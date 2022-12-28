Dave Grohl brought out Jack Black to perform Rush’s “The Spirit of Radio” for the seventh night of the Foo Fighters frontman and producer Greg Kurstin’s 2022 Hanukkah Sessions. The Hanukkah Sessions celebrate the music of Jewish artists, like Rush’s Geddy Lee: The bassist’s family were Holocaust survivors — including his Poland-born mother who had been at Auschwitz — before moving to Canada. “From a very early age, I knew that my parents were Holocaust survivors. In fact, I knew that almost all my family were Holocaust survivors,” Lee told Grohl in an episode of the latter’s From Cradle to Stage...

4 DAYS AGO