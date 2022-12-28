ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

CBS Baltimore

Boxing champion Gervonta Davis, from Baltimore, arrested in Florida on domestic violence charges

BALTIMORE -  Boxer Gervonta Davis, a Baltimore native, was arrested Tuesday in Parkland, Florida on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm charges, according to records by the Broward County Sheriff's Office.The 28-year-old was held in custody at the Broward County Jail overnight, and released Wednesday afternoon on a $1,000 bond, according to the Broward County Jail.After he was released, he made a lengthy Instagram post with a caption saying he never put his hands on the mother of his child.The police report stated that Davis "struck (a woman) on the right side of her head with a...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

North Miami Beach mom charged with fatally stabbing her young daughter

MIAMI - A young mother has been arrested and charged after she allegedly confessed to killing her 3-year-old daughter in their North Miami Beach home early Tuesday, court documents show. Jellisa A. Baxter, 24, was being held Tuesday on no bond after she was booked on several charges, including first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse, according to court documents.According to police, the woman has no local relatives and her father lives in New York. Police said she did not have a previous criminal record with local law enforcement agencies. Police said the young mother allegedly stabbed her young daughter several times in...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Double shooting in Lauderhill leaves 1 dead, 1 critically hurt

FORT LAUDERDALE -- One man was killed and another man was critically injured during a shooting that erupted from a dispute Tuesday night in Lauderhill, police said.Police said one man was rushed to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale, where he was listed in critical condition, while the second victim died at the scene, police said in a statement.Officers were called shortly after 9 p.m. to 5304 NW 24th Court after receiving 911 calls about a shooting, police said.When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man laying on the sidewalk with multiple injuries.The other man was found on the south side of the same building suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to police.Witnesses told police they overheard a large commotion before several gunshots were fired. Police said they did not immediately have any information about a shooter.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers.
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen hospitalized after shooting at Deerfield Beach park

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews transported a teen to the hospital after he came under fire at a park in Deerfield Beach, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the shooting scene at Westside Park, along the 400th block of Southwest Second Street, Wednesday afternoon. “I...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Driver, 44, faces DUI manslaughter charge in crash that killed motorcyclist

A 44-year-old West Palm Beach-area woman is facing a DUI manslaughter charge in an October crash that killed a motorcyclist near Palm Beach International Airport. Amelfi Gonzalez's blood-alcohol level was more than three times above the state's threshold for intoxication when measured at a hospital about an hour after the wreck, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in arresting her.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

North Lauderdale shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man injured on Saturday night. According to BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro, dispatchers received a call around 11 p.m. regarding a shooting near the 7000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Victim in deadly Dania Beach shooting identified; detectives searching for suspect

A 24-year-old man died after he was shot Tuesday afternoon in Dania Beach, and detectives are searching for the suspect. Deputies were called to the 700 block of Southwest 10th Street shortly before 2 p.m. and found the wounded man, identified Wednesday as Tra-Onzx Tranel Pierre, 24. Pierre was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated and later died there, according to the Sheriff’s ...
DANIA BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida Police officer accidentally shot himself in station parking lot

A Margate Police officer accidentally discharged his gun in the parking lot of the police station Tuesday morning. The officer, whose name was not released, received a minor injury and “is doing OK,” Lt. Alain Banatte said in an email. No one else was injured. The police department, according to their policy, will conduct an Internal Affairs investigation to find out whether the gun ...
MARGATE, FL
FanSided

Miami football staff busy sending out 2024 offers

With the Early Signing Period for the 2023 class completed last week, the Miami football staff has been busy sending out 2024 offers. Offensive line coach Alex Mirabal has led the busy week for the Hurricanes with multiple recruits posting offers from Miami to Twitter. Miami signed five OL in the class of 2023.
CORAL GABLES, FL
WSVN-TV

Rabies alert issued in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rabies alert has been issued for parts of Fort Lauderdale. On Tuesday, a feral cat tested positive. The Florida Department of Health in Broward County issued the alert. The areas of concern include the following:. Sunrise Boulevard to the north. The Middle River to...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
