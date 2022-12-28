ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

FOX Sports

Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game

UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State's 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies. The Cougars are 3-1 in home...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 119, Timberwolves 118

Pelicans (22-12), Timberwolves (16-19) New Orleans started slowly, trailed almost the entire night and never led by more than four points in what was a constant uphill battle Wednesday. Fortunately for the Pelicans, Zion Williamson returned from a three-game absence due to illness and decided to take over against Minnesota, lifting New Orleans to another victory. The power forward scored all of his team’s final 14 points, including a go-ahead free throw with 3.5 seconds remaining, part of his career-best 43 point game – his first 40-plus scoring performance in the NBA. New Orleans upped its winning streak to four games, heading into Friday’s home game vs. Philadelphia. There was additional good news on the scoreboard as midnight approached Wednesday, because Denver’s narrow loss in Sacramento meant the Pelicans returned to first place in the Western Conference, a perch they held for a week-plus earlier in December.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Suns Pull Off Road Upset Over Grizzlies

The Phoenix Suns managed to stop their three-game losing skid on Tuesday night after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 125-108. After head coach Monty Williams made remarks that the team felt like prey following last Friday's loss to Memphis, the team's attitude and physicality was obvious even in the absence of notable scorers.
PHOENIX, AZ

