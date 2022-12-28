ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

buffalorising.com

Married Nurses each work 50+ Hour Shift During the Blizzard

Just days before Christmas, Buffalonians could not even begin to imagine what would transpire in the next coming days. White out conditions, upwards of 43″ of snow, leaving many Western New York residents in an absolute fight for survival. In the past, we all joked about the snow globe...
BUFFALO, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Buffalo Zoo Polar Bear’s Snow Day Will Warm Your Heart [VIDEO]

Even the hardest Buffalo natives have been challenged by the brutal cold and multiple feet of snow that have left the city constantly blanketed. Since the first big snowfall of the season in late November, at least two of the city’s inhabitants have never felt more at home. Granted, they’re not originally from New York. Or human.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]

You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Distressed Buffalo Woman Begs For Help For Elderly Disabled Man With Frostbite [Video]

A Buffalo mother's video has gone viral after she found a 64-year-old elderly man walking around her street in distress and severely frostbitten. The woman can be seen in the video pleading for someone to come help the man. He and her boyfriend brought the mentally disabled man inside their home after hearing him screaming for help in the blizzard. The man is seen in the video suffering from severe frostbite on both his hands.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Meet one of the blizzard babies

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Despite all of the terrible news, there have been some silver linings throughout the weekend. We want to introduce you to one of the blizzard babies born here in Western New York. This is Jacob, he was born at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital on Friday morning...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY

