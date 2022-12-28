ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NME

Watch Pantera cover Black Sabbath, deliver ‘Vulgar Display’ hits at first show in 21 years

Pantera headlined the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico yesterday (December 2), marking their first live performance in more than 21 years. The groove-metal pioneers’ comeback was announced in July, when surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) signed a deal to reunite the band for a tour. Joining them on guitars and drums, respectively, would be Zakk Wylde (best known as the frontman of Black Label Society and longtime bandmate of Ozzy Osbourne) and Charlie Benante (of Anthrax).
Rolling Stone

See Dave Grohl, Jack Black Cover Rush’s ‘The Spirit of Radio’ for 2022 Hanukkah Sessions

Dave Grohl brought out Jack Black to perform Rush’s “The Spirit of Radio” for the seventh night of the Foo Fighters frontman and producer Greg Kurstin’s 2022 Hanukkah Sessions. The Hanukkah Sessions celebrate the music of Jewish artists, like Rush’s Geddy Lee: The bassist’s family were Holocaust survivors — including his Poland-born mother who had been at Auschwitz — before moving to Canada.  “From a very early age, I knew that my parents were Holocaust survivors. In fact, I knew that almost all my family were Holocaust survivors,” Lee told Grohl in an episode of the latter’s From Cradle to Stage...
musictimes.com

Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction

Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Unearthed Kevin DuBrow-Era Quiet Riot Song

Quiet Riot has released a previously unfinished track featuring late vocalist Kevin DuBrow and late drummer Frankie Banali. "I Can't Hold On" appears on a newly remastered version of the group's 2008 album, Rehab, which has been added to streaming services for the first time. You can watch a video below.
Noisecreep

35 Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2022

As 2022 winds down, we're making sure we've got you covered with the best of the year. That includes the Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of the last calendar year and what a year it has been!. It was a year when Corey Taylor indulged his '80s covers itch...
Tyla

Fans think Home Alone deleted scene shows Harry and Marv in a new light

Home Alone is one of the most loved Christmas movies. In fact, some of us have watched it so many times we can practically recite every line and scene. The movie follows Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) as he is left home alone at Christmas and is tasked with outsmarting two burglars - Harry and Marv - who have targeted his home.
Elite Daily

Bella Thorne Was Accused Of “Flirting” With A Director At Age 10

Bella Thorne shared an alarming story about being a child actor in Hollywood during a Dec. 27 episode of Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low podcast. During their conversation, Thorne, 25, explained that she once lost a job because the director accused her of “flirting with him.” At the time, she was only 10 years old.
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne's Illnesses: Rocker Struggling More in Last 4 Years Due to Health Issues

Ozzy Osbourne shared the struggles he went through over the last few years. The Prince of Darkness recently sparked concerns about his health as he looked frailer than ever in his recent public outing. Aside from his own issues, he and his family also faced a problem after his wife, Sharon Osbourne, was hospitalized following a medical emergency.

