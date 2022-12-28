Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
How To Prepare For A BlizzardChibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
Top 10 Things to Do in Buffalo, New YorkReynold AquinoBuffalo, NY
Record Snowfall In Buffalo City: At Least 28 Died And Thousands Are SufferingAbdul GhaniBuffalo, NY
TODAY.com
Buffalo couple prepared to welcome their 9 kids home. Instead, they fed 130 strangers
When Al Robinson and his wife, Vivian, began preparing for the holiday, they had visions of welcoming their nine children home to Buffalo, New York, to spend time relaxing and cooking together. But Mother Nature had other plans when a bomb cyclone exploded into a terrifying blizzard on Dec. 23.
Buffalo grandmother found dead in snow outside house
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A family is mourning the loss of a grandmother who went out on Christmas Eve during a blizzard in Buffalo and died just a few hundred feet away from her home. At least 40 people died in western New York in the winter storm that swept...
Cheektowaga Police asking for help identifying hero who saved people during the blizzard
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a local hero. They are asking if anyone know who "Merry Christmas Jay" is. Jay helped bring people into Pine Hill School and get them out of the blizzard. The police department would like to thank Jay for his heroism.
WKBW-TV
Blizzard Baby: Pregnant Buffalonian has contractions during Xmas blizzard, receives help via Facebook
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jasmine Newton was scheduled to have a C-section on January 4. However, those plans changed after she began having contractions, during the Christmas blizzard. Another problem on her horizon: getting to the hospital. It is 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Day. Buffalo mother-to-be Jasmine Newton is...
buffalorising.com
Married Nurses each work 50+ Hour Shift During the Blizzard
Just days before Christmas, Buffalonians could not even begin to imagine what would transpire in the next coming days. White out conditions, upwards of 43″ of snow, leaving many Western New York residents in an absolute fight for survival. In the past, we all joked about the snow globe...
‘I do not want to die out here alone’: WNYers fear dying alone days after blizzard begins
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amid this horrific storm, there are stories of hope and cries for help and desperation. Thousands lost power and are still in the dark Monday with no heat. Others were stuck in their cars trying to get home before the storm. Ferocious wind, white-out snow and frigid temperatures made conditions unbearable […]
Shocking Facebook Listing Shows This Item For Sale Near Buffalo
Really? You can’t be serious.
WTHR
Video claiming to show Buffalo Walmart looting during blizzard is over two years old
Since Dec. 24, Buffalo, New York, and surrounding areas received over four feet of snow in some places. More than 30 people have been confirmed dead in the blizzard. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said during the storm there were reports of looting in the city, and arrests were made, VERIFY partner station WGRZ reported.
Buffalo ‘angel’ saves 64-year-old man from deadly snowstorm on Christmas Eve
It’s a Christmas miracle. In what some officials are calling the worst snowstorm to hit Buffalo since 1977, a Buffalo woman has gone viral for being a “true angel” and saving the life of 64-year-old resident Joe White who was found outside her door, crying for help.
8 People Arrested For Looting During Deadly Storm In Buffalo
Buffalo Police announced that 8 people have been arrested, so far, for allegedly looting during the Blizzard. The arrests were made by the Buffalo Police Department’s Anti-Looting Detail on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said,. People who are out looting when people are losing their lives...
‘Life-and-death situation’: About 30 people left stranded at Target store during Buffalo blizzard
Jessica Sypniewski said she had never seen a blizzard this bad in her 33 years of living in the Buffalo area. Her family was among dozens who were forced to spend part of their Christmas waiting out the storm in a Target store.
WKBW-TV
A group of friends on snowmobiles save dozens of stranded residents in the storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several residents became stranded in the midst of the Christmas weekend blizzard and many people jumped into action to help. One man told 7 News he took to the streets to help but quickly found himself on the other side of the rescue. "You had...
Buffalo Zoo Polar Bear’s Snow Day Will Warm Your Heart [VIDEO]
Even the hardest Buffalo natives have been challenged by the brutal cold and multiple feet of snow that have left the city constantly blanketed. Since the first big snowfall of the season in late November, at least two of the city’s inhabitants have never felt more at home. Granted, they’re not originally from New York. Or human.
This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]
You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
Good Samaritans in Buffalo step up to the plate as western N.Y. hit by 'blizzard of the century'
A ravaged Buffalo, N.Y., faced more snowfall on Tuesday as the death toll from the weekend’s blizzard continued to rise. Residents of the western part of the state worked to recover from the deadliest storm the area has seen in at least two generations. During a press conference on...
Distressed Buffalo Woman Begs For Help For Elderly Disabled Man With Frostbite [Video]
A Buffalo mother's video has gone viral after she found a 64-year-old elderly man walking around her street in distress and severely frostbitten. The woman can be seen in the video pleading for someone to come help the man. He and her boyfriend brought the mentally disabled man inside their home after hearing him screaming for help in the blizzard. The man is seen in the video suffering from severe frostbite on both his hands.
Lakefront neighborhood transforms into surreal frozen wonderland after blizzard's onslaught
A row of homes that usually have a picturesque front-row seat to the beauty of Lake Erie transformed into a frozen plateau after withstanding hours of a relentless onslaught by the bomb cyclone-fed blizzard last weekend.
Meet one of the blizzard babies
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Despite all of the terrible news, there have been some silver linings throughout the weekend. We want to introduce you to one of the blizzard babies born here in Western New York. This is Jacob, he was born at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital on Friday morning...
Buffalo Target store becomes haven after 100 inches of snow falls already
By Tuesday evening, parts of Buffalo, N.Y., had turned into a winter wonderland, according to Tim Wenger of WBEN, Audacy’s station there. Just days before, motorists left stranded by severe storms found a different kind of haven. In a Target.
