FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two major freeways in northern Arizona are closed as a major winter storm hits the High Country, leaving thousands without power. According to Arizona Public Service (APS), more than 4,280 customers were without power due to an “unknown interference” hitting a major power line. While no specifics have been released, much of the area is experiencing severe weather, with downed lines and equipment damage being reported in other parts of Yavapai and Coconino counties.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO