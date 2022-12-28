The exorbitant costs of attending college sets students up for failure — and higher education is often a “scam” and unnecessary in some fields, a writer and researcher on market influences and monopolies said. “I think that the financial aspects of college or higher education have overwhelmed the ability to create a citizenry on a very basic level,” Matt Stoller, a research director at the American Economic Liberties Project, told Fox News. “This is kind of like a slow-burning crisis that we have to look into.” The average cost of going to a private college — including tuition, fees, books and room and...

1 DAY AGO