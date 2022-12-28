ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

buffalorising.com

Married Nurses each work 50+ Hour Shift During the Blizzard

Just days before Christmas, Buffalonians could not even begin to imagine what would transpire in the next coming days. White out conditions, upwards of 43″ of snow, leaving many Western New York residents in an absolute fight for survival. In the past, we all joked about the snow globe...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Video shows local opening fire on looter in Buffalo blizzard

A Buffalo looter made off with nothing but his life after a man took up arms to defend his neighborhood. The ransacker had tried to break into one of the Pine Hill storefronts on Bailey Avenue when the civil soldier chased the would-be thief away, according to shocking video posted on Twitter Monday. The clips show a group of people, some carrying brooms and sticks, running through the Skys the Limit Hair & Beauty parking lot after the looter. People can then be heard screaming as they realize one of the men is carrying a gun. “They about to shoot somebody. They trying to...
BUFFALO, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Buffalo Zoo Polar Bear’s Snow Day Will Warm Your Heart [VIDEO]

Even the hardest Buffalo natives have been challenged by the brutal cold and multiple feet of snow that have left the city constantly blanketed. Since the first big snowfall of the season in late November, at least two of the city’s inhabitants have never felt more at home. Granted, they’re not originally from New York. Or human.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]

You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Four arraigned for allegedly looting dollar stores during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people have been arraigned for allegedly looting various dollar stores during the blizzard this past weekend, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. 46-year-old Felix Ramos, 55-year-old Luiman Velez, 34-year-old Shaniece Jones and 57-year-old Aaron Peterson are all facing charges in connection with alleged looting incidents in the Buffalo […]
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Upstate New York blizzard death toll at 33 as officials try to get more help to enforce driving ban

The upstate New York blizzard death toll hit 33 on Tuesday — as officials desperately called up more military police and troopers to try to enforce a driving ban and tragic new details surfaced about yet another fatality. “People are just ignoring the driving ban,” a frustrated Mark Poloncarz, the executive of Erie County, which includes the hardest-hit city of Buffalo, said at a morning press conference. ‘“There’s people joyriding just to see the snow — why? They’re causing problems,” he said. “It’s not martial law,” the pol said of the restriction. “It’s a driving ban as a result of a serious emergency.” Poloncarz said 100 more...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Meet one of the blizzard babies

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Despite all of the terrible news, there have been some silver linings throughout the weekend. We want to introduce you to one of the blizzard babies born here in Western New York. This is Jacob, he was born at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital on Friday morning...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY

