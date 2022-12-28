A Buffalo mother's video has gone viral after she found a 64-year-old elderly man walking around her street in distress and severely frostbitten. The woman can be seen in the video pleading for someone to come help the man. He and her boyfriend brought the mentally disabled man inside their home after hearing him screaming for help in the blizzard. The man is seen in the video suffering from severe frostbite on both his hands.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO