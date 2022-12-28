Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Assign Two Players To G League On Thursday
The Golden State Warriors announced on Thursday that they have assigned Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
NBC Sports
Watch Steph's incredulous reaction to Klay's and-1 vs. Hornets
Steph Curry isn't often shocked by what he sees on a basketball court. But he was left in stunned disbelief late in the first half of the Warriors' Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. With under one minute remaining until halftime at Chase Center, Klay Thompson cut to the...
Draymond Green vs. Dennis Rodman Career Comparison
Dennis Rodman and Draymond Green were both elite defenders and integral pieces to two of the NBA's greatest dynasties. This is the comparison between the two legends.
Steve Kerr was all praise for the Golden State Warriors after a hard-fought win vs. Utah Jazz
Despite playing without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors managed to beat the Utah Jazz.
NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors holding on for win vs. Hornets. 110-105
After securing an 18-point lead at home, it appeared the Golden State Warriors were on their way to a comfortable win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. However, an ice-cold stretch from beyond the arc opened the door for a Charlotte comeback. The Warriors missed 18 consecutive 3-pointers before Klay Thompson snapped their streak of misses with a much-needed triple.
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (injury management) likely out Wednesday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is expected to sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back after he played 39 minutes on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The 32-year-old scored 29 points (10-22 field goals, 5-12 3-pointers) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Anthony Lamb will have more minutes available on Wednesday. Jordan Poole should also benefit from a larger role on offense.
Steph Curry Reacts to Draymond Green's Incredible Defense vs. Jazz
Steph was impressed with Draymond in the Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz game
Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors Game On Wednesday
Klay Thompson has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game.
NBC Sports
Klay believes Kuminga's performance pivotal in Warriors' win
Jonathan Kuminga answered the call in the Warriors' 110-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center on Tuesday. As Steph Curry remains sidelined with a left shoulder subluxation and an illness delaying the return of Andrew Wiggins after being cleared to play, Kuminga provided the Warriors with secondary scoring.
FOX Sports
Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
Luka Doncic Makes NBA History In Knicks-Mavericks Game
Luka Doncic made NBA history in Tuesday’s game between the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.
FOX Sports
LaMelo Ball has 27 points to help Hornets beat Thunder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 on Thursday night for just their third victory in the last 14 games. P.J. Washington added 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Charlotte got a...
NBC Sports
Kerr credits Draymond for suffocating defense late vs. Jazz
The Warriors relied on their defense in their 112-107 comeback win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at Chase Center. Golden State found themselves down 94-88 heading into the fourth quarter, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr credited Draymond Green for leading the team's defensive charge. "Yeah, I mean, you...
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz
The shorthanded Warriors are taking on the Jazz at home
DeAngelo caps Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win over Sharks
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia’s rally from two goals down in the third period as the Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Thursday night. The Flyers tied the game with 2:05 to play in regulation after pulling the goalie when Travis Konecny’s shot deflected off a San Jose defenseman and into the net for his second goal of the game. Philadelphia won it when Ivan Provorov set up DeAngelo in transition for the tap-in goal. Owen Tippett also scored for the Flyers in their first game of a three-game California swing. Samuel Ersson made 25 saves to earn his first win in his second career start.
