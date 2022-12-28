Read full article on original website
Related
Japanese sci-fi thriller Alice in Borderland just set a Netflix record
Alice in Borderland — the Netflix sci-fi series based on a graphic novel by Haro Aso — has just set a new record with the debut of its 8-episode second season. It’s set several records, actually. For starters, this Netflix release about two characters chasing the mystery...
Will There Be an ‘Alice in Borderland’ Season 3 on Netflix? What We Know
It’s all fun and games, and then someone gets hurt. That may be the one sentence that best describes Alice in Borderland, Shinsuke Sato’s sci-fi adaptation for Netflix. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, a handful of the survivors in Tokyo have to play games for their lives. If they win, they get the chance to hopefully evade death again and possibly see their friends die. If they lose, it’s the big laser beam in the sky. Really, it’s always a lose-lose. Packed with puzzles and elaborate betrayals, few shows will leave you on the edge of your seat like this one....
otakuusamagazine.com
Yuri is My Job! Anime Trailer Updates Staff, Ending Theme Details
When the Yuri is My Job! anime premieres in April 2023, its episodes will close out to the tune of the “Yume ga Sametemo” ending theme, as performed by lead cast members Yui Ogura and Sumire Uesaka. That’s just one piece of information revealed in the latest trailer, which also came through with some updates to the staff list.
NME
‘Glass Onion’ racks up 82.1million hours watched on opening weekend
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was watched for 82.1million hours over its first weekend on Netflix. Glass Onion review: a magical and multi-layered murder-mystery. The sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 mystery film initially had a limited release in cinemas, being screened from November 23 before debuting on Netflix exactly a month later. By Netflix’s estimation, dividing viewing hours by the film’s 139-minute runtime, 35million households worldwide watched the film over the Christmas weekend. These figures make Glass Onion the sixth biggest film debut on Netflix in the last two years.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch My Life as Inukai-san's Dog: Crunchyroll, Netflix, HIDIVE in Sub & Dub
Join the once-human-turned-dog protagonist Pochita (not to be confused with Chainsaw Man's Pochita) and his owner, Karen Inukai, on their awkward daily encounters in My Life as Inukai-san's Dog! So, here's where you can watch My Life as Inukai-san's Dog online!. My Life as Inukai-san's Dog is told through the...
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nostradamus’ 2023 Predictions Include World War III & End Of The Monarchy
The 16th-century astrologer has previously been credited with foretelling the 9/11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, among other things. With a new year, for many, comes new resolutions and the chance to step into a better version of yourself. However, each new year also comes with 365 days of potential turmoil – depending on what the universe plans to throw at us. According to 16th-century astrologer, Nostradamus, the impending fresh start could have some serious upheaval.
NME
Watch pro figure skater recreate Jenna Ortega’s iconic ‘Wednesday’ dance
Figure skater Kamila Valieve has recreated Jenna Ortega’s iconic dance routine from Wednesday. The 16-year-old currently holds three world records in figure skating and for the 2023 Russian Figure Skating Championship, she took heavy influence from Netflix’s Wednesday. Taking to the rink dressed as Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams...
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Under the Knife With Toga
My Hero Academia has seen both heroes and villains step up to the plate when it comes to the anime's sixth season, with both Class 1-A and the League of Villains working to forge their own version of Hero Society. With Toga suffering a massive loss as a result of the Paranormal Liberation War, she remains a fan-favorite member of Shigaraki's forces, so it should come as no surprise that anime fans continue bringing her to life via cosplay.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Three robot sisters could become ‘the face of AI’ in 2023 and change your mind about creepy humanoids
THREE robot sisters could be about to give the Kardashians a run for their money as they seek to influence you to like AI in 2023. According to CNN, three humanoid robots - named Sophia, Grace, and Desdemona - could become the "friendly faces of AI." Artificial intelligence and robots...
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
The 2 biggest Netflix K-dramas of 2022
Netflix had quite a bumpy 2022, all things considered. From quarterly subscriber losses to the launch of an ad-supported subscription tier that’s not going too well so far — plus heartbreaking cancellations and the launch of tons of duds alongside the streamer’s biggest hits — there were plenty of lows to go along with the usual highs. And this year, the highs increasingly came from a specific kind of Netflix content: Korean series, born out of one of Netflix’s few remaining growth markets (its Asia-Pacific region).
ComicBook
Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a Trailer Previews Theme Song: Watch
Video games are no stranger to jumping in the world of anime, with major franchises such as Castlevania, Persona, Street Fighter, Pokemon, and Dragon Quest hitting the world of animation. Next year will see plenty of anime arriving from the medium, but Nier: Automata will be the first video game receiving an anime adaptation in January, as a new trailer gives viewers a first look at the opening theme that will bring a new 2-B story to the small screen.
tvinsider.com
‘Pokémon’: Original Voice Actor Says She Was ‘Hit Hard’ By Ash Ketchum’s Exit
Ash Ketchum has finally caught them all, becoming an official Pokémon World Champion and setting the stage for his exit from the popular animated series after 25 years, and the news is hitting people hard. Veronica Taylor, who voiced Ash and his mother Delia for the first eight seasons...
ComicBook
Pokemon Shades Ash's Dad in Special New Episode
Pokemon is gearing up to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum once and for all after 25 years of watching him working his way through the regions, and the newest episode really made sure to highlight a missing piece of the puzzle by taking a shot at Ash's dad in a new anime special! Although Ash has been traveling through the Pokemon world across many different kinds of series in the past 25 years, there are some big aspects of his life that don't really change. Ash never ages, he travels with Pikachu, and his father's always been absent.
Nier Automata anime Ver.1.1a finally gets a release date
"This is the story of a lifeless android who continues to fight for humanity"
2022 has been "the biggest year in Sonic history", says Sonic Team, but there's "a lot more" still to come
"We are preparing a second wave to keep the fans happy and maintain that momentum going into 2023"
NME
Shaun Roberts, former promoter of Fabric, has died
Shaun Roberts, the former promoter of London nightclub Fabric, has died. He passed away on Christmas Eve after being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2019. Fabric confirmed the news in a tribute posted to their social media. “As a team and a family we are devastated at your loss,” they wrote.
The top 5 cities around the world where even the rich soon won't be able to afford renting an apartment
Rents in New York, Singapore, and London round up the top three cities where rents have risen the fastest.
Comments / 0