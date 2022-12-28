Read full article on original website
Boxing champion Gervonta Davis, from Baltimore, arrested in Florida on domestic violence charges
BALTIMORE - Boxer Gervonta Davis, a Baltimore native, was arrested Tuesday in Parkland, Florida on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm charges, according to records by the Broward County Sheriff's Office.The 28-year-old was held in custody at the Broward County Jail overnight, and released Wednesday afternoon on a $1,000 bond, according to the Broward County Jail.After he was released, he made a lengthy Instagram post with a caption saying he never put his hands on the mother of his child.The police report stated that Davis "struck (a woman) on the right side of her head with a...
Man who discharged firearm on South Florida highway arrested
Police have arrested a man who was filmed firing a gun while riding in a luxury sports car on a South Florida highway.
North Miami Beach mom charged with fatally stabbing her young daughter
MIAMI - A young mother has been arrested and charged after she allegedly confessed to killing her 3-year-old daughter in their North Miami Beach home early Tuesday, court documents show. Jellisa A. Baxter, 24, was being held Tuesday on no bond after she was booked on several charges, including first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse, according to court documents.According to police, the woman has no local relatives and her father lives in New York. Police said she did not have a previous criminal record with local law enforcement agencies. Police said the young mother allegedly stabbed her young daughter several times in...
Double shooting in Lauderhill leaves 1 dead, 1 critically hurt
FORT LAUDERDALE -- One man was killed and another man was critically injured during a shooting that erupted from a dispute Tuesday night in Lauderhill, police said.Police said one man was rushed to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale, where he was listed in critical condition, while the second victim died at the scene, police said in a statement.Officers were called shortly after 9 p.m. to 5304 NW 24th Court after receiving 911 calls about a shooting, police said.When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man laying on the sidewalk with multiple injuries.The other man was found on the south side of the same building suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to police.Witnesses told police they overheard a large commotion before several gunshots were fired. Police said they did not immediately have any information about a shooter.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers.
Teen hospitalized after shooting at Deerfield Beach park
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews transported a teen to the hospital after he came under fire at a park in Deerfield Beach, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the shooting scene at Westside Park, along the 400th block of Southwest Second Street, Wednesday afternoon. “I...
Teen shot in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sherriff’s Office responded to 445 Southwest Second Street at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday. According to reports, a teen had been reported shot. The teen was...
Person filmed firing gun out of Lamborghini on South Florida highway
Police are investigating a video that's gone viral of a suspect shooting a gun out of a Lamborghini window while riding on a South Florida highway.
Driver, 44, faces DUI manslaughter charge in crash that killed motorcyclist
A 44-year-old West Palm Beach-area woman is facing a DUI manslaughter charge in an October crash that killed a motorcyclist near Palm Beach International Airport. Amelfi Gonzalez's blood-alcohol level was more than three times above the state's threshold for intoxication when measured at a hospital about an hour after the wreck, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in arresting her.
North Lauderdale shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man injured on Saturday night. According to BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro, dispatchers received a call around 11 p.m. regarding a shooting near the 7000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.
2 men sent to the hospital as trauma alerts following crash in Cooper City, 2 others hurt
COOPER CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Cooper City sent two men to the hospital as trauma alerts with two others sustaining minor injuries. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, dispatch received a call about a crash with injuries at the intersection of Pine Island Road and Sheridan Street.
Victim in deadly Dania Beach shooting identified; detectives searching for suspect
A 24-year-old man died after he was shot Tuesday afternoon in Dania Beach, and detectives are searching for the suspect. Deputies were called to the 700 block of Southwest 10th Street shortly before 2 p.m. and found the wounded man, identified Wednesday as Tra-Onzx Tranel Pierre, 24. Pierre was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated and later died there, according to the Sheriff’s ...
Memorial near Loxahatchee for teen found fatally shot
Emmanuel Castaneda, 17, known to loved ones as Manny, left home a week ago Saturday to go out with friends. His mother reported him missing a few days later.
Man accused of running over police officer remains in jail
John Marshall, accused of running over a police officer near North Palm Beach, remains behind bars at the Palm Beach County jail.
South Florida man charged after allegedly shooting puppy in the head
A South Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly killed a puppy by shooting it in the head at close range.
Police: Mother is Suspected in 3-Year-Old Girl's Stabbing Death
A little girl is dead, police are calling her mother the suspect in the fatal stabbing.
Florida Police officer accidentally shot himself in station parking lot
A Margate Police officer accidentally discharged his gun in the parking lot of the police station Tuesday morning. The officer, whose name was not released, received a minor injury and “is doing OK,” Lt. Alain Banatte said in an email. No one else was injured. The police department, according to their policy, will conduct an Internal Affairs investigation to find out whether the gun ...
Miami football staff busy sending out 2024 offers
With the Early Signing Period for the 2023 class completed last week, the Miami football staff has been busy sending out 2024 offers. Offensive line coach Alex Mirabal has led the busy week for the Hurricanes with multiple recruits posting offers from Miami to Twitter. Miami signed five OL in the class of 2023.
Accused Lamborghini shooter gets bond, but won’t get out of jail just yet
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Nelson Perez-Valdivia appeared in Miami-Dade bond court Tuesday morning, one day after he turned himself in to Florida Highway Patrol troopers after they said he was seen on video firing multiple gunshots from the passenger’s seat of a moving Lamborghini on the Palmetto Expressway last week.
New video shows police questioning Florida woman accused of stabbing, killing boyfriend
New video shows police questioning a social media model shortly after she stabbed her boyfriend to death in their luxury Miami condo. WESH 2's Meredith McDonough reports it's the first time we hear her description of what happened. "We have to inform you that Christian did not make it. Unfortunately,...
Rabies alert issued in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rabies alert has been issued for parts of Fort Lauderdale. On Tuesday, a feral cat tested positive. The Florida Department of Health in Broward County issued the alert. The areas of concern include the following:. Sunrise Boulevard to the north. The Middle River to...
