Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"
How To Prepare For A Blizzard
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snow
Top 10 Things to Do in Buffalo, New York
Record Snowfall In Buffalo City: At Least 28 Died And Thousands Are Suffering
Buffalo grandmother found dead in snow outside house
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A family is mourning the loss of a grandmother who went out on Christmas Eve during a blizzard in Buffalo and died just a few hundred feet away from her home. At least 40 people died in western New York in the winter storm that swept...
Cheektowaga Police asking for help identifying hero who saved people during the blizzard
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a local hero. They are asking if anyone know who "Merry Christmas Jay" is. Jay helped bring people into Pine Hill School and get them out of the blizzard. The police department would like to thank Jay for his heroism.
WKBW-TV
Blizzard Baby: Pregnant Buffalonian has contractions during Xmas blizzard, receives help via Facebook
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jasmine Newton was scheduled to have a C-section on January 4. However, those plans changed after she began having contractions, during the Christmas blizzard. Another problem on her horizon: getting to the hospital. It is 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Day. Buffalo mother-to-be Jasmine Newton is...
buffalorising.com
Married Nurses each work 50+ Hour Shift During the Blizzard
Just days before Christmas, Buffalonians could not even begin to imagine what would transpire in the next coming days. White out conditions, upwards of 43″ of snow, leaving many Western New York residents in an absolute fight for survival. In the past, we all joked about the snow globe...
Video shows local opening fire on looter in Buffalo blizzard
A Buffalo looter made off with nothing but his life after a man took up arms to defend his neighborhood. The ransacker had tried to break into one of the Pine Hill storefronts on Bailey Avenue when the civil soldier chased the would-be thief away, according to shocking video posted on Twitter Monday. The clips show a group of people, some carrying brooms and sticks, running through the Skys the Limit Hair & Beauty parking lot after the looter. People can then be heard screaming as they realize one of the men is carrying a gun. “They about to shoot somebody. They trying to...
Amid Alleged Racism, Buffalo Snowstorm Results In Dozens Of Tragic Deaths
Amid claims of racist emergency responses, a powerful snowstorm devastated Buffalo, New York, causing the deaths of more than 30 people. The post Amid Alleged Racism, Buffalo Snowstorm Results In Dozens Of Tragic Deaths appeared first on NewsOne.
“I do not want to die out here alone”: WNYers fear dying alone days after blizzard begins
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amid this horrific storm, there are stories of hope and cries for help and desperation. Thousands lost power and are still in the dark Monday with no heat. Others were stuck in their cars trying to get home before the storm. Ferocious wind, white out snow and frigid temperatures made conditions […]
WTHR
Video claiming to show Buffalo Walmart looting during blizzard is over two years old
Since Dec. 24, Buffalo, New York, and surrounding areas received over four feet of snow in some places. More than 30 people have been confirmed dead in the blizzard. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said during the storm there were reports of looting in the city, and arrests were made, VERIFY partner station WGRZ reported.
Buffalo ‘angel’ saves 64-year-old man from deadly snowstorm on Christmas Eve
It’s a Christmas miracle. In what some officials are calling the worst snowstorm to hit Buffalo since 1977, a Buffalo woman has gone viral for being a “true angel” and saving the life of 64-year-old resident Joe White who was found outside her door, crying for help.
8 People Arrested For Looting During Deadly Storm In Buffalo
Buffalo Police announced that 8 people have been arrested, so far, for allegedly looting during the Blizzard. The arrests were made by the Buffalo Police Department’s Anti-Looting Detail on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said,. People who are out looting when people are losing their lives...
WKBW-TV
A group of friends on snowmobiles save dozens of stranded residents in the storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several residents became stranded in the midst of the Christmas weekend blizzard and many people jumped into action to help. One man told 7 News he took to the streets to help but quickly found himself on the other side of the rescue. "You had...
Buffalo Zoo Polar Bear’s Snow Day Will Warm Your Heart [VIDEO]
Even the hardest Buffalo natives have been challenged by the brutal cold and multiple feet of snow that have left the city constantly blanketed. Since the first big snowfall of the season in late November, at least two of the city’s inhabitants have never felt more at home. Granted, they’re not originally from New York. Or human.
This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]
You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for blizzard victims
The driving ban in New York’s second-most-populous city was set to lift early Thursday.
Buffalo Target store becomes haven after 100 inches of snow falls already
By Tuesday evening, parts of Buffalo, N.Y., had turned into a winter wonderland, according to Tim Wenger of WBEN, Audacy’s station there. Just days before, motorists left stranded by severe storms found a different kind of haven. In a Target.
Four arraigned for allegedly looting dollar stores during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people have been arraigned for allegedly looting various dollar stores during the blizzard this past weekend, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. 46-year-old Felix Ramos, 55-year-old Luiman Velez, 34-year-old Shaniece Jones and 57-year-old Aaron Peterson are all facing charges in connection with alleged looting incidents in the Buffalo […]
Upstate New York blizzard death toll at 33 as officials try to get more help to enforce driving ban
The upstate New York blizzard death toll hit 33 on Tuesday — as officials desperately called up more military police and troopers to try to enforce a driving ban and tragic new details surfaced about yet another fatality. “People are just ignoring the driving ban,” a frustrated Mark Poloncarz, the executive of Erie County, which includes the hardest-hit city of Buffalo, said at a morning press conference. ‘“There’s people joyriding just to see the snow — why? They’re causing problems,” he said. “It’s not martial law,” the pol said of the restriction. “It’s a driving ban as a result of a serious emergency.” Poloncarz said 100 more...
Meet one of the blizzard babies
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Despite all of the terrible news, there have been some silver linings throughout the weekend. We want to introduce you to one of the blizzard babies born here in Western New York. This is Jacob, he was born at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital on Friday morning...
2 North Tonawanda Police Officers Saved the Lives of 60 Tourists
The aftermath of the Christmas blizzard of 2022 in Western New York will continue for the next few days. Crews are still in the process clearing roads, removing stranded vehicles and assisting those who need help. 50 inches fell at the Buffalo Airport, while another 20-40 inches fell in other...
