ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

Luka Doncic had an iconic response when asked about his 60-point triple-double in historic comeback win

With just over 33 seconds remaining on Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks trailed the New York Knicks by nine. It was done and dusted. Game, set, match. But you are never truly out of it when facing the New York Knickerbockers, and the Mavericks game roaring back to tie the game on a ludicrous Luka Doncic intentional-missed-free-throw-fadeaway at the buzzer.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Luka Doncic makes ridiculous shot during historic 60-point game

Luka Doncic put together a history-making night for the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday that was highlighted by an incredible play. The Mavs were down 110-101 to the New York Knicks with 44.1 seconds left and managed to come back thanks to some superior play from Doncic and a few 3-pointers made. The incredible play occurred... The post Luka Doncic makes ridiculous shot during historic 60-point game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett Makes A Prediction About Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks recently unveiled Dirk Nowitzki‘s statue outside of the American Airlines Center. Dirk earned the ultimate honor after spending his entire 21-year career with the Mavs, leading them to their only two NBA Finals appearances and winning one NBA championship. But as much as Dirk had to...
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Want to see Luka Doncic after his 60-point triple-double? Some tickets are $12

Luka Doncic made history twice in one night. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the 6-foot-7 All-Star became the first player in NBA history to record a 60-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. That wasn’t enough for Doncic though. With 35 seconds left in regulation, he and his Dallas Mavericks overcame a nine-point...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Texas RB Jonathon Brooks takes off for 34-yd TD reception in Alamo Bowl

No. 21 Texas is without running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson in the Alamo Bowl against No. 12 Washington, allowing Jonathon Brooks to showcase his talents. Brooks did just that on a 34-yard touchdown reception on the opening drive of the second half. Texas trailed 13-3 coming out of the half, where the Longhorns only compiled 18 yards rushing in the first half.
AUSTIN, TX
hypebeast.com

Dallas Mavericks Reveal Dirk Nowitzki Fadeaway Statue

Ahead of their Christmas home game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks took time to immortalize an NBA legend. Unveiled outside the American Airlines Center is a new 24-foot statue depicting Dirk Nowitzki performing his signature one-legged fadeaway. As the only NBA player in history to spend 21...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy