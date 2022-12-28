Read full article on original website
Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Kiss, Pantera, Motley Crue... yep, Hellfest is killing it once again with their 2023 line-up
Hellfest announces 179 bands for 2023 and they've raised the bar yet again
Metallica's Lars Ulrich discusses whether he could play drums for Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin or Rush: "2112 would probably be too much of a bite of the apple for me"
Lars Ulrich knows he could sit behind the kit for Sabbath, Purple, Zeppelin and AC/DC songs, but admits Rush would be a different kind of challenge
NME
Watch Pantera cover Black Sabbath, deliver ‘Vulgar Display’ hits at first show in 21 years
Pantera headlined the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico yesterday (December 2), marking their first live performance in more than 21 years. The groove-metal pioneers’ comeback was announced in July, when surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) signed a deal to reunite the band for a tour. Joining them on guitars and drums, respectively, would be Zakk Wylde (best known as the frontman of Black Label Society and longtime bandmate of Ozzy Osbourne) and Charlie Benante (of Anthrax).
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
See Dave Grohl, Jack Black Cover Rush’s ‘The Spirit of Radio’ for 2022 Hanukkah Sessions
Dave Grohl brought out Jack Black to perform Rush’s “The Spirit of Radio” for the seventh night of the Foo Fighters frontman and producer Greg Kurstin’s 2022 Hanukkah Sessions. The Hanukkah Sessions celebrate the music of Jewish artists, like Rush’s Geddy Lee: The bassist’s family were Holocaust survivors — including his Poland-born mother who had been at Auschwitz — before moving to Canada. “From a very early age, I knew that my parents were Holocaust survivors. In fact, I knew that almost all my family were Holocaust survivors,” Lee told Grohl in an episode of the latter’s From Cradle to Stage...
‘The Beatles’: Ringo Starr Would Only Room With 1 Bandmate on Tour
Ringo Starr reveals one issue The Beatles had when they performed on tour. Only one of Starr's bandmates would share a hotel room with him on the road.
Why Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Regrets Meeting John Lennon
Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters regrets his behavior during his one and only meeting with John Lennon.
musictimes.com
Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction
Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
John Mellencamp Had to Tell Bob Dylan to Stop Calling Him
John Mellencamp and Bob Dylan became friends. After a number of late night phone calls from Dylan, Mellencamp told him to stop calling.
Stereogum
Courtney Love: “Lana And Kurt Are The Only Two True Musical Geniuses I’ve Ever Known”
Courtney Love was the latest guest on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. She discussed her forthcoming album, drill music, her dad dosing her with LSD when she was four, 12-step recovery, Lana Del Rey, Kanye West, Nirvana, and more. After an hour, Maron concluded that his guest was a “walking mythology.”
Listen to Unearthed Kevin DuBrow-Era Quiet Riot Song
Quiet Riot has released a previously unfinished track featuring late vocalist Kevin DuBrow and late drummer Frankie Banali. "I Can't Hold On" appears on a newly remastered version of the group's 2008 album, Rehab, which has been added to streaming services for the first time. You can watch a video below.
Metallica Release Footage Of Unreleased Acoustic Thin Lizzy Cover
Proceeds will be donated to the 'All Within My Hands Foundation.'
35 Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2022
As 2022 winds down, we're making sure we've got you covered with the best of the year. That includes the Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of the last calendar year and what a year it has been!. It was a year when Corey Taylor indulged his '80s covers itch...
Fans think Home Alone deleted scene shows Harry and Marv in a new light
Home Alone is one of the most loved Christmas movies. In fact, some of us have watched it so many times we can practically recite every line and scene. The movie follows Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) as he is left home alone at Christmas and is tasked with outsmarting two burglars - Harry and Marv - who have targeted his home.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn’s vague response sparks widespread panic for the future of a fan favorite DC series
James Gunn has promised that the new (and hopefully improved) DCU will offer a greater sense of continuity and connection across film, television, live-action, and animation, reigning in many of the splinter franchises and pocket universes to have sprung up during the unwieldy days of the old regime. As exciting...
The Beach Boys’ Mike Love Specifically Commends the Beatles on Their Marketing and Merchandising
Mike Love mentioned his admiration for the Beatles, their music, and specifically, their marketing. Here's what we know about this Beach Boys member.
Bruce Dickinson Reveals Onstage Mistake That Became a Regular Part of Iron Maiden’s Show
Iron Maiden have one of the more dynamic and theatric live shows in rock, providing audiences with a visual spectacular to go along with their hard rocking classics. But not everything always goes off without a hitch, and in fact one onstage gaffe led to an idea that's become a permanent part of their show.
Why George Harrison Didn’t Like Paul McCartney’s Music Following The Beatles
George Harrison and Paul McCartney remained friends after The Beatles, but Harrison wasn’t a huge fan of his former bandmate’s music
Elite Daily
Bella Thorne Was Accused Of “Flirting” With A Director At Age 10
Bella Thorne shared an alarming story about being a child actor in Hollywood during a Dec. 27 episode of Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low podcast. During their conversation, Thorne, 25, explained that she once lost a job because the director accused her of “flirting with him.” At the time, she was only 10 years old.
musictimes.com
Ozzy Osbourne's Illnesses: Rocker Struggling More in Last 4 Years Due to Health Issues
Ozzy Osbourne shared the struggles he went through over the last few years. The Prince of Darkness recently sparked concerns about his health as he looked frailer than ever in his recent public outing. Aside from his own issues, he and his family also faced a problem after his wife, Sharon Osbourne, was hospitalized following a medical emergency.
