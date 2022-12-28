Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ravens' morale-crushing loss affects shot at division title
The Baltimore Ravens hadn't allowed a touchdown for the entire game, yet still needed one more defensive stand to beat the rival Pittsburgh Steelers and stay on course to win the AFC North
NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets end Celtics' winning streak
January 2 - Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the Denver Nuggets won their eighth consecutive home game by beating the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night.
Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend
Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most
Bent rim causes 35-minute delay as Nuggets beat Celtics
The Nuggets' win over the Celtics in a showdown between the NBA's Eastern and Western conference leaders was overshadowed by a bent rim that caused a delay of about 35 minutes.
College football picks against the spread for today's bowl games
College football bowl season moves into its final act on Monday with a quartet of games to help bring in the new year and lead us into the national championship. Georgia and TCU won their College Football Playoff semifinal games, setting up the national title, but before then there's some more ...
College football games today: Bowl schedule on TV for Monday
College football bowl season is nearing its end with the final four games set to kick off today, the last postseason matchups before the national championship. That schedule includes the Granddaddy of 'Em All as the annual Rose Bowl Game gets underway between Penn State and Utah in a traditional ...
