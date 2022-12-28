Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve. Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol. Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT. Avon and...
BBC
Kiran Pun: Bus passenger plea in missing man murder inquiry
Detectives investigating the disappearance of a missing man have appealed for the passengers on the bus where he was last seen to come forward. Kiran Pun, 36, from Amesbury, was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot railway station on 1 December. Hampshire Constabulary has also appealed for dash...
BBC
Rainford crash: Man dies and two seriously injured
A man has died and two people have been seriously injured in a car crash on New Year's Day. The 31-year-old man was driving a Nissan when it was in a collision with a Renault in Blind Foot Road, Rainford, at about 10:00 GMT. He was pronounced dead at the...
BBC
Telford food bank volunteers feel vulnerable after raid
Volunteers at a community grocery say a break-in on Christmas morning has left them feeling "vulnerable" and worried about security. Sarah Kaul from the set-up at All Nations Church in Telford said: "It certainly wasn't the kind of Christmas that we thought we might get." Clearing up the damage had...
Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly asked police if anyone else had been arrested
A suspect arrested for murders of four University of Idaho students allegedly asked police if anyone else had been taken into custody.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested at 3am on Friday morning near the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania by an FBI SWAT team and police, a criminal complaint obtained by The Independent showed. After being booked into Monroe County Jail, the Washington State University criminology student allegedly asked police whether anyone else had been arrested, NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin reported. Mr Entin said officers noticed the suspect’s “quiet, blank stare.”The 28-year-old was charged with four counts of murder in...
BBC
Man in hospital with serious injuries after crash
A motorist has suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in the early hours of New Year's Day. It happened in Bute Street, Treorchy, in Rhondda Cynon Taf, at 02:30 GMT, according to South Wales Police. The 35-year-old man, from Rhondda, is being treated in hospital. A section of road...
BBC
Wallasey pub shooting: Police release third person arrested
The third person arrested over the Christmas Eve pub shooting of Elle Edwards has been freed on bail. The man, 31, from Tranmere, had been held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder but has now been released pending further inquiries. Two other people have also been held over her death...
BBC
Man killed in Durham New Year's Eve car crash
One man has died and another been seriously injured in a crash. Stephen Bonallie was travelling in a silver Audi A6 estate on the A167 in Durham when the car crashed into a tree at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday. Mr Bonallie, 32, died while a man in his 30s...
BBC
Norfolk fireman Carl Mills dies at fire station
A dedicated and popular firefighter with 38 years' service died at his fire station on Boxing Day. Carl Mills, 58, had been a watch manager at Wroxham, near Norwich, for several years, having joined the service in 1984. The married father-of-two died there on Monday morning. Norfolk Fire and Rescue...
BBC
Construction of new railway station to begin early 2023
Construction work on a new train station in Bristol is due to begin early in 2023. The station, at Ashley Down, will be between Temple Meads and Filton Abbey Wood, with services eventually running to the new YTL Arena in Filton. It will be built on Station Road, just south...
BBC
Newtownabbey: Suspected cocaine worth estimated £100,000 seized
Suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £100,000 has been seized by police in Newtownabbey, in County Antrim. Police were conducting a patrol at Mallusk Road shortly after 19:30 GMT on Friday when they approached a man in a parked grey Volkswagen Passat car. He spoke to police...
BBC
Barcombe: Seven people rescued after removing flood barriers
Seven people have been rescued after removing warning barriers and driving along a flooded road. They had moved the road blocks aside in an attempt to drive along Barcombe Mills Road in Barcombe, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.
BBC
Dozens escape Mexican jail in deadly attack
Dozens of inmates have escaped from a prison in northern Mexico after gunmen, suspected to be members of a drug cartel, opened fire on the facility. The men arrived outside the Chihuahua state prison shortly after 07:00 (14:00 GMT) in armoured vehicles and began firing on the guards, authorities say.
BBC
Southend Coastguard called out to car submerged in sea
A Coastguard rescue team had to wade into the sea after a car was spotted submerged in the water. The silver hatchback's roof and rear window were visible in the waves off Shoebury Common beach, near Southend-on-Sea, Essex on Wednesday. Officers from HM Coastguard Southend-on-Sea were called into action. "Two...
BBC
Headcorn: Car passenger dies after crash
A woman has died following a crash between two cars in Kent. The female passenger, who was in her 80s, died in hospital on Thursday following the collision near Headcorn on Christmas Eve. The incident happened at about 11:00 GMT on the A274 Headcorn Road near its junction with Bell...
BBC
Emma Lovell's brother pays tribute to her after fatal Australian break-in
A British woman killed during a break-in at her home in Australia was "a hero", her brother has said. Emma Lovell, 41, originally from Hasketon, Suffolk, died after confronting intruders at her home in North Lakes, Brisbane, on Boxing Day night, police said. David Angel, who lives near Norwich, said...
BBC
Dorset Police officers suspended over WhatsApp texts
Five police officers have been suspended over allegedly offensive texts made on a WhatsApp group. The Dorset Police officers were stood down after a report of incidents of discriminatory conduct was made in July, the force said. The case was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and...
BBC
Slough driving instructor in drug arrest mid-lesson
A driving instructor was arrested in the middle of a driving lesson on suspicion of using cannabis. Thames Valley Police officers stopped the vehicle in Slough while it was being driven by a 17-year-old student on Thursday. "Shockingly the driving instructor tested positive for cannabis," a spokesperson said on the...
BBC
Darlington family's home destroyed in Christmas burglary
A family have been forced to move out of their home after it was ransacked, flooded and "destroyed" on Christmas Eve, police said. The home, in Blackmoor Close, Darlington, was flooded after suspects blocked sinks and left the taps running, causing ceilings to collapse. The family had been away visiting...
Comments / 0