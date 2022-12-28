Pelicans (22-12), Timberwolves (16-19) New Orleans started slowly, trailed almost the entire night and never led by more than four points in what was a constant uphill battle Wednesday. Fortunately for the Pelicans, Zion Williamson returned from a three-game absence due to illness and decided to take over against Minnesota, lifting New Orleans to another victory. The power forward scored all of his team’s final 14 points, including a go-ahead free throw with 3.5 seconds remaining, part of his career-best 43 point game – his first 40-plus scoring performance in the NBA. New Orleans upped its winning streak to four games, heading into Friday’s home game vs. Philadelphia. There was additional good news on the scoreboard as midnight approached Wednesday, because Denver’s narrow loss in Sacramento meant the Pelicans returned to first place in the Western Conference, a perch they held for a week-plus earlier in December.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO