A new UCLA study challenges long-standing research claims that people of East Asian and European origins perform differently on a well-known visual perception test. The rod-and-frame task asks viewers to assess if a line is vertically aligned when the frame around it is tilted at various angles. It is used to measure the influence of surrounding contextual visual information on perception. The study, published in PLoS One, found that object orientation is mostly unaffected by cultural variation.

9 HOURS AGO