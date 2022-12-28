ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke to Trump about QAnon supporters before Jan 6: ‘These are my people’

By Shweta Sharma
 4 days ago

Marjorie Taylor Greene had told Donald Trump, days before the Capitol insurrection, that some of her supporters who subscribed to QAnon were going to the Jan 6 rally, revealed testimony given by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson .

The remarks by Ms Hutchinson were from her May and June interviews given to the Jan 6 Congressional committee that investigated the Capitol riots.

The committee released additional sets of transcripts that revealed Mr Trump’s discussions involving the far-right conspiracy theory group.

Ms Hutchinson recalled Ms Greene showing Mr Trump a photo of her constituents during a December 2020 meeting , saying: “Those are all my people”.

“I remember Marjorie Taylor Greene bringing QAnon up several times, though, in the presence of the president, privately with Mark [Meadows, the former chief of staff],” she testified.

“I remember Mark having a few conversations, too, about – more specific to QAnon stuff and more about the idea that they had with the election and, you know, not as much pertaining to the planning of the January 6th rally.”

She also said Ms Greene brought up QAnon while Mr Trump was in Georgia for a rally on 4 January 2021.

“Ms Greene came up and began talking to us about QAnon and QAnon going to the rally, and she had a lot of constituents that are QAnon, and they’ll all be there,” Ms Hutchinson said, about a conversation between her, Mr Meadows and Ms Greene.

“And she was showing him pictures of them travelling up to Washington, DC, for the rally on the 6th.”

She said she does not know the details of the conversation but “they had begun talking a little bit more about QAnon”.

Ms Greene later had a similar conversation with Mr Trump and showed him a photo of her constituents at the rally, with one of them wearing a shirt with “Q” symbol.

“Those are all my people,” Ms Hutchinson recalled Ms Greene as saying.

She also told the panel that Mr Trump’s aide Petre Navarro would show materials to be run by Mr Meadows.

She said at one point she sarcastically asked Mr Navarro, “‘Oh, is this from your QAnon friends, Peter?’ Because Peter would talk to me frequently about his QAnon friends.”

“He said, ‘Have you looked into it yet, Cass? I think they point out a lot of good ideas. You really need to read this. Make sure the chief sees it’,” she added.

Representative Liz Cheney asked Ms Hutchinson if Mr Navarro was being sarcastic in his conversation about his “QAnon friends”.

“I did not take it as sarcasm,” she said. “Throughout my tenure working for the chief of staff, he would frequently bring in memos and PowerPoints on various policy proposals that – he would then expand on, you know, ‘Q is saying this’.”

The testimony comes as the panel, conducting 18-month long investigation into the violence, published its final 845-page report last week, declaring that Mr Trump’s constant pushing of lies to overturn the 2020 elections was the reason for the violence.

The panel, which has released more than 100 such transcripts, will release more this week amid concerns that Republicans might cherry pick information from them if they do not publish all the transcripts.

Comments / 479

Disgustipated
4d ago

I’m curious what the Wingnuts want to impeach Biden for? Normally there has to be a reason. There not known for reasoning obviously.

Reply(211)
210
Evelyn Doring
4d ago

Marjorie Trailer Queen just won reelection, which means there are many people in her district that believe what she believes and are fine with her representing them...🤯 it's not JUST her being a nut job....

Reply(14)
167
Jose Realestg
4d ago

the fact that people on the right take this Jewish Space laser serious tells me all I need to know about the "conservative movement", Lmao

Reply(7)
107
GEORGIA STATE
GEORGIA STATE
WASHINGTON STATE
