and listing the colleges that […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Charlottesville woman murdered in Gordonsville

GORDONSVILLE (WINA) – A Charlottesville woman has been shot to death in Gordonsville. The Orange County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to a home at 19540 Gates Drive — off West Gordan a half-mile from Main Street — around 5 Tuesday afternoon. They arrived and found 48-year old Deborah Griffin of Charlottesville lying in the yard, and found 79-year old James Irvin Geer inside where he was taken into custody.
GORDONSVILLE, VA
PhillyBite

5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Law enforcement honors Lonnie Tuthill with police escort

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Law enforcement officers from all over central Virginia came together early Wednesday, December 28, to honor Lonnie Tuthill. A police escort traveled from Charlottesville to Hill & Wood Funeral Home in Ruckersville. Fire trucks and civilians could also be seen offering support for the fallen officer as the procession made its way up Route 29.
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Local family has "Christmas miracle" at UVA hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA Children’s Hospital understands that having a child in the hospital is hard, and it's even harder on Christmas. On Sunday, they made sure that patients and their families have the holiday they deserve, and one family said the says the best gift they received is the ability to be together.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Two confirmed dead in submerged vehicle in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials are on the scene of a water rescue/recovery in Nelson County. The Virginia State Police reports there are two people confirmed dead and the investigation is ongoing. The incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on Bridgeport Lane, which crosses part of the Rockfish...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
schillingshow.com

1000 words: Albemarle County students morphing into gastropods (slugs) at bus stops

The pathetic Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) has done irreparable damage to students by instilling unwarranted fear and mass paranoia during the Democrat-imposed Covid shutdowns. The result is a dumbed-down generation that not only cannot communicate with one another, but one that is morphing into human gastropods (slugs) before our...

