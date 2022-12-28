ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Criterion Sentinel

Federal funds will help renovate, expand Edison’s Toth Health Center; enhance student support at Middlesex College

In his first month in office, Edison Mayor Sam Joshi visited Washington D.C. to meet with members of Congress and the U.S. Senate about Edison’s funding needs. “This year, my administration has secured an unprecedented amount of federal, state and county funds towards various Edison projects and I look forward continuing this success,” Joshi said in a post on social media.
EDISON, NJ
Scrubs Magazine

Average RN Pay vs Average Travel Nurse Pay

If you’re trying to make the most money for your time as a nurse, you might be considering working as a travel nurse instead of taking a permanent full-time position. Travel nurses tend to make more per hour than their RN counterparts, but the rate varies drastically across the country.
IOWA STATE
DELCO.Today

Six Jobs That Make $80 or More an Hour

In a time of inflation and an imminent recession, it can be hard to stretch your dollar, especially in cities with high rent. If you’re looking for an income boost, there are plenty of $80-an-hour jobs out there and more, writes Selena Fragassi for the website GoBankingRates. Corporate Video...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Teachers Can Introduce Kindergarten and First-Grade Students to STEM with New Books in the Bestselling Picture-Perfect Series from NSTA

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- The latest books in the Picture-Perfect Science series help young students learn to read while they read to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Teachers will find engaging ways to embed reading-comprehension strategies into STEM lessons with NSTA Press ’s new Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning and Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Grade 1, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005036/en/ Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning available now for purchase at https://my.nsta.org/resource/126060. (Photo: Business Wire)
VIRGINIA STATE
New York Post

College’s outrageous cost is a ‘scam’ creating a ‘slow burning crisis,’ research director says

The exorbitant costs of attending college sets students up for failure — and higher education is often a “scam” and unnecessary in some fields, a writer and researcher on market influences and monopolies said.  “I think that the financial aspects of college or higher education have overwhelmed the ability to create a citizenry on a very basic level,” Matt Stoller, a research director at the American Economic Liberties Project, told Fox News. “This is kind of like a slow-burning crisis that we have to look into.”  The average cost of going to a private college — including tuition, fees, books and room and...
SFGate

Teachers with high hopes found to produce more successful kids

I am happy to report new educational research revealing the positive influence of crazy optimists like me. This adds joy to my holiday season. Optimistic teachers may be wrong to think that nearly every one of their students will graduate from college. But their upbeat attitude appears to produce a higher percentage of degree holders than exposure to teachers with the dreary expectations of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy