Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in SacramentoBryan DijkhuizenSacramento, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
Related
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
Davion Mitchell discusses the Kings rally to defeat the Nuggets 127-126
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Davion Mitchell says he won the defensive player of the game chain following Sacramento’s 127-126 rally to beat the Denver Nuggets, talks about the defensive effort in the second half, having three players score over 30 points in the victory and seeing Domantas Sabonis play through a broken thumb.
FOX Sports
Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez on Sacramento’s 127-126 win over the Denver Nuggets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – While filling in for Mike Brown, who is away from the team in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez talks about splitting the two game series with the Nuggets with Wednesday’s 127-126 victory over Denver, having Domantas Sabonis play through a broken thumb, the performance from […]
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
December 30 - Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory.
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
MUST SEE: Luka Doncic's Historic Run Continues For Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been on a tear lately and he continues to put himself with elite company and break NBA records on a nightly basis.
Reinforcements Arrive As Pelicans Prepare To Host Timberwolves
Zion Williamson, among others, returns to the court tonight as New Orleans tries to extend its winning streak to four games.
Luka Doncic Makes NBA History In Knicks-Mavericks Game
Luka Doncic made NBA history in Tuesday’s game between the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.
FOX Sports
Tatum and the Celtics host the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers (21-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (25-10, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Los Angeles. He's fifth in the league averaging 31.1 points per game. The Celtics are 14-5 on their home court. Boston has...
NBA Twitter reacts to Nets' narrow 108-107 win over depleted Hawks
The Brooklyn Nets visited State Farm Arena to face the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday and won 108-107. The Nets now lead the regular-season series between the two teams 2-0. For the Nets, Kyrie Irving had 28 points and eight assists and Kevin Durant had 26 points, 16 rebounds, and eight assists. Nic Claxton had 17 points and 10 rebounds while Patty Mills had 12 points with three three’s off the bench.
FOX Sports
LaMelo Ball has 27 points to help Hornets beat Thunder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 on Thursday night for just their third victory in the last 14 games. P.J. Washington added 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Charlotte got a...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Bruce Brown (ankle) inactive Wednesday night
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown (ankle) is out Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets have ruled out Brown and Jamal Murray (injury management) on the second leg of their back-to-back. Bones Hyland will start and Christian Braun should benefit from a larger role off the bench. Davon Reed and Vlatko Cancar could also see more minutes.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Bones Hyland starting Wednesday for Jamal Murray (injury management)
Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. Hyland is replacing Jamal Murray (injury management) in the lineup to make his first start of the season. Bruce Brown (ankle) is also out on the second leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back, so Hyland should see plenty of minutes.
Malik Monk on finding his spark again, dropping a season-high 33 points to lead Kings over Nuggets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Malik Monk talks about his season-high 33 points off the Sacramento bench to lead the 127-126 victory over the Denver Nuggets and turnaround his play of late with his most productive outing of the year.
Yardbarker
Rui Hachimura: “I’m Going To Bring The Energy.”
Forward Rui Hachimura returned to the Washington Wizards lineup last Thursday night against the Utah Jazz. Hachimura was sidelined due to a bone bruise injury he obtained back in November against the Charlotte Hornets. In his first game back, Hachimura played 24 minutes. In that 24-minute game span, he had...
Brown (39 pts), Tatum (38) lead Celtics past Rockets 126-102
By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports WriterBOSTON — Acting interim Boston Celtics coach Damon Stoudamire had the perfect plan for his debut in the top job."It's always a little easier when you've got JT and JB," Stoudamire said after Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 77 points to lead the Celtics to a 126-102 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. "It's not a bad start."Brown scored 14 of his 39 points in the third quarter, pouring it on after he was knocked to the parquet by a flagrant foul."Sometimes you get a smack in the face, it's exactly...
Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors
Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the
Kings to be without Mike Brown for Nuggets clash
The Sacramento Kings will not have head coach Mike Brown spitting out instructions for the team in their first game back from a holiday break this Tuesday night against the Denver Nuggets at home. Brown is reportedly in the health and safety protocols which means he will be temporarily away from the team, per Sam Amick of USA TODAY.
FOX Sports
Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance
Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
Comments / 0