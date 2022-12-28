ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Frank Angilletta
1d ago

Green you are a fool, you praised Santos for being honest, but you forget that if Santos wasn't a fraud he won't had to be honest. Santos and the GOP are worthless I'm happy that I switched to a Independent.

Barbara Karls
1d ago

" I have a very important announcement to make" lol GOP garbage runs right down the line. he never would have apologized had he not been called out. another man who's not confident enough to run on ability to make policy's, but rather " make pretend my life, so I'm accepted". not a person worthy of M.G.'S so called grace. but leave it to her. they can now play Lazer beam together

Orange Jumpsuit Donnie
1d ago

MAGA is nothing more than lying, ignorant far-right-wing cult members who worship at the feet of Donald Chump and hate democracy, the Constitution and the rule of law 👎

Related
Mother Jones

“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
New York Post

Newt Gingrich makes prediction on Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s House speaker bid

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted that Rep. Kevin McCarthy will face some challenges — but ultimately prevail in his bid to become the chamber’s next leader. McCarthy is facing opposition from five House Republicans, leaving him short of the 218 votes he would need in the full chamber to become speaker when he and his GOP colleagues take control in January. The California congressman’s “challenge is that at 222, you can only afford to lose four people and still have 218. … Right now, five of them have tried to hold him up and get him to agree to a variety...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Republican Jewish Coalition says George Santos ‘not welcome’ at events after revelations

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) on Tuesday said Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) “deceived” the organization and “misrepresented” his Jewish heritage, adding the incoming lawmaker is no longer welcome at its events. CEO Matt Brooks said he was “disappointed” in Santos after the congressman-elect admitted to embellishing key facts about his life in two separate interviews…
NEW YORK STATE
TheWrap

‘The View': Whoopi Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Should Be ‘Behind Bars’ After Bragging She ‘Would’ve Won’ Jan. 6 (Video)

”If you and I had done this, engaged in this in any way, we would be facing charges,“ Whoopi said. The hosts of “The View” were once again disgusted with Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday morning, after the congressman recently claimed that she and Steve Bannon “would’ve won” the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, if they had planned it. Host Whoopi Goldberg even questioned why Greene is not in jail after saying so.
Mother Jones

Scandal-Struck George Santos Just Revived the Firm That Netted Him Mystery Millions

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the New York Times published an explosive story revealing that George Santos, a New York Republican elected last month to the House of Representatives, had made what appeared to be brazenly false statements about his background, including assorted claims about his business career. He had boasted of being an accomplished investor and financier who had worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Yet each firm noted it had no record of his employment there. He had said he graduated from Baruch College. The school said he had not. His personal finances seemed odd as well, and he had worked at a Florida company called Harbor City Capital that was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021 of running a $17 million Ponzi scheme. Subsequently, he supposedly made at least $3.5 million from a mysterious company, called Devolder Organization LLC, that he started, that had no public profile, and that was dissolved soon after it was created. This marked a dramatic shift from his first run for Congress in 2020, when he reported earning $55,000 per year.
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation, House Ethics Cmte. reveals

The U.S. House Committee on Ethics has launched an investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a press release issued on Wednesday revealed. The committee did not provide any details on the probe. The committee’s entire press release said the following:. Pursuant to House Rule XI, clause 3(b)(8)(A), and Committee...
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Team Is Ramping Up Security So He Doesn’t Accidentally Dine With Any More White Nationalists

The Trump campaign is reportedly planning major changes to security after the former president was allegedly “punked” by rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), who invited white supremacist Nick Fuentes to crash a dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Ye, who had been invited to the former president’s Palm Beach estate for a one-on-one meeting, arrived with several extra guests. The entourage included Fuentes and far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who has since claimed to be “the architect” of the plan to slip Fuentes, a holocaust denier, into the dinner.  According to NBC News, the driver of the car transporting Ye was waved into...
